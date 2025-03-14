Caley Thistle’s Paul Allan: ‘We can help attract potential buyer for the club’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle’s Paul Allan: ‘We can help attract potential buyer for the club’

The Inverness midfielder hopes potential investors are taking note of the team's strong form in League One this season.

By Paul Chalk
Inverness Caledonian Thistle midfielder Paul Allan in action against Annan Athletic in an SPFL League One match at the Caledonian Stadium, Inverness, on October 19, 2024.
Caley Thistle midfielder Paul Allan is having his best scoring season so far with four goals in ICT colours. Image: SNS.

Caley Thistle midfielder Paul Allan reckons the team’s winning form might play a part in the club being more appealing to a buyer.

The League One club have been in administration since October and were, as a result, docked 15 points.

A poor start under previous boss Duncan Ferguson didn’t help, but Scott Kellacher replaced him when administration kicked in and they’ve now won 11 of their last 16 games.

Tuesday’s impressive 4-1 rout of high-flying Stenhousemuir means they are seventh in the division.

This Saturday, a win over second-bottom visitors Annan Athletic would open up an eight-point gap between the two relegation rivals with seven fixtures remaining.

While administrators whittle down interested parties in the Highland side, the team have been doing what was asked, to bank points to at least stay in League One.

Inverness are a ‘big club, not in league we want to be in’ – Allan

Former Dunfermline midfielder Allan, who joined ICT last summer, hopes a winning team catches wider appeal.

He said: “Everything is going on behind the scenes and we don’t hear much in terms of what’s happening with administration.

“The players and the staff are totally focused on doing jobs at hand on the pitch.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle midfielder Paul Allan, left, challenges Livingston's Lewis Smith during the SPFL Trust Trophy tie at the Set Fare Arena, Liivngston, on October 12, 2024.
Paul Allan, left, in action for Caley Thistle against Livingston in this season’s SPFL Trust Trophy. Allan scored in this 2-2 draw before ICT lost on penalties. Image: SNS.

“If we can do our best on the pitch and keep winning games, it will make this club look a more exciting prospect for buyers potentially.

“After losing 15 points, it was a big task to try and claw that back. We’ve managed to do that, so that shows we’re a big club which is not in the league it wants to be in.

“With how we’re going, it is exciting, and with eight games to go, we want to make it as exciting for the fans as possible, as well as those interested in the club.

“Hopefully we can push to the end and even get to fourth spot.”

‘There’s still a long way to go’ – Allan

As it stands, Inverness are eight points outside the top four, with chat of a last-gasp promotion push not impossible.  

While not ruling it out, Allan stressed that reeling in sixth-placed Queen of the South is their immediate aim.

He said: “There’s still a long way to go between ourselves and the gap to fourth place.

“We are in good form, and we’ve won a lot of games recently.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle Paul Allan.
Caley Jags midfielder Paul Allan. Image: SNS.

“We just look at our next game and try to win as many as possible. Come the end of the season, we can see where it takes us.

“Hopefully it does give us the opportunity to get into the promotion play-offs, but at the minute the aim is to catch the teams above us.”

When asked whether beating Annan would all but end any relegation fears, Allan said: “It would play a big part, because we’d move eight points clear of Annan with seven games to go.

“The main thing is to keep it in our hands. Saturday is a big one for us.”

Goal return is best yet for midfielder

The 25-year-old is a key player for Kellacher and his goal against Stenny came during a man-of-the-match display.

He revealed that his four-goal tally is now his career-best.

He added: “This has been my best so far. I’ve scored four for Inverness and that’s more than I managed in previous seasons for Dunfermline.

“I am happy with how I’m playing. It helps when you are playing every week.

“The gaffer is putting a lot of trust in me, and I try to repay him when I play.”

