Caley Thistle’s Keith Bray insists no change following move to Dunfermline

Caley Thistle defender Keith Bray insists nothing has changed following his January move to Dunfermline.

Bray clinched a transfer deadline day move to the Pars earlier this year, on a four-and-a-half year deal.

As part of the switch to the Championship outfit, Bray was loaned back to Inverness for the remainder of the season.

It follows an impressive breakthrough season for the 18-year-old, who hails from Tong on the Isle of Lewis.

Bray has made 27 appearances for Caley Jags, and netted his sixth goal of the season in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Montrose.

While his long-term future is in Fife, Bray insists he is focused on helping Inverness to secure League One safety in the meantime.

Bray said: “I was quite glad – I was worried that was me done for the season.

“It was a brilliant team goal so I was happy to get on the end of it. Hopefully I can get a few more to help the team out.

“It feels no different for me on or off the pitch. Until the end of the season my full focus is on Caley Thistle, and it always will be.

“For both sides of the party it was the right decision to put me back on loan. Both clubs just want me to get as many games as I can, get more experience, and enjoy my football.

“I have a lot of things I need to improve in my game. That will come with time and games. I need to keep on progressing.

“Until the summer, I’m just trying to help the team as much as I can and hopefully we can get safety.”

Inverness aiming to keep up survival momentum

Bray’s stunning diving header rescued a point against the Gable Endies at Caledonian Stadium, after the visitors had led through Callum Sandilands’ first-half strike.

The result means Scott Kellacher’s men remain in the relegation play-off spot, but now trail eighth-placed Annan Athletic by just a solitary point.

With 10 games remaining, right back Bray is determined to keep up his side’s momentum going.

He added: “It was a game of two halves. I thought we controlled the game in the first half, but we just weren’t able to take that chance.

“In the second half we came at it in a different way. We tried to go a bit longer and more direct to get at their back three.

“Thankfully we scored a great team goal. Remi Savage played it to Danny Devine, and I managed to get a header in.

“We are disappointed at only getting one point though, because we are trying to win as many games as we can.

“It’s two points dropped in that sense, but we’ve just got to keep looking forward.

“It’s not easy in the position we are in. Some teams could just fold, but to a man everyone showed character and resilience.

“We kept on fighting and thankfully we got a goal back. We wanted to get the win, but it wasn’t to be.

“It’s a point closer to Annan – so we take the point and move on to Dumbarton on Saturday.

“We need to try and get as many points as we can, and hopefully at the end of the season we will be safe.”