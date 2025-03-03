Scott Kellacher on what Ben Brannan will offer Caley Thistle following loan switch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle

Scott Kellacher on what Ben Brannan will offer Caley Thistle following loan switch

Kellacher explained why Kilmarnock teenager Brannan was chosen as Inverness' final piece of business this term.

Ben Brannan warming up for Kilmarnock ahead of their Premiership match against Hearts.
Ben Brannan (left) was on the bench for Kilmarnock against Hearts in January. Image: SNS
By Andy Skinner

Caley Thistle head coach Scott Kellacher believes Kilmarnock loanee Ben Brannan can make a strong impact in his squad this season.

Versatile teenager Brannan joined Inverness on loan  last month for the remainder of the season.

Given Caley Jags have now reached their quota of loan players, he will be Kellacher’s final piece of business for the campaign.

Brannan is highly regarded at Rugby Park, having represented Scotland at under-17 level. Prior to making the loan move, he was an unused substitute in Killie’s 3-2 Premiership defeat against Hearts at Tynecastle in January.

Ben Brannan in action for Kilmarnock in a pre-season friendly against Barrow.
Ben Brannan in action for Kilmarnock in a pre-season friendly against Barrow. Image: SNS.

Brannan had an eventful weekend, having initially helped Killie’s under-18s reach the final of the Scottish Youth Cup on Friday, when he netted a free-kick in their 6-0 win over Livingston.

Just 24 hours later, Brannan made his Inverness debut when he came off the bench to help his new side claim a 1-1 draw against Montrose at Caledonian Stadium.

Teenager ‘a breath of fresh air’

Kellacher feels the 18-year-old can flourish with exposure to first-team football in League One.

Kellacher said: “It was Paul Sheerin who I was probably dealing with the most – he, along with Derek McInnes, have been excellent in allowing Ben to come up.

“He has been a breath of fresh air when he has come in and trained. His attitude is excellent, he wants to learn and get better.

“He will be a great addition to the squad – we are really pleased to get him.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Scott Kellacher speaks to the media at a pre-match press conference at the Caledonian Stadium, Inverness, on Thursday, January 30.
Inverness head coach Scott Kellacher. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“It just adds that little bit more competition for places. That can only be healthy.

“The boys that have played have kept their jerseys and done great, they have worked ever so hard.

“When you get your chance, you need to take it, to try and make sure you stay in that team.”

Inverness providing platform for loanees

Brannan is one of six players currently on loan at Caley Thistle, who remain in administration.

Aberdeen duo Alfie Bavidge and Alfie Stewart joined in January, while Connall Ewan, on loan from Ross County, and Manchester United loanee James Nolan, have been with the club since the summer.

Alfie Bavidge (Inverness) tussles with Ali Spalding (Arbroath) during the Scottish League 1 match between Arbroath and Inverness at Gayfield. (c) Dave Johnston
Alfie Bavidge (Inverness) tussles with Ali Spalding (Arbroath) during the Scottish League 1 match between Arbroath and Inverness at Gayfield. Image: Dave Johnston.

In addition, Keith Bray was transferred to Championship side Dunfermline in January – but was instantly loaned back to Inverness for the remainder of the season.

Kellacher is keen to make a strong impression on all parent clubs.

He added: “We want to build relationships with clubs like Ross County, Aberdeen and Kilmarnock.

“We want to make sure they come here and get well looked after, they improve and go back to their clubs a better player.

“If we can carry on that, we strike up good relations with these clubs, which I think is really important.

Ben Brannan training with Kilmarnock.
Ben Brannan training with Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.

“We are a young side, so they are coming in and playing with boys around the same age as them. Hopefully they kick on – like the boys that are here at the minute.

“At the minute they are pushing themselves to the maximum and we can’t ask for much more than that.”

