Scott Kellacher on what Ben Brannan will offer Caley Thistle following loan switch

Caley Thistle head coach Scott Kellacher believes Kilmarnock loanee Ben Brannan can make a strong impact in his squad this season.

Versatile teenager Brannan joined Inverness on loan last month for the remainder of the season.

Given Caley Jags have now reached their quota of loan players, he will be Kellacher’s final piece of business for the campaign.

Brannan is highly regarded at Rugby Park, having represented Scotland at under-17 level. Prior to making the loan move, he was an unused substitute in Killie’s 3-2 Premiership defeat against Hearts at Tynecastle in January.

Brannan had an eventful weekend, having initially helped Killie’s under-18s reach the final of the Scottish Youth Cup on Friday, when he netted a free-kick in their 6-0 win over Livingston.

Just 24 hours later, Brannan made his Inverness debut when he came off the bench to help his new side claim a 1-1 draw against Montrose at Caledonian Stadium.

Teenager ‘a breath of fresh air’

Kellacher feels the 18-year-old can flourish with exposure to first-team football in League One.

Kellacher said: “It was Paul Sheerin who I was probably dealing with the most – he, along with Derek McInnes, have been excellent in allowing Ben to come up.

“He has been a breath of fresh air when he has come in and trained. His attitude is excellent, he wants to learn and get better.

“He will be a great addition to the squad – we are really pleased to get him.

“It just adds that little bit more competition for places. That can only be healthy.

“The boys that have played have kept their jerseys and done great, they have worked ever so hard.

“When you get your chance, you need to take it, to try and make sure you stay in that team.”

Inverness providing platform for loanees

Brannan is one of six players currently on loan at Caley Thistle, who remain in administration.

Aberdeen duo Alfie Bavidge and Alfie Stewart joined in January, while Connall Ewan, on loan from Ross County, and Manchester United loanee James Nolan, have been with the club since the summer.

In addition, Keith Bray was transferred to Championship side Dunfermline in January – but was instantly loaned back to Inverness for the remainder of the season.

Kellacher is keen to make a strong impression on all parent clubs.

He added: “We want to build relationships with clubs like Ross County, Aberdeen and Kilmarnock.

“We want to make sure they come here and get well looked after, they improve and go back to their clubs a better player.

“If we can carry on that, we strike up good relations with these clubs, which I think is really important.

“We are a young side, so they are coming in and playing with boys around the same age as them. Hopefully they kick on – like the boys that are here at the minute.

“At the minute they are pushing themselves to the maximum and we can’t ask for much more than that.”