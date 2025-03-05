Alan Savage on Caley Thistle bid for government aid and determination to use homegrown ‘core’ in seasons ahead

Caley Thistle consultant Alan Savage believes striking strong bonds with governmental bodies is crucial for the future of the administration-hit club.

The former chairman has ploughed in around £1million over the past year in order to keep ICT afloat, with the Highlanders entering administration in October due to debts of around £4m.

While Savage assists administrators BDO in nailing down a buyer for the club – revealing the latest timeline to The Press and Journal earlier this week – he has also held talks with Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE), an executive non-departmental public body of the Scottish Government.

‘HIE realise having a strong football club with a bright future is for the good of the community’

Savage is bidding for assistance from HIE as part of efforts to safeguard the future of the 2015 Scottish Cup winners.

He told The P&J: “I had a positive meeting with Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) a few weeks ago. They want to back this club.

“It’s vital that we have a strong relationship with HIE and the Highland Regional Council.

“HIE’s responsibility is to promote the Highlands and Islands. Supporting Inverness, which is the focal point of the region, is mutually beneficial.

“I think HIE realise having a strong football club with a bright future is for the good of the community, and hopefully they will be able to help us as much as possible.

“Highland Council have a lot of clout and we want to work with them to share the load of the football club and also we want to work with the fans and governmental bodies.

“We are in a positive frame of mind about the future for this football club.

“We have brightened up the boardroom at the stadium and put new lighting in. People say they like it. It’s very welcoming.

“The point of that is it shows we believe there is a future here.”

Savage: Core of Caley Thistle team will be homegrown going forward

With ICT seeking clarification from the SPFL and SFA over whether they can offer new deals to players for next season, amid administration and while the sales process is still ongoing, Savage spelled out how vital local talent will be on the park for Caley Jags in the campaigns ahead.

He said: “We will look at whether we can maintain full-time football as we move forward – my preference would be to stay full-time.

“There are plenty of good kids coming through and I’m sure we can be innovative with agents in terms of who we can bring to the club next season all going well.

“I think we’d be looking still at the core of the team coming through from the academy.

“That’s what this area deserves and it’s what the kids deserve after being with the club for say 10-12 years.

“I think under (head coach) Scott Kellacher we play the best football in League One. Some teams are setting out to stop us play football because we’re the best in the division.”

Ninth-placed Caley Thistle travel to fellow administration-hit rivals Dumbarton this Saturday – with the hosts all but automatically relegated.

ICT are just one point behind Annan Athletic, who occupy the safe position of eighth, and the Highlanders play their game in hand on Tuesday against promotion contenders Stenhousemuir in the first of three consecutive home fixtures.

