Caley Thistle unite in delight after Musa Dibaga’s Gambian call-up

Manager Scott Kellacher says Caley Thistle’s players were delighted for goalkeeper Musa Dibaga after he was called up to the Gambia national team.

The squad were returning from training on Thursday when news broke that the 24-year-old Spanish-born shot-stopper has been selected for World Cup qualifiers next week.

It means the former Whitehill Welfare and Bo’ness United keeper will miss next weekend’s crunch League One home clash against Alloa Athletic, sparking a hunt for a potential emergency loan.

At present, ICT only have 17-year-old Szymon Rebilias as back-up to Dibaga.

Dibaga is in Gambia’s pool for key matches against Kenya next Thursday then against the Ivory Coast four days later. Both games will be at the Alassane Ouattara Ebimpé Olympic Stadium in Abidjan.

Kellacher ‘over the moon’ for Musa

Inverness boss Kellacher was thrilled for the goalkeeper, who signed for the Highlanders last summer.

He said: “I’m over the moon for him.

“He’s a great lad, and the way he goes about his business every day is excellent.

“We all just had a wee get-together in the dressing room, and the boys are absolutely delighted.

“Everyone is delighted for him, because he has done great since he came in the door.

“He’s a good character in the dressing room, and he always has a smile on his face – and above all that, he’s a fantastic goalkeeper.

“On behalf of the club, we’re just really pleased for him, and it shows you what can happen even at this level. There are opportunities there for the boys.”

Musa Dibaga ‘has been a great find’

Digaba has been a star in Scotland’s third-tier for administration-hit ICT as they look like winning a survival battle, moving up to seventh in the division.

He has 11 clean sheets from 28 appearances and has saved three penalties including one in stoppage-time in Tuesday’s 4-1 victory at home to Stenhousemuir.

Kellacher said signing Dibaga after the summer exit of long-established number one Mark Ridgers has proven to be a shrewd move.

He said: “He has been a great find. He has stepped up after coming in as a number two when Jack Newman was here as number one, and Musa got the opportunity.

“He’s a great example of getting an opportunity and taking it, and that’s what football is all about.

“You have to be patient sometimes, but when you get your opportunity, you have to take it, and he has done that, so good on him.”

Emergency loan cover plan for Alloa

When asked about the good news also meaning bad news for the Alloa match, the boss added: “That’s football, you have to deal with these things when they come along.

“You get injuries as well, and you have to adapt, but we’re absolutely delighted for Musa.

“We’ll look at all situations that we find ourselves, so we’ll look to see what we can do – if that’s an emergency loan or not.

“We’re just finding out that he’s been called up, so now we need to get our thinking caps on, but we’re all delighted for him.”

Promotion ‘not in my head’ – gaffer

Tuesday’s rousing victory over a Stenny side who had won their previous five games lifted ICT above Montrose on goal difference into seventh place.

They are five points ahead of Saturday’s visitors Annan and eight behind fourth-placed Alloa.

With eight games to go, fans and some players such as Charlie Gilmour see the potential for a promotion push, but Kellacher is keen to not set lofty aims right now.

When asked about the chances of going for a top-four finish, the head coach said: “It has not come into my head, if I’m being honest.

“Our aim was to catch Annan Athletic, and we’ve done that. It’s still not going to be easy.

“We just want to look up and that’s what we’ve been doing since the start of the season.

“It was good to get ahead of Annan and Montrose.

“We know football can turn quickly. All it takes is one or two results for either of these teams and it puts them back in a better position.

“Our focus now is on catching Queen of the South and Kelty Hearts. We take it one game at a time and build on it.

“We look to always catch the team that is in front of us. If we can do that, great.”

Medics caring for injured players

On-loan Aberdeen forward Alfie Bavidge, who has scored six goals since his January arrival, will be assessed following a hamstring pull which saw him go off early on Tuesday.

Midfielder Calum MacLeod is looking to recover from a groin injury in a bid to make the weekend.

Kellacher has several players sidelined longer term and he explained what matters is the club put their care, treatment and recovery high on their priority list.

He said: “We’ve got four injuries with Luis Longstaff (hamstring), Jake Davidson (knee), Lewis Nicolson (ankle) and Ben Corner (knee), and we’ve looked after them.

“They haven’t had to wait long for operations and scans, so they have had good care.

“Hopefully they will be back soon. Lewis is back running, which is great, but he has been out long-term so we’re hoping he can be back in the squad by the end of the season.”

