Paul Allan embracing role among Caley Thistle’s elder statesmen

Paul Allan is embracing his responsibility as one of the elder statesmen among Caley Thistle’s squad.

Inverness are currently in administration, with regulations preventing the League One side from signing players over the age of 20.

Head coach Scott Kellacher earlier this week drafted in Kilmarnock teenager Ben Brannan on loan until the end of the season, having landed Aberdeen duo Alfie Bavidge and Alfie Stewart on temporary deals last month.

At just 25, former Dunfermline midfielder Allan has found himself among the senior campaigners in the Inverness dressing room.

The realisation came into sharp focus for Allan during a recent training session, when he found himself on the wrong end of an ‘old versus young’ bounce match organised by Kellacher.

Allan is determined to use his relative experience to guide Inverness’ youngsters in their breakthrough to senior football.

Allan said: “The young boys have done really well. I never realised how young the squad actually was until a few weeks ago.

“I never really noticed it until we had an old team at training the other week.

“Luis Longstaff was the oldest I think, at 23, and Remi Savage has actually crept in once as well. That just shows the squad is really young.

“It sounds weird saying it, but as one of the more experienced people at training, I’m trying to just drive the standard and help the younger boys along the way.

“It is a big responsibility. I have played most weeks under the new manager, but it’s one I really enjoy.

“Everyone wants to play as many games as possible, so as long as you can stay fit and you are playing well, you really enjoy it.”

Bray preparing for future with Pars

Among the Caley Thistle youngsters to have made the step up this season is midfielder Keith Bray – who recently signed a four-and-a-half year deal with Dunfermline.

Bray, who hails from Tong on the Isle of Lewis, will remain with Inverness for the rest of the season on loan from the Pars.

Allan began his career with boyhood favourites Dunfermline, and made 67 appearances before departing East End Park last summer.

He insists he will be on hand to provide Bray with advice on what to expect at the Fife club – but not before the teenager has served the remainder of his time at Caley Jags.

Allan added: “I have spoken to him a bit, because we drive to training together.

“We have joked about it in the car.

“Fair play to him, he has done well when he has played. He has obviously got a good move.

“He is fully focused on Inverness at the minute, so hopefully in the summer when he does go down he will kick on at Dunfermline and do well for himself.

“He’s one of the younger boys that has probably played more often compared to some of them.

“When he has had his chance he has done well, he has played in various positions and never looked out of place.

“He has popped along with a few good goals here and there, which always helps.”

Inverness aiming to finish season with a flourish

Caley Thistle make the trip to Kelty Hearts on Saturday, as they aim to continue their bid for League One survival.

The Highlanders occupy the relegation play-off spot at present, with five points separating them from eighth-placed Annan Athletic – albeit with a game in hand.

Allan insists there is no better time to put a winning run together.

He added: “Momentum is always massive no matter what point in the season, but especially towards the end.

“If you can get a run together towards the end of the season it can shoot you right up the table.

“It is very important that we can do that. We have spoken a lot about putting wins together. We are looking to do that from now until the end of the season.

“At Dunfermline, we went on a really good run the season we won League One.

“No team could catch us. Momentum-wise, we went into every game thinking we were going to win it, and hopefully that’s what we can do at Inverness.

“It’s the exact same here, we are just going into every game full of confidence.

“I think we should be going out and expecting to win every game. That’s the sort of demands we put on each other.

“I know the position we are in isn’t ideal, but if we can put a few wins together and kick on again, and especially if we are taking points off the teams above us, that will be important.”