Dumbarton 0-1 Caley Thistle: Scott Kellacher reaction as Alfie Bavidge’s last-gasp goal lifts them clear in eighth spot

Boss Scott Kellacher is urging Caley Thistle to kick further clear of League One danger after a last-gasp 1-0 win at Dumbarton lifted them eighth.

Alfie Bavidge’s stoppage-time strike sealed a massive result for the Highlanders, who are finally in the safety spot outside the relegation zone.

It is the on-loan Aberdeen striker’s sixth goal in just nine games.

They now host second-placed Stenhousemuir on Tuesday. Stenny’s 2-0 win at Annan was meant ICT moved two points clear of the Galabankies rather than just goal difference as was the case before the winner.

Bottom-placed Dumbarton are now 21 points behind Inverness and on the brink of officially being relegated to League Two.

This was a meeting of the division’s two club in administration, and ICT are in a far healthier state in terms of their form since last autumn.

Both sides were hit with 15-point deductions for falling into administration last October, but strong results for Inverness have given them a real chance of staying up.

Chance to move seventh on Tuesday

Kellacher, who described the ICT fans at The Rock as “outstanding”, is urging his team to set their sights now on Montrose, who are three points in front of them.

He said: “Our focus was to catch Annan and it has taken a long time to get into eighth position.

“We missed the opportunity last week when we drew with Montrose, but we want to just see how many games we can win between now and the end of the season.

“We want to keep looking up and we know how hard it will be until the end of the season. There are still nine games to go for us and Annan are not going to go away – we play them next Saturday.

“Now we’re fully focused on Tuesday’s game against a Stenhousemuir side flying high under Gary (Naysmith). He’s done a brilliant job.

“They’ve won on the road again today and they’re a very good side. We’re in for another really hard game, as we are every week.

“We might not win every week, but these players will give everything every single week for this club and for the fans.

“They were every bit as good as the players today. I want to thank them as well.”

‘Brilliant’ on a ‘terrible’ pitch – boss

On Thursday, Kellacher labelled the Dumbarton pitch as dangerous, having seen it himself during their 2-1 loss to Arbroath on Tuesday, so he was happy his players overcame that to dig out the win.

He added: “I honestly can’t speak highly enough of the boys. They never stop and I can’t ask for much more than that.

“We were excellent in the first half and we controlled the game. The only frustrating part was we never took our chances.

“In the second half, Dumbarton started as the better side and they had a good couple of chances to go in front.

“In terrible conditions, we kept going. To play on that pitch and get the win, the boys were brilliant.

“The subs also helped the team. It just shows if you keep going right until the end, you might get a result.

“We got a wee break and it was a good ball in from Charlie Gilmour as he laid it off and Alfie just knows how to score goals. You can’t ask for more than that.

He said: “It’s a fantastic return of goals from Alfie. It’s not just his goals, he works so hard, like the rest of the boys today.

“We knew it wasn’t going to be pretty. We managed the game well.”

Brannan handed his first ICTFC start

Kellacher made two changes from the line-up. Kilmarnock loan player Ben Brannan came in for his first start in place of the injured Luis Longstaff but played right-back with Keith Bray more advanced, while James Nolan replaced versatile Aberdeen loanee Alfie Stewart at left-back.

Home boss Stephen Farrell’s side made five changes to his team as they aimed for their first win since beating Kelty Hearts on December 28.

The Sons, who have had a rake of injury issues to contend with this term, had taken four points from their two meetings with ICT, including their 3-1 win in Kellacher’s debut game as boss last October.

However, with eight Dumbarton defeats from nine winless matches, the visitors were heavily fancied to come out on top.

Inverness on top in goalless first half

ICT made the early running with a low drive from Nolan drawing a save from Milosz Sliwinski after an attack sparked on the right by Brannan and Bray.

Bray, who is back on loan at ICT after signing a contract with Championship side Dunfermline Athletic, was a constant menace, with his speed and crisp passing testing his opponents.

A header guided wide by Finlay Gray was the only half chance for Dumbarton as he met a cross from Carlo Pignatiello on 28 minutes.

Sliwinski was then called into action again when he got down smartly to push away a drive from Adam Mackinnon.

Sons pay price for missed chances

However, Dumbarton were almost ahead inside the opening minute of the second half as Craig McGuffie’s long-range shot flying just off the mark.

McGuffie went even closer a few minutes later when he cut inside and crashed a rising shot off the crossbar.

Home striker Joel Mumbongo was then just beaten to a low cross by ICT keeper Musa Dibaga as he sought to tuck the ball into the net.

After repelling these attacks, it took a fine save from Sliwinski to keep out an effort from Billy Mckay as the assistant boss and striker’s powerful effort was on target.

Another teasing Pignatiello delivery on 73 minutes had just too much speed to pick out Gray as the number 10 arrived to try and connect as the game hung in the balance.

And it took a point-blank save from Dibaga to keep the scoreline blank when he pushed away a net-bound effort from substitute Michael Ruth.

Caley Thistle grabbed the winner with the final attack when Bavidge lashed home a low drive beyond Sliwinski after Charlie Gilmour teed him up.

It sparked wild celebrations as soon as the final whistle blew moments later, with the chants “We are staying up” loud and clear.

Dumbarton v Caley Thistle ratings

DUMBARTON (4-2-3-1): Sliwinski 6, Shiels 6, Durnan 6, Miller 6, Webster 6, Blair 6 (Niang 75), Lynas 6, Gray 7, Pignatiello 7, McGuffie 6 (Hilton 81), Mumbongo 6 (Ruth 70).

Subs not used: Kelly (GK), Young, Orsi, Wilson, Wallace, Clark.

CALEY THISTLE (4-3-3): Dibaga 7, Nolan 6 (Stewart 70), Savage 6, Devine 6, Brannan 7, Mackinnon 6, Gilmour 6, Bray 7, Bavidge 7, Mckay 6 (Thompson 90), Allan 7 (MacLeod 88).

Subs not used: Rebilias (GK), Strachan, Walker, Keogh, Cairns, Ewan.

Referee: Steven Kirkland.

Attendance: 757.

Man of the match: Keith Bray.

