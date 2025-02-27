Scott Kellacher: Caley Thistle have chance to make home advantage count with upcoming run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scott Kellacher: Caley Thistle have chance to make home advantage count with upcoming run

Inverness play four of their next five League One matches at home.

By Andy Skinner
Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Scott Kellacher speaks to the media at a pre-match press conference at the Caledonian Stadium, Inverness, on Thursday, January 30.
Scott Kellacher has urged Caley Thistle to make home comforts count in their efforts to remain in League One.

Inverness are ninth and occupy the relegation play-off spot at present, but could potentially move out of the bottom two with a victory against Montrose on Saturday.

The visit of the Gable Endies kick starts a run of four home fixtures from Caley Thistle’s next five games.

Caley Jags have a total of six matches remaining on their grass home surface – five of which are against teams who play on artificial pitches.

Caley Thistle head coach Scott Kellacher on the touchline.
Kellacher insists his side must aim to capitalise on home advantage in the weeks ahead.

He said: “We say it every season, but home form is so important.

“I listened to Derek McInnes talking about it on Wednesday after Kilmarnock’s game against Rangers.

“It’s on grass as well – a lot of the pitches are on astro, and for teams coming off that on to grass it’s a little bit different for them.

“We need to use it to our advantage.

“We need to get the fans behind us as well – they have been excellent of late. They have been coming to games home and away, and getting behind the boys.

“We have six home games left, and five away, so we know how important it is to try and have a good run at home.”

Inverness aiming to draw more teams into survival mix

Inverness are now just two points behind eighth-placed Annan Athletic with a game in hand.

It follows their victory over Kelty Hearts last Saturday, on a weekend in which a number of other results went in Caley Jags’ favour.

Kellacher insists Caley Thistle must focus on controlling their own fate, and a victory over Montrose this weekend would take them to within two points of Montrose, who sit seventh.

He added: “Probably the hardest one was when we beat Queen of the South at home, but fair play to Annan who beat Kelty that day, and then won the following week.

Scott Kellacher clenches his fists in celebration following Caley Thistle's win over Queen of the South.
Scott Kellacher following Caley Thistle’s win over Queen of the South. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“That’s all it takes – for a team above us to win back-to-back games, and it becomes that bit harder for us as the chasing team.

“It can be a slog, but it’s my job, along with the staff, to keep refreshing it so we are challenging ourselves every day for the big challenge that lies ahead.

“It’s 11 massive games. We might go and win on Saturday, but Annan might go and win as well.

“It is in our hands. (But) we can’t control what happens elsewhere – we know anybody in the league can beat anybody.

“We didn’t expect all the results last week to go our way. They did, which was brilliant, we take it, but we are looking forward to Saturday now.”

Conversation