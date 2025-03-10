Caley Thistle’s new business and commercial manager outlines his plan for the club with ‘good times in sight’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle’s new business and commercial manager outlines his plan for the club with ‘good times in sight’

The administration-hit League One club are working hard to offer value for money as the team strive to stay up - then target a return to the Championship.

Andrew Benjamin, Inverness Caledonian Thistle's new commercial business manager from February 2025, pictured in the Caledonian Stadium boardroom, Inverness.
Caley Thistle's new business and commercial manager Andrew Benjamin. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

Caley Thistle’s new business and commercial manager is calling on Highland residents to rally round and back the club on an upward journey.

Andrew Benjamin has been tasked by club consultant Alan Savage to lead with relaunching matchday hospitality at the League One side.

ICT have been in administration since October and, while a buyer is sought, head coach Scott Kellacher’s team are seeking to stay in League One, despite being hit with a 15-point punishment.

Tuesday’s rearranged fixture against Stenhousemuir kicks off the first of three successive home matches for Inverness, with relegation rivals Annan Athletic visiting this Saturday then Alloa Athletic seven days later.

The club has put in place offers for these games as well as the home date with Kelty Hearts next month.

‘Atmosphere is phenomenal’ at ICT

Benjamin, who spent at decade with cancer care charity Maggie’s as the centre’s fundraising manager, is urging fans to be part of what they hope be be a much brighter future.

He said: “It’s exciting times right now. Our main focus is to stay up, which is maybe better than 50-50 now.

“If we do, next season will be a heck of a ride. It will be exciting as we target promotion to the Championship. We have that focus – why should we not believe that?

“Everything Alan Savage has done so far has helped us get to where we are today.

Caley Thistle head coach Scott Kellacher applauds the fans after a game against Dumbarton.
Caley Thistle head coach Scott Kellacher is seeking to keep the club in League One. Image: SNS.

“The wording we’re putting out there is ‘we are back’.

“We can’t keep looking to the past, we have to move forward. We’ve got good people at this club who want to make a difference.

“I’ve been here two weeks. I gave up a job after 10-and-a-half years to come here. I wouldn’t have done that if I didn’t think Caley Thistle was moving in the right direction.

“Since day one, the atmosphere has been phenomenal. It’s football as usual here.”

Call for attendances to soar as ICTFC push to secure place in League One

Benjamin explained how ICT are working on offering people and businesses the best possible value for money to in turn secure lifeline cash for the club.

He said: “We’ve been trying to do as much as we can with the community, such as giving away around 600 tickets to primary school kids.

“It is about bringing the community to the club and giving children the opportunity to enjoy football, but also enjoy family time here.

“We’re aware of the cost-of-living issues, so we’re trying to do what we can to help ensure every child gets the opportunity to come and watch football.

“At the same time, we’re a football club that needs money, so we have put together packages that people will be able to afford, while helping the club generate income.

“For these next few homes games, we’re in a really good position to try and finish outside the bottom two place in League One.

“If we can get to the second last home game (v Kelty Hearts on April 12) and we’re safe in the league, it would be amazing, but it is about getting as much support for this club right now.

The Caledonian Stadium, Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

“We want people with flags out there and the shirts all being worn, so when the players walk out on matchdays we can see the attendance rise from 1,800 to 2,500-3,000 ideally – that’s what we’re looking to do.

“We’re putting a call of action out to people to come and get right behind the club now.

“Good times are in sight, but we need to get there first and that’s why we need the families, kids and schools to come and help us on matchdays while having a great day out.

“Anything will make a difference as we don’t have hospitality at the moment.

“The tables for 10 cost £900 plus VAT, so if we can get 10 tables filled, over say the next four home games that really would generate really good income for the club.”

Benjamin ready for a ‘rebuilding job’

Speaking about his previous role in the Highland capital, Benjamin says the task at hand at ICT is not dissimilar to what he faced when he began at Maggie’s.

He added: “People were not completely sure what we did, how we fundraised and how the money came in and what we did with it.

“Here, it is the same in that we need to put Caley Thistle back on the map.

“It is a rebuilding job and there is only one way we can go and that’s upwards.

Maggie’s Centre, Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“It’s a really exciting opportunity. I’ve known Alan Savage for a long time. He’s been exceptionally generous to Maggie’s, and many other charities.

“To come here and work with Alan and (interim CEO) Charlie Christie and the rest of the team was a no-brainer.

“Even in my first two weeks here, I see so many opportunities for growth. Everything we do will make an impact.”

Savage: ‘People like consistency and honesty. I don’t duck any issues’

Savage, who has injected close to £1million over the past year keep the Caley Thistle lights on and pay the bills, laid out his blueprint in line with Benjamin’s vision.

He said: “It’s about giving back to people, who are giving to us. It’s a mutual benefit.

“This city needs a football club, so we’re here to offer people a really good experience.

“If you are successful, everybody benefits.”

And when asked how ICT can encourage people back through the turnstiles and into the hospitality suites, the former chairman added: “It will happen over time.

Caley Thistle consultant and former chairman Alan Savage.
Caley Thistle consultant and former chairman Alan Savage. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“We’re not doing anything spectacularly bad.

“People like consistency and honesty. I tell people what I think, and I don’t duck any issues.

“People, over time, will come here and see friendly faces and they will be very well received on match days.

“The team play great football, and we have good players out there. Long may it continue.”

Offers for fans in place from Tuesday

  •  Stenhousemuir on Tuesday: 300 complimentary tickets given to Inverness active school’s football club.
  • Annan on Saturday: ‘Kids for a quid’ (under-12s, offer available from the club shop only).
  • Alloa on March 22: Friends for £5 for season ticket holders, plus Crown Primary complimentary tickets (offer available from the club shop only).
  • Kelty Hearts on April 12: Family package, two adults and two under-12s for £45 (offer available from the club shop only).

For more Caley Thistle news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our Facebook group.

Conversation