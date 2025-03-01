Caley Thistle 1-1 Montrose: Scott Kellacher reaction as Inverness fight back to claim point

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle 1-1 Montrose: Scott Kellacher reaction as Inverness fight back to claim point

Inverness had trailed following Callum Sandilands first-half opener, but a late diving header from Keith Bray rescued a point.

By Andy Skinner
Caley Thistle head coach Scott Kellacher applauds the fans after a game against Dumbarton.
Scott Kellacher. Image: SNS

Caley Thistle head coach Scott Kellacher was frustrated despite his side coming from behind to draw 1-1 with Montrose.

Inverness had trailed following Callum Sandilands’ first-half goal, however Keith Bray’s goal 10 minutes from time salvaged a point.

The result means Caley Jags remain in the League One relegation play-off spot, but they now trail eighth-placed Annan Athletic by only one point.

Although his side showed character to find a way back into the game, Kellacher insists he will not settle for draws as he looks to keep up momentum in the Highlanders’ survival bid.

Kellacher said: “I thought it was a slow start. We never took control of the game in the first half.

“I thought we were a wee bit too safe at times. We are the home team, and we want to have a go at teams, but we need to be a bit more on the front foot.

“We lost the goal which was really frustrating, and then went in at half-time to have a chat with them,

“I want us to start games the way we did in the second half. It was a scrappy game all round.

“Our final ball let us down at times, but we created chances. We were far from at our best, but it wasn’t for the want of trying to still win it.

“When we got back into the game it was a case of pushing to try and get the win. Draws are not enough for us.

Caley Thistle head coach Scott Kellacher. Image: Peter Paul

“We threw everything at it, we put every attacking player on as we didn’t want to settle for the draw.

“We are going to have performances where we are not at our best, but the boys showed a bit of character and resilience to get back into the game.

“We know we can be a lot better.”

Inverness made slow start

Kellacher had the luxury of naming an unchanged team from the side which defeated Kelty Hearts 1-0 the previous week.

It was a quiet start to the game, with Caley Thistle goalkeeper Musa Dibaga called into action on 20 minutes to cut out a menacing delivery from Blair Lyons, with Owen Stirton hovering in the danger area.

Inverness’ first meaningful effort came on 26 minutes Paul Allan was played in, but he dragged his low strike wide.

Billy Mckay was next to threaten, but could not keep his shot on target.

Montrose made the breakthrough on 34 minutes however, when Sandilands stole a march on Remi Savage before outpacing the defender to reach the penalty area, before clipping a fine finish over the onrushing Dibaga.

Inverness were dealt another blow on 38 minutes, when Luis Longstaff was forced off with a hamstring injury, and replaced by James Nolan.

Luis Longstaff in action for Caley Thistle. Image: SNS

Inverness finished the first half strongly and came close on two occasions in quick succession, with a lovely slide rule pass by Adam Mackinnon releasing Mckay, who struck straight at Cameron Gill.

Within seconds, Alfie Bavidge tried his luck with a swerving effort from 25 yards, which came back off the upright.

Momentum carried into second half

Inverness started the second half brightly, and spurned a glorious chance to level on 50 minutes when Alfie Stewart’s corner was flicked on by Charlie Gilmour to present Mckay with a free header at the far post, but he nodded wide with the goal gaping.

Caley Thistle restored parity in stunning style with 10 minutes remaining, when Devine sent a first-time volley into the box after being picked out by Remi Savage, with the cross bulleted home by the diving head of Bray.

Keith Bray in action for Caley Thistle. Image: Jasperimage.

Inverness pushed for a winner, with Montrose aiming to hit on the counter attack, however the sides could not be separated.

Caley Thistle now have 10 games remaining, starting with next Saturday’s trip to bottom-placed Dumbarton.

Player Ratings – Caley Thistle 1-1 Montrose

CALEY THISTLE (4-2-3-1): Dibaga 7; Bray 7, Devine 6, Savage 6, Stewart 7 (Cairns 86); Gilmour 6, Allan 6; Longstaff 4 (Nolan 38), Mckay 6, MacKinnon 6 (Brannan 71); Bavidge 6.

Subs not used: Rebilas, Strachan, MacLeod, Thompson, Keogh, Cairns, Ewan.

MONTROSE (4-4-2): Gill 6; Freeman 6, Waddell 5 (Dillon 66), Quinn 6, Steeves 6; Martin 5 (Webster 46), Masson 6, Sandilands 7, Lyons 7; Wighton 5 (Brown 66), Stirton 6.

Subs not used: Matthews, Watson, MacIver-Redmond, McKenzie, Bertie, Brown.

Referee: Peter Stuart

Attendance: 1,653

Man of the match: Keith Bray

