Caley Thistle’s Charlie Gilmour has not given up on winning promotion from League One this season

Charlie Gilmour believes Caley Thistle can make a shock promotion push – a target he said was possible before Christmas.

The midfielder, a key man in Scott Kellacher’s line-up, has always believed ICT were good enough to recover from last summer’s relegation from the Championship to mount a one-season return bid.

Even being docked 15 points when the club entered administration didn’t change Gilmour’s goal.

Tuesday’s swashbuckling 4-1 win over a Stenhousemuir side who had won five on the spin means ICT are five points outside the relegation zone but also eight points behind fourth-placed Alloa Athletic.

After Kilmarnock loanee Ben Brannan shot ICT in front after just two minutes, Stenny stuck back through Euan O’Reilly.

Gilmour’s fifth goal of the season put Caley Thistle in front again and second half goals from Keith Bray and Paul Allan eased the team over the line.

ICTFC promotion bid is within sight

With home games against ninth-placed Annan Athletic and fourth-placed Alloa Athletic to come, Gilmour is determined to catch Queen of the South and Kelty Hearts, who are just three points ahead of ICT, who are seventh.

He said: “My aim is always to look upwards in the league. We always want to be chasing the teams above us.

“We just need to keep winning games. There are eight games left – and we’re going to try and win all eight.

“My mindset since the start of the season was to help us reach the promotion play-offs. Even now, that is my mindset.

“We’ve got a good enough team, as we showed on Tuesday. We’ll keep trying to win games, stay humble, and hopefully we can get fourth spot.

“To be where we are now, after everything that has happened to the club this season, it’s a big achievement to even stay in League One.

“But I am a positive person and I want to still aim for the play-offs.”

Boss called for a lighting quick start

There was a delay of more than half an hour on Tuesday due to a referee injury meaning an SOS was put out to find a replacement. However, that didn’t stop determined ICT.

Taking the lead so early – then re-establishing it with Gilmour’s goal on 17 minutes – put Inverness in control against Stenny.

The former St Johnstone player, who was a loanee at Cove Rangers in 2022, explained the message was to burst out of the traps to set the tone.

He said: “The manager wanted us to start the game quickly.

“There have been a few games recently where that hasn’t happened and we’ve had to fight back, so it was important to start quickly. We scored the early goal and looked positive from there.

“This was one of our best performances of the season, especially at home. To score four goals was also really good.

“We usually might win games by one or two goals, so that was another positive. We also looked solid at the back.”

Passionate supporters are ‘brilliant’

Since administration kicked in, the Caley Thistle fans have united behind the team and Gilmour is grateful for their support.

He added: “I love the reaction from the fans, especially after our last-minute winner on Saturday at Dumbarton.

“It makes it all worthwhile. All credit to our supporters for travelling the distances they do for three or three-and-a-half hours – they’ve been brilliant.

“Our home support was good on Tuesday too, so long may that continue.”

Players impressing amid uncertainty

The vast majority of the Inverness squad are out of contract this summer, with administration meaning they cannot be offered extended deals right now.

Gilmour feels that, no matter whether players stay or leave in May, they are going about their business in the best possible manner right now.

He said: “If we play like we did on Tuesday, I’m sure boys will be able to get good moves if that’s what it comes to, or if it means they stay at this great club. ”

