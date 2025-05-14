Caledonian Stadium: All you need to know about Inverness Caley Thistle’s home ground

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caledonian Stadium: All you need to know about Inverness Caley Thistle’s home ground

The first competitive match at Caledonian Stadium took place in November 1996.

Caledonian Stadium in Inverness
The Caledonian Stadium, Inverness. Image: SNS.
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

The Caledonian Stadium in Inverness is the picturesque home of Scottish League One side Caley Thistle.

Sitting mere yards away from the Moray Firth, it boasts what many say is the most breathtaking views from the boardroom. The club calls it “a home like no other”.

After Highland League clubs Caledonian and Inverness Thistle merged to become Caley Thistle in 1993, the focus was on gaining entry to the Scottish senior leagues, which happened the following year.

Possible stadium sites were under consideration – at Stratton Farm, West Seafield and the chosen East Longman base.

Caley Thistle’s very early days saw them play their home games at Caledonian’s Telford Street Park.

However, after several years of discussions and access routes and roads, the stadium within the then town’s Longman Industrial Estate was built.

The view from the Caledonian Stadium boardroom in Inverness, taken in March 2025.
The view from the Caledonian Stadium boardroom in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

In November 1996, Inverness Provost Allan Sellar officially opened the ground ahead of the first competitive match – a 1-1 draw against Albion Rovers in the Third Division (now League Two).

What is the capacity of the Caledonian Stadium?

The stadium can hold 7,750 spectators – with 6,500 covered.

On March 15, 1997, a 3-0 home win against Ross County attracted a record Third Division attendance of 5,525.

The overall record attendance stands at 7,512 which came against Rangers on 6 August 20o5 – a 1-0 defeat for ICT, with ex-Rangers midfielder Barry Ferguson scoring the only goal. 

ICT's Dani Lopez comes close to scoring on his debut against Astra Giurgui in the club's Europa League debut at the Caledonian Stadium, Inverness, in July 2015. 
ICT’s Dani Lopez comes close to scoring on his debut against Astra Giurgui in the club’s Europa League debut at the Caledonian Stadium, Inverness, in July 2015.  Image: SNS.

These days, as a League One side, average attendances sit at around 1,700 – which is the highest in the division ahead of Arbroath’s Gayfield Stadium (around 1,400) and Queen of the South’s Palmerston (just over 1,200).

Has it been used for Scotland international games?

The Caledonian Stadium hosted a Scotland “Futures” team in an international friendly 3-2 defeat against Turkey on March 15, 2006.

Four Caley Jags players – goalkeeper Mark Brown, midfielder Ian Black, winger Barry Robson and striker Craig Dargo – all featured in a game held up by 15 minutes due to a larger than expected crowd, including many vocal visiting fans. Ross County’s John Rankin also featured.

It’s not only football which has been the source of entertainment a Caledonian Stadium, with music icons such as Elton John, Rod Stewart and Andrea Bocelli having performed at the venue.

Former ICT star Craig Dargo in action for the Scotland "Futures" team against Turkey in March 2006.
Former ICT star Craig Dargo, right, in action for the Scotland “Futures” team against Turkey in March 2006.

How to get to Caledonian stadium

For those driving the address is 3939 A9, Inverness IV1 1FB. The charge for parking in the stadium car park is £5 with the money going to the ICT Community Development Trust. 

An alternative way to get to and from the Caledonian Stadium is to hop on the special matchday bus service provided by Stagecoach after striking a deal with the ICTFC Supporters’ Trust.

Fans can go to the revamped Bar ’94 before and after the game, with players and management often in to mingle at full-time.

For 3pm kick-offs, buses leave Inverness Bus Station at 1pm and 2.15pm.

Inverness FC players standing next to a stagecoach bus waiting to go to Caledonian Stadium
Stagecoach announced their matchday service at Caley Thistle this season. Image: ICTFC Supporters’ Trust.

Buses return from the stadium 10 minutes after the full-time whistle and again at 6pm.

Stagecoach operates these journeys as normal bus services, open to all passengers, and at no cost to either the club or the supporters’ trust.

Passengers holding under-22 or senior citizen and disabled concessionary cards will travel free on the service. For other passengers, the fare is £2.40 for a single journey.

Latest ICTFC season ticket prices

With the team competing in Scottish football’s third tier this season, prices (for new season ticket holders) were as follows:

Adults: £319 (Main Stand), £289 (North Stand).

Over-65s: £243 (Main Stand), £191 (North Stand).

Season ticket prices for 2024-2025 at Caley Thistle.
Season ticket prices for 2024-2025 at Caley Thistle.

Aged 18-20: £243 (Main Stand), £174 (North Stand).

Aged 17 and under: £112 (Main Stand), £95 (North Stand).

Under-12s: £61 (Main Stand), free (North Stand), subject to conditions.

Ticket prices for upcoming games can be found here.

Season ticket prices are likely to change for the 2025-2026 campaign.

For more Caley Thistle news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our Facebook group.

Conversation