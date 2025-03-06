Caley Thistle boss Scott Kellacher ‘very concerned’ over Dumbarton’s ‘dangerous’ pitch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle boss Scott Kellacher ‘very concerned’ over Dumbarton’s ‘dangerous’ pitch

The Inverness head coach took in the Sons' rain-lashed midweek defeat against league leaders Arbroath, and 'hopes no one gets hurt' on the playing surface.

By Paul Chalk
Dumbarton's Marbill Coaches Stadium pictured from the outside on November 19, 2024.
The Marbill Coaches Stadium, Dumbarton. Image: SNS.

Caley Thistle boss Scott Kellacher labelled Dumbarton’s cut-up pitch “dangerous” as he prepares his side for Saturday’s League One trip to “The Rock”.

Ahead of the meeting between the division’s 10th and ninth-placed clubs – who are both battling to get out of administration off the pitch – the ICT gaffer is concerned about the poor condition of the Sons’ playing surface.

He was at the Marbill Coaches Stadium on Tuesday to see league leaders Arbroath edge to a hard-fought 2-1 victory, with the rain and wind causing the turf to be damaged further throughout the match.

A general view from within the Marbill Coaches Stadium, Dumbarton, ahead of a League One fixture between Dumbarton and Inverness Caledonian Thistle on October 26, 2024.
Dumbarton’s pitch was in decent shape here ahead of Caley Thistle’s match there last October, which ended in a 3-1 win for the hosts in Scott Kellacher’s first match in charge of ICT. Image: SNS.

‘Dumbarton’s groundsman has a massive job on his hands’

Kellacher has sympathy for their weekend hosts’ pitch issues, but admits he’s already warned his players over it.

He said: “I’m very concerned. I was at Dumbarton’s game against Arbroath on Tuesday night as I wanted to see it with my own eyes.

“The pitch is not in the best of conditions – it’s pretty horrendous to the point that it could be quite dangerous in some areas.

“I saw how both teams struggled with it on Tuesday, and we’ll need to manage and play the conditions.

“The boys have watched the video, and we’ve had a chat with the boys.

“It will be a hard game, and I’ve watched Dumbarton’s last two games and we’re going to have to play those conditions as best we can.

“I feel for the groundsman because he has a massive job on his hands!

“There were areas of the pitch where feet were sinking in and that’s not good. You just hope no one gets hurt on it.

“Through the middle, it’s not too bad, so we will try and stay away from the worst areas if we can.

“When we were younger, we’d play on horrendous pitches, and you just got on with it – as long as you had a ball at your feet, you were happy.

“We won’t look to use the pitch as an excuse. We know we’re in for a hard game.”

‘Hard to adjust’ to pitch switch

Kellacher admits Inverness will likely change their tactical approach, saying: “You try to get the boys’ minds set for it in terms of their mentality and the way they may have to play. We may have to adjust to the way we normally play.

“We try to paint pictures on the training ground of what to expect and the areas where we might be able to hurt them.

Caley Thistle head coach Scott Kellacher. Image: SNS.

“On Tuesday, I was watching the rain getting heavier and the wind was picking up. I thought it was only going to do more damage.

“It’s hard to replicate those sorts of situations – going from training at Fort George to playing on a pitch like Dumbarton.”

Despite plights, Dumbarton ‘also want to win games’

Both Caley Thistle and Dumbarton were hit with a 15-point deduction when their administration was confirmed within weeks of one another last October and November.

ICT’s strong form under Kellacher has seen them move to within just one point of eighth-placed Annan Athletic and automatic safety with one game to spare.

The struggling Sons, meanwhile, are 18 points behind the Caley Jags and two more defeats could see them being confirmed as automatically relegated.

However, Dumbarton beat ICT 3-1 on home turf last October in Kellacher’s first match in charge following Duncan Ferguson’s departure.

Dumbarton’s James Hilton celebrates as he scores to make it 3-1 against Inverness. Image: SNS.

The Sons also drew 1-1 at Inverness in August on the first day of the League One campaign.

Kellacher said: “Dumbarton have some very good players in their team. They also want to win games.

“That’s the case no matter where you are in the league.”

Contract talks on ice until administration is over – Kellacher

With Caley Thistle still deep in the search for a new buyer, any bid to secure current players beyond this summer is in limbo.

With a preferred bidder the aim for ICT before the end of April, Kellacher explained his  hands are tied until administration is over.

He said: “We’ve been put in a situation we’ve never been in before.

“The players are aware they will be spoken to when we come out of administration – that’s the way it has been kept.

“We’ve not approached players (about deals) and they have kept their heads down and focused on the football.

“Yes, it would be ideal to do this or that, but we know the situation, and we have to go with it.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle midfielder Charlie Gilmour arrives at the Set Fare Arena, Livingston, on October 12, 2024 ahead of the SPFL Trust Trophy tie.
Caley Jags midfielder Charlie Gilmour is one of many players out of contract at the club this summer. Image: SNS.

“We’ve asked the boys to simply focus on every game that is coming up. They can’t get caught up on anything else.

“We’ve always been a club that has attracted players. Players have come and gone.

“We’d love to have many players signed up, but we have always managed to get players in the door.

Clubs ‘looking at our players’ – boss

“Of course, we’d love to keep as many boys as we can when we come out of administration, but I am a realist, and I know football – other clubs will be looking at our players and that’s part and parcel of the game.

“If we offer contracts and players want to stay, then brilliant.

“But if they decide to move on, our job will be to find new players.”

The main injury worry for the weekend is Luis Longstaff, who came off in the 1-1 draw against Montrose last week with a hamstring injury. He is being assessed and will be going in for a scan in the coming days.

