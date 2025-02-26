Scott Kellacher happy to focus on football as talks to secure Caley Thistle future continue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football Caley Thistle

Scott Kellacher happy to focus on football as talks to secure Caley Thistle future continue

Inverness, who remain in administration, are currently two points adrift in the League One relegation play-off spot.

By Andy Skinner
Inverness Caledonian Thistle head coach Scott Kellacher on the sidelines during an SPFL League One match between Inverness and Cove Rangers on Saturday, December 28, 2024 at the Caledonian Stadium, Inverness.
Inverness boss Scott Kellacher. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Scott Kellacher is happy being left to focus on his role as Caley Thistle head coach as talks to secure the club’s long-term future continue.

Administrators BDO are working closely with ex-chairman and club consultant Alan Savage in an effort to find a buyer, with the club carrying debts of around £4million at the time of entering administration.

In his last update earlier this month, Inverness’ interim chief executive Charlie Christie revealed talks were progressing well with “three or four” interested parties.

Caley Thistle interim chief executive Charlie Christie speaking during a press conference.
Caley Thistle interim chief executive Charlie Christie. Image: SNS

Kellacher, who stepped in as head coach in October following the departure of Duncan Ferguson, insists he has no issue being kept distant from the ongoing talks behind the scenes as he strives to keep Caley Jags in League One.

The Highlanders have won three of their last four games and although they remain in the relegation play-off spot, they are now just two points adrift of Annan Athletic with a game in hand.

Kellacher said: “They have just left us to it, which is probably a good thing.

“My main focus is on our goals that we need to achieve, our work on the training ground.

“If someone comes through and tells me what’s happening at the football club, great, but we’ve been left to get on with it.

Inverness head coach Scott Kellacher points to his players from the sidelines.
Inverness head coach Scott Kellacher. Image: SNS.

“That’s not a bad thing as we’re not thinking about too many things.

“There is enough going on with the football side, with training and planning ahead.

“I’ll worry about the football department, the coaching and the games on a Saturday.

“We’ll work as hard as we can to get that side of it right.”

Caley Jags aiming to continue fine form

Kellacher has steadied the ship since taking charge at Caledonian Stadium, with Inverness having recorded nine wins and one draw from his 16 matches so far.

Without their 15-point deduction for going into administration, Caley Thistle would be sitting a point adrift of leaders Cove Rangers.

Kellacher, whose side host Montrose on Saturday, insists the response of his young squad in the face of adversity has been highly refreshing.

Scott Kellacher clenches his fists in celebration following Caley Thistle's win over Queen of the South.
Caley Thistle defeated Queen of the South in their last home match earlier this month. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

He added: “The players have done so well. They‘re a great bunch of boys. They are young, enthusiastic, and they want to learn and get better.

“I don’t think we could ask for much more than that.

“The only thing I ask is they come in every day with a smile on their face and they work hard. We’ll try to help them become better players – they have that drive.

“They are giving everything they’ve got for the football club and I can’t ask for much more.

“They are going to have a few ups and downs in their careers, just as I will as well.

“I’m loving it. I come in every day, enthusiastic and that’s what I ask of the players as well.

“I’ll work hard, they’ll work hard and hopefully it gets us to where we want to go.”

