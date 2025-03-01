Caley Thistle 1-1 Montrose: Scott Kellacher reaction as Inverness fight back to claim point

Caley Thistle head coach Scott Kellacher was frustrated despite his side coming from behind to draw 1-1 with Montrose.

Inverness had trailed following Callum Sandilands’ first-half goal, however Keith Bray’s goal 10 minutes from time salvaged a point.

The result means Caley Jags remain in the League One relegation play-off spot, but they now trail eighth-placed Annan Athletic by only one point.

Although his side showed character to find a way back into the game, Kellacher insists he will not settle for draws as he looks to keep up momentum in the Highlanders’ survival bid.

Kellacher said: “I thought it was a slow start. We never took control of the game in the first half.

“I thought we were a wee bit too safe at times. We are the home team, and we want to have a go at teams, but we need to be a bit more on the front foot.

“We lost the goal which was really frustrating, and then went in at half-time to have a chat with them,

“I want us to start games the way we did in the second half. It was a scrappy game all round.

“Our final ball let us down at times, but we created chances. We were far from at our best, but it wasn’t for the want of trying to still win it.

“When we got back into the game it was a case of pushing to try and get the win. Draws are not enough for us.

“We threw everything at it, we put every attacking player on as we didn’t want to settle for the draw.

“We are going to have performances where we are not at our best, but the boys showed a bit of character and resilience to get back into the game.

“We know we can be a lot better.”

Inverness made slow start

Kellacher had the luxury of naming an unchanged team from the side which defeated Kelty Hearts 1-0 the previous week.

It was a quiet start to the game, with Caley Thistle goalkeeper Musa Dibaga called into action on 20 minutes to cut out a menacing delivery from Blair Lyons, with Owen Stirton hovering in the danger area.

Inverness’ first meaningful effort came on 26 minutes Paul Allan was played in, but he dragged his low strike wide.

Billy Mckay was next to threaten, but could not keep his shot on target.

Montrose made the breakthrough on 34 minutes however, when Sandilands stole a march on Remi Savage before outpacing the defender to reach the penalty area, before clipping a fine finish over the onrushing Dibaga.

Inverness were dealt another blow on 38 minutes, when Luis Longstaff was forced off with a hamstring injury, and replaced by James Nolan.

Inverness finished the first half strongly and came close on two occasions in quick succession, with a lovely slide rule pass by Adam Mackinnon releasing Mckay, who struck straight at Cameron Gill.

Within seconds, Alfie Bavidge tried his luck with a swerving effort from 25 yards, which came back off the upright.

Momentum carried into second half

Inverness started the second half brightly, and spurned a glorious chance to level on 50 minutes when Alfie Stewart’s corner was flicked on by Charlie Gilmour to present Mckay with a free header at the far post, but he nodded wide with the goal gaping.

Caley Thistle restored parity in stunning style with 10 minutes remaining, when Devine sent a first-time volley into the box after being picked out by Remi Savage, with the cross bulleted home by the diving head of Bray.

Inverness pushed for a winner, with Montrose aiming to hit on the counter attack, however the sides could not be separated.

Caley Thistle now have 10 games remaining, starting with next Saturday’s trip to bottom-placed Dumbarton.

Player Ratings – Caley Thistle 1-1 Montrose

CALEY THISTLE (4-2-3-1): Dibaga 7; Bray 7, Devine 6, Savage 6, Stewart 7 (Cairns 86); Gilmour 6, Allan 6; Longstaff 4 (Nolan 38), Mckay 6, MacKinnon 6 (Brannan 71); Bavidge 6.

Subs not used: Rebilas, Strachan, MacLeod, Thompson, Keogh, Cairns, Ewan.

MONTROSE (4-4-2): Gill 6; Freeman 6, Waddell 5 (Dillon 66), Quinn 6, Steeves 6; Martin 5 (Webster 46), Masson 6, Sandilands 7, Lyons 7; Wighton 5 (Brown 66), Stirton 6.

Subs not used: Matthews, Watson, MacIver-Redmond, McKenzie, Bertie, Brown.

Referee: Peter Stuart

Attendance: 1,653

Man of the match: Keith Bray