Caledonian Stadium: All you need to know about Inverness Caley Thistle’s home ground

The Caledonian Stadium in Inverness is the picturesque home of Scottish League One side Caley Thistle.

Sitting mere yards away from the Moray Firth, it boasts what many say is the most breathtaking views from the boardroom. The club calls it “a home like no other”.

After Highland League clubs Caledonian and Inverness Thistle merged to become Caley Thistle in 1993, the focus was on gaining entry to the Scottish senior leagues, which happened the following year.

Possible stadium sites were under consideration – at Stratton Farm, West Seafield and the chosen East Longman base.

Caley Thistle’s very early days saw them play their home games at Caledonian’s Telford Street Park.

However, after several years of discussions and access routes and roads, the stadium within the then town’s Longman Industrial Estate was built.

In November 1996, Inverness Provost Allan Sellar officially opened the ground ahead of the first competitive match – a 1-1 draw against Albion Rovers in the Third Division (now League Two).

What is the capacity of the Caledonian Stadium?

The stadium can hold 7,750 spectators – with 6,500 covered.

On March 15, 1997, a 3-0 home win against Ross County attracted a record Third Division attendance of 5,525.

The overall record attendance stands at 7,512 which came against Rangers on 6 August 20o5 – a 1-0 defeat for ICT, with ex-Rangers midfielder Barry Ferguson scoring the only goal.

These days, as a League One side, average attendances sit at around 1,700 – which is the highest in the division ahead of Arbroath’s Gayfield Stadium (around 1,400) and Queen of the South’s Palmerston (just over 1,200).

Has it been used for Scotland international games?

The Caledonian Stadium hosted a Scotland “Futures” team in an international friendly 3-2 defeat against Turkey on March 15, 2006.

Four Caley Jags players – goalkeeper Mark Brown, midfielder Ian Black, winger Barry Robson and striker Craig Dargo – all featured in a game held up by 15 minutes due to a larger than expected crowd, including many vocal visiting fans. Ross County’s John Rankin also featured.

It’s not only football which has been the source of entertainment a Caledonian Stadium, with music icons such as Elton John, Rod Stewart and Andrea Bocelli having performed at the venue.

How to get to Caledonian stadium

For those driving the address is 3939 A9, Inverness IV1 1FB. The charge for parking in the stadium car park is £5 with the money going to the ICT Community Development Trust.

An alternative way to get to and from the Caledonian Stadium is to hop on the special matchday bus service provided by Stagecoach after striking a deal with the ICTFC Supporters’ Trust.

Fans can go to the revamped Bar ’94 before and after the game, with players and management often in to mingle at full-time.

For 3pm kick-offs, buses leave Inverness Bus Station at 1pm and 2.15pm.

Buses return from the stadium 10 minutes after the full-time whistle and again at 6pm.

Stagecoach operates these journeys as normal bus services, open to all passengers, and at no cost to either the club or the supporters’ trust.

Passengers holding under-22 or senior citizen and disabled concessionary cards will travel free on the service. For other passengers, the fare is £2.40 for a single journey.

Latest ICTFC season ticket prices

With the team competing in Scottish football’s third tier this season, prices (for new season ticket holders) were as follows:

Adults: £319 (Main Stand), £289 (North Stand).

Over-65s: £243 (Main Stand), £191 (North Stand).

Aged 18-20: £243 (Main Stand), £174 (North Stand).

Aged 17 and under: £112 (Main Stand), £95 (North Stand).

Under-12s: £61 (Main Stand), free (North Stand), subject to conditions.

Ticket prices for upcoming games can be found here.

Season ticket prices are likely to change for the 2025-2026 campaign.

For more Caley Thistle news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our Facebook group.