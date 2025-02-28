Luis Longstaff reveals major Caley Thistle incentive ahead of Montrose encounter

Luis Longstaff says Caley Thistle would take a huge psychological boost if they can move out of the League One relegation zone this weekend.

Inverness host Montrose on Saturday in the first of 11 matches remaining this season.

A victory over the Gable Endies, along with Annan Athletic losing away to league leaders Arbroath, would be enough for Inverness to exit the bottom two for the first time since landing a 15-point deduction after entering administration in October.

While acknowledging there is still a long way to go regardless of this weekend’s results, winger Longstaff insists coming out of the relegation play-off spot would feel like a significant step.

He said: “It has been the primary aim since we went into administration – to try and catch the teams above us.

“We had a chance a couple of weeks ago, but it didn’t come off because Annan got a result.

“Going into the weekend, if we win and results go our way, we can finally get out of that ninth place. That has been our aim for quite some time.

“After this weekend there are still 10 games to play.

“If we can actually be out of that bottom two for the first time since the deduction, by no means is it done, but it would be a real psychological boost.”

Inverness aiming to drag more teams into mix

Should Caley Thistle record a victory this weekend it would also drag their opponents into the survival mix, with Montrose currently five points ahead of them in seventh.

While catching Annan has been the immediate target, Longstaff insists bringing more teams into the equation can only help Scott Kellacher’s side.

Longstaff added: “The more teams within catching distance the better for us.

“Montrose could get dragged into it if we beat them at the weekend, and there’s Annan as well.

“When we look at the table, we want to try and drag as many teams as possible into it.

“It doesn’t matter who it is – as long as we are not in it come the end of the season.”

Winger feels Caley Jags have adapted to League One challenge

Longstaff is in his second season at Inverness, having been part of the Caley Jags side which suffered relegation from the Championship last season.

Prior to joining Caley Jags, the former Liverpool youngster spent a season in Scotland’s second-tier with Cove Rangers.

Englishman Longstaff, who turned 24 earlier this week, feels Inverness have had to adapt their style in League One this term given the different approach of opposing teams – particularly at Caledonian Stadium.

He added: “Compared to last season, especially when we played at home, teams would try and play against us.

“We have noticed a lot of times this season, some teams just come and sit in and try and get a point, because it’s a tough place to come and play.

“I would say that’s one of the differences we have seen. The quality is still there in other teams, but sometimes they are more happy to take the point.”