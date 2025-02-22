Caley Thistle boss Scott Kellacher praises players for digging deep to claim ‘massive win’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle boss Scott Kellacher praises players for digging deep to claim ‘massive win’

The Inverness side are now only two points behind third bottom Annan Athletic with a game in hand.

By Reporter
Caley Thistle forward Alfie Bavidge tussles with Kelty's Brody Paterson. Image: Dave Johnston.
An Alfie Bavidge goal gave Caley Thistle a 1-0 victory at Kelty Hearts as they continued their impressive bid to dodge the relegation play-off spot.

Scott Kellacher’s men went into the clash looking to bounce back from a heavy defeat at Arbroath in their previous game a fortnight earlier.

And, after shaking off some early rustiness, they produced the desired response against a Kelty side who have lost all three of their matches under new boss Charlie Mulgrew.

Kellacher, though pleased with the result, wasn’t looking too far ahead and said: “It was night and day between the first half and the second half. You can see with us not having a game last week that it took us a while to get going.

“I thought they probably had a wee bit more of the first half in all fairness – we never really got going.

“We got them in and said to them ‘to go and work hard.’

“I will never question these boys’ ability – they’re good footballers, there’s no doubt about that. We just needed to go out and work hard and everything else would just sort of flow.

“I’ll give them their due – they’ve gone out and worked ever so hard and you can see the tide turning even within the first five minutes.

“I thought we looked a completely different team the second half. We got into our stride and I think probably over the piece we deserved the win.

“It wasn’t a nice game of football – the conditions, the astro was really dry and the wind didn’t help so we tried to play the conditions as best we could.

“It’s a massive win for us – absolutely massive.

“We’ve been looking up since the position we’ve been put in (points deduction due to administration) but there’s a drive about these boys as I’ve said it all along.”

Alfie Bavidge in action against Kelty Hearts. Image: Dave Johnston.

After a cagey opening from both sides it was the Caley Jags who sprang to life when a Luis Longstaff cross found Paul Allan whose effort was brilliantly kept out by Ruairidh Adams.

Coming close to going a goal down sparked Kelty into life with Lewis Moore cutting in and spearing a shot towards the bottom corner only for Musa Dibaga to get down well to deny.

Caley Jags upped the ante after the break

A positive start to the second half saw Bavidge run at his man before unleashing a good strike which flashed just past the post.

With Caley Thistle pushing for the opener Callum Flatman put his body on the line to deny Billy McKay following a great cut-back from Keith Bray.

From the resulting block Charlie Gilmour unleashed a fierce effort from the edge of the area but it skimmed past the post.

Inverness goalkeeper Musa Dibaga gets treatment during the match against Kelty Hearts. Image: Dave Johnston

In the 73rd minute Inverness got their goal as a superb McKay chip found Gilmour who played the ball across the face of goal to give Bavidge the easiest of tap-ins.

The visitors survived a scare in stoppage time when Luke McCarvel fired an effort goal-wards but there was relief for Inverness when the effort drifted just wide of the post.

Bavidge praised for contribution

Kellacher reserved a word for match-winner Bavidge, adding: “He’s great – he’s just got that natural ability of being at the right place at the right time. He did great for the goal.”

Caley Jags are now just two points behind third bottom Annan Athletic with a game in hand and will be looking to continue their ascent of the table in the final 11 matches of the campaign.

Kellacher, though, cautioned: “I’m not one of these guys that will get carried away – I keep my feet firmly on the ground and I’ll keep their feet firmly on the ground and we will just focus on the next game now.”

