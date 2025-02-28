STARTING XI: Caley Thistle legend Barry Wilson on greatest day in football – and ‘World Cup Willie’ nickname

Caley Thistle legend Barry Wilson is the latest former player to take on our Starting XI feature.

Wilson played for a plethora of clubs, including Raith Rovers, Livingston and ICT, before enjoying spells in management at Wick Academy and Elgin City.

He was most recently part of the coaching staff at Caley Jags.

The 53-year-0ld answered The Press and Journal’s questions as he reflected on his career.

What do you remember about your senior debut?

My first game was for Ross County in the Highland League at Lossiemouth in December 1987.

I hadn’t turned 16 yet, but if memory serves me correct Chris Somerville’s car broke down.

I wasn’t in the team originally – and back then you didn’t have all the substitutes you have now.

It was between my dad (Bobby Wilson) or myself as to who would go on the bench, and the boys said: “No, you stay where you are gaffer, we’ll take Barry.”

I came on and played the last 20-25 minutes. I remember I was only playing for the school team at the time, but I did quite well and we won 3-1.

They realised I was quicker than average, so I got more game-time after that.

What is your career highlight so far?

There has been so many but looking back on my whole career, the Saturday we won the Championship (then the First Division) at Inverness against St Johnstone in 2004.

It was a packed house and I scored the penalty that won promotion.

It was my best day in football.

Who is the best player you played with?

David Fernandez at Livingston was unbelievable. We had probably about a year or a year-and-a-half with David there and he was incredible – the things he could do with the ball were just ridiculous.

He made a lot of space for me and helped me get goals and get assists.

I’ve been lucky to play with some great players, but David helped us finish third in the Premier League.

And who was your toughest opponent?

Bobo Balde at Celtic. I had a few run-ins with him and didn’t come out on top too many times, but then, who did? He was a big unit of a player.

Dressing room threads – who had the worst fashion sense in the dressing room?

Charlie Christie had some bad gear.

I remember, for example, one time we were trying to get into Mr G’s (in Aberdeen) after an away trip and they wouldn’t let him in because he had trainers on – so Charlie tried to put his shoes on with his tracksuit! That sticks in my mind.

How would your team-mates describe you?

I was a winner.

I was called “World Cup Willie” for a while, because I used to go for the spectacular and they would come off… occasionally.

I’m not sure what they thought of me – I’ve never really worried about it.

What is the best advice you have been given?

“Tighten up the little bits and the rest will come.” – Jimmy Nicholl said that to me a lot when I played for him at Raith Rovers.

I was maybe a little bit carefree, shall we say, in my play when I first went there.

I learned there was more to it than just what I was doing, like running and trying to beat players all the time.

He took me aside, and told me if I just tighten up my game a little bit, the rest will come.

Don’t try and do it all, all of the time.

What is your favourite away ground and why?

I loved playing at Tynecastle as the fans were so close to you – we did quite well there as well, which probably helps with the nice memories.

Parkhead was special, but I tended to do quite well at Tynecastle.

What is your favourite goal scored by you or a team-mate?

I’ve got a selection, but my all-time favourite goal was the winner against Sturm Graz for Livingston in the UEFA Cup.

It didn’t mean anything, because we lost the first leg 5-2.

I scored a penalty in the (second) game, but with about five minutes to go, I hit one into the top corner across the goalkeeper to win the game 4-3.

So that and the penalty against St Johnstone to win the title stand out ahead of the Celtic goal and the Motherwell volley as well.

There were a few, but those two stick in my mind above the others.

If you were stranded on a desert island and had to bring a former team-mate for help, who would it be and why?

Steve Tosh, as I wouldn’t get bored.

Tosher could talk for fun and I’m just booking a holiday with him for later this year.

He would keep me entertained on a desert island, that’s for sure!

How do you relax away from football?

In the last two years I’ve taken up lawn bowls, so I’m quite into that just now. That and playing golf is my chill-out time.