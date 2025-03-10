Scott Kellacher: Caley Thistle chasing ‘something special’ after moving out of League One drop-zone

Caley Thistle boss Scott Kellacher says his battling players are fighting to achieve “something special” by keeping the administration-hit club in League One.

Saturday’s stoppage-time 1-0 win at all-but relegated Dumbarton lifted Inverness two points outside the play-offs into eighth position.

On Tuesday night, a victory over in-form title challengers Stenhousemuir would take them above Montrose in seventh spot on goal difference with eight games to go.

Long-time first-team coach Kellacher replaced Duncan Ferguson as ICT’s head coach when administration kicked in last October.

Ten wins, two draws and five defeats since then in the league has pushed the Highlanders, who dropped from the Championship last May, into the place they have been aiming for all winter.

‘We knew how hard climb would be’

When asked whether having worked at ICT for more than two decades helps get his message across, Kellacher said: “The boys can see how passionate I am, and how much this club means to me. I maybe want it too much – although I don’t think that’s ever a bad thing.

“The boys can see what it means to me and my staff and everyone at the club.

“It also means so much to them as well because they could be part of something special.

“Nobody gave us hope when we got the 15-point deduction in October.

“We knew how hard the climb would be, but the boys have focused. They have done so well in training and in games.

“We’ve had blips along the way and in these last nine games there might be more, but it won’t be for the want of trying to win every game and trying to be positive every day, especially on game-day.”

‘When job arose as administration kicked in, I thought ‘why not now?’

Kellacher explained that the baptism of fire of taking the hot-seat with the future of the club in the air still felt like the right move when the chance arose earlier this season.

He said: “I always wanted to do the job, but I never knew when the right time would be.

“When the situation arose, I thought ‘why not now?’ I wanted to help this football club. It’s what I’ve been trying to do here for the last 21 years.

“I felt it was time to step up and see what I could do. I have tried my best and will do that, no matter what.

“The boys have responded brilliantly. I have asked them to give as much as I give and vice versa.

“It has been hard work, but if you work as hard as we do you will get your results.”

Football games have been a welcome distraction amid administration

Club consultant Alan Savage told the Press and Journal last week that administrators want a preferred bidder in place before the end of April.

And Kellacher hopes he, his staff and players can ensure the club remains in League One to aim for progress again in 2025-26.

He added: “It will be a huge relief to everybody (when a buyer is found).

“It has been hard going, right from the start.

“It’s probably been good that we, on our side, have the football to distract us.

“We’ve been left alone to focus on that, which has been ideal.

“We’re just trying to ensure we play our part to ensure this club goes back in the right direction.”

Five successive victories for Stenny

Last year’s League Two champions Stenhousemuir, whose 2-0 win at Annan allowed ICT to rise out of the drop-zone, can move to within two points of leaders Arbroath if they win on Tuesday night.

Kellacher’s team beat Stenny 1-0 at Ochilview thanks to a late Charlie Gilmour goal in December, with the fixture at the Caledonian Stadium in September ending 0-0.

The ICT gaffer is full of admiration for the Warriors, who are in the title shake-up. He said: “It could be a spicy one – it’s a game between two good teams.

“Gary Naysmith has done a brilliant job there. They have won five games on the bounce – that’s some going.

“They’re full of confidence coming up here. We need to be at our best to get anything from the game.

“Stenhousemuir are a very good side, with many very good players, so we will have to be at our best if we are to get a result.”

Patience vital in close encounters

All indications are it should be another close encounter between the teams and that’s why patience on and off the park may, once again, be required in the first of three straight home games.

Kellacher added: “You want young boys to be fearless, but you also need them to understand that games are long, and I think they are doing that.

“They have been excellent, and I can’t ask for much more from them to be honest.”

This Saturday, Inverness host Annan before Alloa Athletic come north seven days later.

ICT are carrying a few “knocks and niggles”, with winger Luis Longstaff out with a hamstring injury.

For more Caley Thistle news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our Facebook group.