Scott Kellacher happy to focus on football as talks to secure Caley Thistle future continue

Scott Kellacher is happy being left to focus on his role as Caley Thistle head coach as talks to secure the club’s long-term future continue.

Administrators BDO are working closely with ex-chairman and club consultant Alan Savage in an effort to find a buyer, with the club carrying debts of around £4million at the time of entering administration.

In his last update earlier this month, Inverness’ interim chief executive Charlie Christie revealed talks were progressing well with “three or four” interested parties.

Kellacher, who stepped in as head coach in October following the departure of Duncan Ferguson, insists he has no issue being kept distant from the ongoing talks behind the scenes as he strives to keep Caley Jags in League One.

The Highlanders have won three of their last four games and although they remain in the relegation play-off spot, they are now just two points adrift of Annan Athletic with a game in hand.

Kellacher said: “They have just left us to it, which is probably a good thing.

“My main focus is on our goals that we need to achieve, our work on the training ground.

“If someone comes through and tells me what’s happening at the football club, great, but we’ve been left to get on with it.

“That’s not a bad thing as we’re not thinking about too many things.

“There is enough going on with the football side, with training and planning ahead.

“I’ll worry about the football department, the coaching and the games on a Saturday.

“We’ll work as hard as we can to get that side of it right.”

Caley Jags aiming to continue fine form

Kellacher has steadied the ship since taking charge at Caledonian Stadium, with Inverness having recorded nine wins and one draw from his 16 matches so far.

Without their 15-point deduction for going into administration, Caley Thistle would be sitting a point adrift of leaders Cove Rangers.

Kellacher, whose side host Montrose on Saturday, insists the response of his young squad in the face of adversity has been highly refreshing.

He added: “The players have done so well. They‘re a great bunch of boys. They are young, enthusiastic, and they want to learn and get better.

“I don’t think we could ask for much more than that.

“The only thing I ask is they come in every day with a smile on their face and they work hard. We’ll try to help them become better players – they have that drive.

“They are giving everything they’ve got for the football club and I can’t ask for much more.

“They are going to have a few ups and downs in their careers, just as I will as well.

“I’m loving it. I come in every day, enthusiastic and that’s what I ask of the players as well.

“I’ll work hard, they’ll work hard and hopefully it gets us to where we want to go.”