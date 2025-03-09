Alfie Bavidge vows to do everything in his power to keep Caley Thistle safe from relegation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle

Alfie Bavidge vows to do everything in his power to keep Caley Thistle safe from relegation

The forward, 18, has scored six goals in nine games for Inverness since his loan move in January.

Alfie Bavidge scores the winning goal late in the game away to Dumbarton in SPFL Scottish League One in March 8, 2025.
Alfie Bavidge guides the ball into the net in the final moments to seal a vital 1-0 victory for Caley Thistle at Dumbarton. Image: Dave Johnston
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

Alfie Bavidge says it would “mean the world” to him if his goals help keep Caley Thistle in League One.

The 18-year-old, who made the half-season switch from Aberdeen to Inverness in January, has scored six goals in nine ICT matches – including the stoppage-time winner at Dumbarton on Saturday.

The last-gasp strike in the final move of the match against the all-but-relegated Sons on a churned up pitch moved ICT out of the drop-zone, two points ahead of relegation rivals Annan Athletic. 

If they defeat second-top visitors Stenhousemuir on Tuesday night, they will also go above Montrose into seventh spot on goal difference.

Alfie Bavidge wheels away to celebrate after his stoppage-time goal earned Inverness Caledonian Thistle a 1-0 victory at Dumbarton in SPFL League One on March 8, 2025.
Alfie Bavidge wheels away to celebrate after his stoppage-time goal earned Inverness their win at Dumbarton. Image: Dave Johnston

Stenny’s 2-0 win at Annan on Saturday offered the Highlanders to chance to leapfrog the men from Dumfries and Galloway.

It was the first time ICT had been outside the bottom two since they went into administration in October.

‘Everything has worked out as boss Scott Kellacher predicted – Bavidge

Bavidge, whose dad Martin starred for Inverness from 1998 to 2002, was quick to praise his team-mates for helping him rack up the goals.

He told The Press and Journal: “We like to pass the ball and my team-mates create a lot of chances for me. I have to thank them for that.

“I spoke to the manager (Scott Kellacher) before I came here and it sounded like an amazing chance for me here. Everything has worked out just as he said it would.

“I’m really happy I made this decision.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle head coach Scott Kellacher celebrates his team's late 1-0 win at Dumbarton in SPFL League One on March 8, 2025.
Caley Jags boss Scott Kellacher at full-time at Dumbarton as he celebrates with elated supporters. Image: Dave Johnston

“I have ties with this club (due to his dad) and it would mean the world to me to help get this club back to where it should be.

“I’ll do everything in my power to get us out of the mess we’ve been in – as will my team-mates.”

Dramatic victory was for Inverness fans for their ‘relentless support’

In a well-contested match between the division’s two administration-hit clubs, one moment of calmness from Bavidge downed Dumbarton.

And he was quick to offer his thanks to the fans who were at ‘The Rock’ in healthy numbers and in great voice all afternoon.

He said: “It was an amazing finish. We fought really well throughout the game and  created multiple chances.

“We were getting frustrated because we hadn’t scored and Dumbarton started to probe a wee bit and created a few chances of their own.

“But what a feeling it was to score.

Celebrations for Inverness Caledonian Thistle's Alfie Bavidge, his team-mates, and the fans at full-time following the 1-0 SPFL League One win at Dumbarton on March 8, 2025.
Celebrations for Inverness Caledonian Thistle’s Alfie Bavidge, his team-mates, and the fans at full-time at Dumbarton. Image: Dave Johnston

“Charlie (Gilmour) flicked it round the corner. The ball just dropped to me and I just wanted to keep it low and on target and thankfully it went in. I was buzzing. It was an amazing feeling when it hit the back of the net.

“It was brilliant to celebrate with the fans. The numbers who come to our away games is fantastic. They keep pushing us on until the 93rd or 94th minute.

“To score when we did is like a thank you to the fans for showing their relentless support for us.”

Set for three straight home fixtures

With nine games to go, Bavidge is eager to help Caley Thistle add more wins to their tally, with Stenny on Tuesday, Annan on Saturday then Alloa Athletic one week later – all at the Caledonian Stadium.

He added: “It was a massive win at Dumbarton.

“It’s a mental lift, knowing we’ve moved up from ninth position.

“We want to push on now. It’s important we take it one game at a time. We’re focused on another tough game on Tuesday.

“We want to build momentum and string a few wins together.

“This will be the start of three successive home games. We like playing there on a good big pitch, which suits us.”

