Why Ben Brannan could help Caley Thistle to safety AND land silverware with Kilmarnock this season

Long-throw specialist Ben Brannan hopes for two reasons to celebrate this season – with success for both Caley Thistle and Kilmarnock.

The 18-year-old midfielder, who can also play at full-back, is on loan at Inverness until May after securing a loan switch from Premiership Killie last week.

In a move helped by Killie number two, and ex-ICT star, Paul Sheerin, Brannan is delighted to be pushing for minutes at the Highlanders, who are fighting for survival at the foot of League One.

On Saturday, they travel to fellow administration-hit side, basement hosts Dumbarton, with the aim of overtaking nearest rivals Annan Athletic, who are one point ahead in the standings, but have played one match more.

Semi-final cruise for Killie – then ICTFC debut

Brannan made his Caley Jags’ bow in last week’s 1-1 comeback draw with Montrose.

That came hot on the heels of him scoring for the Killie under-18s as they reached the Scottish Youth Cup final with a 6-0 rout of Livingston, where they will face St Mirren or Dundee.

He said: “I’ll claim the goal, but if you see it, you might not say it’s mine.

“The boys at the 18s are good enough to train with the first-team, so the standard doesn’t really drop too much.

“We are in the cup final now with Killie, so it could be quite an end to this season!”

Deas pointed Brannan northwards – and gave him use of flat

It was Brannan’s own request to head out on loan which led to his agreement to sign for ICT for this crunch period of matches.

He said: “I spoke to the (Killie) gaffer (Derek McInnes) in January, and I asked to go out on loan to experience men’s football.

“He was happy to let me go on loan, and Paul Sheerin helped to sort out the move here.

“The main reason to come here is to get game-time. The gaffer here is happy to give me that.

“I also spoke to (former Caley Jags defender) Robbie Deas and he said it was really good here – I’m actually staying in his flat at the moment.”

Goals have come from Brannan’s big throws

Against Montrose last weekend, Brannan launched a few telling throw-ins into the box, and he says it has previously paid off in Kilmarnock colours when playing for the 18s.

He added: “Long throw-ins are a big part of my game, especially at Killie – they like a long throw.

“I think there have been two goals scored recently that have come from my throws.”

Brannan ‘confident’ of Caley Jags’ survival

Brannan has yet to play for Kilmarnock’s first-team, but was part of their matchday squads for several Uefa Conference league ties at the start of the season.

With a cup final to follow for his parent club, he is aiming to enjoy his stint in the Highlands as Scott Kellacher’s young side aim to stay in League One.

A draw at Dumbarton might be enough to see ICT overtake Annan should the Galabankies lose to seventh-placed Montrose this weekend.

Brannan believes his short-term team-mates have enough quality to avoid any relegation play-off ties this term.

He said: “We’re confident we can get out of the relegation zone.

“The boys have done so well to catch up (on Annan and Montrose).

“I think we have one of the best teams in League One, so we can definitely do it. I’m confident that we can stay up this season.”

For more Caley Thistle news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our Facebook group.