Why Ben Brannan could help Caley Thistle to safety AND land silverware with Kilmarnock this season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Why Ben Brannan could help Caley Thistle to safety AND land silverware with Kilmarnock this season

Killie loanee Brannan is ready for a thrilling race to the finish this season - with two big prizes at stake.

By Paul Chalk
Ben Brannan, who is on loan at Inverness Caledonian Thistle from Kilmarnock for the remainder of the 2024-2025 season. Pictured at the Caledonian Stadium, Inverness, on March 6, 2025.
Ben Brannan, who is on loan at ICT from Kilmarnock for the rest of this season. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Long-throw specialist Ben Brannan hopes for two reasons to celebrate this season – with success for both Caley Thistle and Kilmarnock.

The 18-year-old midfielder, who can also play at full-back, is on loan at Inverness until May after securing a loan switch from Premiership Killie last week.

In a move helped by Killie number two, and ex-ICT star, Paul Sheerin, Brannan is delighted to be pushing for minutes at the Highlanders, who are fighting for survival at the foot of League One.

On Saturday, they travel to fellow administration-hit side, basement hosts Dumbarton, with the aim of overtaking nearest rivals Annan Athletic, who are one point ahead in the standings, but have played one match more.

Semi-final cruise for Killie – then ICTFC debut

Brannan made his Caley Jags’ bow in last week’s 1-1 comeback draw with Montrose.

That came hot on the heels of him scoring for the Killie under-18s as they reached the Scottish Youth Cup final with a 6-0 rout of Livingston, where they will face St Mirren or Dundee.

He said: “I’ll claim the goal, but if you see it, you might not say it’s mine.

“The boys at the 18s are good enough to train with the first-team, so the standard doesn’t really drop too much.

“We are in the cup final now with Killie, so it could be quite an end to this season!”

Ben Brannan in action for Kilmarnock in a pre-season friendly against Barrow.
Ben Brannan in action for Kilmarnock in a pre-season friendly against Barrow. Image: SNS.

Deas pointed Brannan northwards – and gave him use of flat

It was Brannan’s own request to head out on loan which led to his agreement to sign for ICT for this crunch period of matches.

He said: “I spoke to the (Killie) gaffer (Derek McInnes) in January, and I asked to go out on loan to experience men’s football.

“He was happy to let me go on loan, and Paul Sheerin helped to sort out the move here.

Former Inverness Caledonian Thistle defender Robbie Deas.
Former Caley Thistle defender Robbie Deas, now at Kilmarnock, advised Ben Brannan to make the loan move north to the Caledonian Stadium. Image: SNS.

“The main reason to come here is to get game-time. The gaffer here is happy to give me that.

“I also spoke to (former Caley Jags defender) Robbie Deas and he said it was really good here – I’m actually staying in his flat at the moment.”

Goals have come from Brannan’s big throws

Against Montrose last weekend, Brannan launched a few telling throw-ins into the box, and he says it has previously paid off in Kilmarnock colours when playing for the 18s.

He added: “Long throw-ins are a big part of my game, especially at Killie – they like a long throw.

“I think there have been two goals scored recently that have come from my throws.”

Brannan ‘confident’ of Caley Jags’ survival

Brannan has yet to play for Kilmarnock’s first-team, but was part of their matchday squads for several Uefa Conference league ties at the start of the season.

With a cup final to follow for his parent club, he is aiming to enjoy his stint in the Highlands as Scott Kellacher’s young side aim to stay in League One.

A draw at Dumbarton might be enough to see ICT overtake Annan should the Galabankies lose to seventh-placed Montrose this weekend.

Ben Brannan warming up for Kilmarnock ahead of their Premiership match against Hearts.
Ben Brannan (left) was on the bench for Kilmarnock against Hearts in January. Image: SNS.

Brannan believes his short-term team-mates have enough quality to avoid any relegation play-off ties this term.

He said: “We’re confident we can get out of the relegation zone.

“The boys have done so well to catch up (on Annan and Montrose).

“I think we have one of the best teams in League One, so we can definitely do it. I’m confident that we can stay up this season.”

For more Caley Thistle news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our Facebook group.

Conversation