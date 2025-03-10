Caley Thistle’s new business and commercial manager outlines his plan for the club with ‘good times in sight’

Caley Thistle’s new business and commercial manager is calling on Highland residents to rally round and back the club on an upward journey.

Andrew Benjamin has been tasked by club consultant Alan Savage to lead with relaunching matchday hospitality at the League One side.

ICT have been in administration since October and, while a buyer is sought, head coach Scott Kellacher’s team are seeking to stay in League One, despite being hit with a 15-point punishment.

Tuesday’s rearranged fixture against Stenhousemuir kicks off the first of three successive home matches for Inverness, with relegation rivals Annan Athletic visiting this Saturday then Alloa Athletic seven days later.

The club has put in place offers for these games as well as the home date with Kelty Hearts next month.

‘Atmosphere is phenomenal’ at ICT

Benjamin, who spent at decade with cancer care charity Maggie’s as the centre’s fundraising manager, is urging fans to be part of what they hope be be a much brighter future.

He said: “It’s exciting times right now. Our main focus is to stay up, which is maybe better than 50-50 now.

“If we do, next season will be a heck of a ride. It will be exciting as we target promotion to the Championship. We have that focus – why should we not believe that?

“Everything Alan Savage has done so far has helped us get to where we are today.

“The wording we’re putting out there is ‘we are back’.

“We can’t keep looking to the past, we have to move forward. We’ve got good people at this club who want to make a difference.

“I’ve been here two weeks. I gave up a job after 10-and-a-half years to come here. I wouldn’t have done that if I didn’t think Caley Thistle was moving in the right direction.

“Since day one, the atmosphere has been phenomenal. It’s football as usual here.”

Call for attendances to soar as ICTFC push to secure place in League One

Benjamin explained how ICT are working on offering people and businesses the best possible value for money to in turn secure lifeline cash for the club.

He said: “We’ve been trying to do as much as we can with the community, such as giving away around 600 tickets to primary school kids.

“It is about bringing the community to the club and giving children the opportunity to enjoy football, but also enjoy family time here.

“We’re aware of the cost-of-living issues, so we’re trying to do what we can to help ensure every child gets the opportunity to come and watch football.

“At the same time, we’re a football club that needs money, so we have put together packages that people will be able to afford, while helping the club generate income.

“For these next few homes games, we’re in a really good position to try and finish outside the bottom two place in League One.

“If we can get to the second last home game (v Kelty Hearts on April 12) and we’re safe in the league, it would be amazing, but it is about getting as much support for this club right now.

“We want people with flags out there and the shirts all being worn, so when the players walk out on matchdays we can see the attendance rise from 1,800 to 2,500-3,000 ideally – that’s what we’re looking to do.

“We’re putting a call of action out to people to come and get right behind the club now.

“Good times are in sight, but we need to get there first and that’s why we need the families, kids and schools to come and help us on matchdays while having a great day out.

“Anything will make a difference as we don’t have hospitality at the moment.

“The tables for 10 cost £900 plus VAT, so if we can get 10 tables filled, over say the next four home games that really would generate really good income for the club.”

Benjamin ready for a ‘rebuilding job’

Speaking about his previous role in the Highland capital, Benjamin says the task at hand at ICT is not dissimilar to what he faced when he began at Maggie’s.

He added: “People were not completely sure what we did, how we fundraised and how the money came in and what we did with it.

“Here, it is the same in that we need to put Caley Thistle back on the map.

“It is a rebuilding job and there is only one way we can go and that’s upwards.

“It’s a really exciting opportunity. I’ve known Alan Savage for a long time. He’s been exceptionally generous to Maggie’s, and many other charities.

“To come here and work with Alan and (interim CEO) Charlie Christie and the rest of the team was a no-brainer.

“Even in my first two weeks here, I see so many opportunities for growth. Everything we do will make an impact.”

Savage: ‘People like consistency and honesty. I don’t duck any issues’

Savage, who has injected close to £1million over the past year keep the Caley Thistle lights on and pay the bills, laid out his blueprint in line with Benjamin’s vision.

He said: “It’s about giving back to people, who are giving to us. It’s a mutual benefit.

“This city needs a football club, so we’re here to offer people a really good experience.

“If you are successful, everybody benefits.”

And when asked how ICT can encourage people back through the turnstiles and into the hospitality suites, the former chairman added: “It will happen over time.

“We’re not doing anything spectacularly bad.

“People like consistency and honesty. I tell people what I think, and I don’t duck any issues.

“People, over time, will come here and see friendly faces and they will be very well received on match days.

“The team play great football, and we have good players out there. Long may it continue.”

Offers for fans in place from Tuesday

Stenhousemuir on Tuesday: 300 complimentary tickets given to Inverness active school’s football club.

Annan on Saturday: ‘Kids for a quid’ (under-12s, offer available from the club shop only).

Alloa on March 22: Friends for £5 for season ticket holders, plus Crown Primary complimentary tickets (offer available from the club shop only).

Kelty Hearts on April 12: Family package, two adults and two under-12s for £45 (offer available from the club shop only).

For more Caley Thistle news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our Facebook group.