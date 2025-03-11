Caley Thistle 4-1 Stenhousemuir: Scott Kellacher’s reaction as ICT turn on the style to move up to seventh spot

Caley Thistle boss Scott Kellacher described their 4-1 victory over promotion-chasing Stenhousemuir as a complete performance.

The biggest win of the season for the administration-hit side moved them above Montrose into seventh place on goal difference and five points ahead of second-bottom Annan Athletic, who visit this weekend.

There was a delay of more than half an hour to kick-off after an injury to referee George Calder led to replacement, retired referee Billy Baxter, stepping in to run the line and assistant Tommi Kerr taking the ref role.

Ben Brannan, on loan from Killie, fired ICT in front before Euan O’Reilly levelled.

Charlie Gilmour restored ICT’s advantage soon again, all inside the opening 20 minutes.

Early second half goals from Keith Bray and Paul Allan took the contest out of the visitors’ reach.

Cove Rangers’ 4-0 win at Kelty Hearts tonight saw them replace Stenny in second place on goal difference.

Brannan goal set tone from the start

Kellacher, who was thrilled by the style and quality of goals, was delighted his players never took the foot off the gas after the late kick-off.

He said: “It was a complete performance from us, which we’ve been looking for, for a while.

“We’ve been good in a first half and maybe not so good in the second half and vice versa, so to get a performance like that over two halves, well, I was over the moon about it.

“We got off to a great start. It was a fantastic finish from young Ben. We then lost a goal when they broke quickly.

“Stenhousemuir are a very good team. You don’t win five-in-a-row like they have by being a poor side. Gary Naysmith has got them playing very well.

“We got a corner, and from a second ball, Charlie Gilmour took his chance.

“After that, I thought we controlled the game. We passed and moved it and got the ball back.

“At half-time, we settled them down and asked for more of the same. We wanted to put in two really good halves and the second half was even better.

“I am really pleased, but I do appreciate it is just another game. We have another massive game here on Saturday against Annan. We really want to make playing at home count.”

Call-off fears – before sweeping win

When asked whether the match might have been in doubt as they tried to find an official, Kellacher said: “It was possibly going that way. The referee had a bad back and we got Billy Baxter in to cover, and we were delighted to get the game going.

“We had to make sure it was right for both teams and ensure it went ahead in the right way.

“Both teams agreed, and you could see both teams wanted to have a go.

“That’s why they are where they are in the league. They have a go at teams, but that also gives us a better chance at home as well.”

Bavidge hamstring concern for boss

The only negative of the evening was the early injury to striker Alfie Bavidge, who was replaced by Billy Mckay after just 13 minutes.

Speaking about the on-loan Aberdeen forward, who has scored six goals in nine matches, the boss said: “Alfie got a wee nip on the back of his hamstring, so we were not going to take any chances.

“We will get him assessed on Wednesday morning. Fingers crossed, it’s not too bad.”

ICTFC v Stenhousemuir ratings

CALEY THISTLE (4-3-3): Dibaga 7, Nolan 6, Savage 6, Devine 6, Brannan 6, Mackinnon 7 (Thompson 84), Gilmour 7, MacLeod 6, Bray 7, Bavidge 2 (Mckay 13), Allan 7 (Stewart 69).

Subs not used: Rebilas (GK), Strachan, Walker, Keogh, Cairns, Ewan.

STENHOUSEMUIR (4-4-1-1): Jamieson 6, Bilham 6 (Ewen 60), Fisher 6, Buchanan 6, Meechan 6, McLuckie 7, McGill 6 (Wedderburn 77), Anderson 6 (Jacobs 77), O’Reilly 7 (Alston 71), Yates 6, Aitken 6 (O’Donnell 60).

Subs not used: Morrison (GK), Tomlinson, Taylor, Banner.

Referee: Tommi Kerr.

Man of the match: Paul Allan.

