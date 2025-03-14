Caley Thistle’s Paul Allan: ‘We can help attract potential buyer for the club’

Caley Thistle midfielder Paul Allan reckons the team’s winning form might play a part in the club being more appealing to a buyer.

The League One club have been in administration since October and were, as a result, docked 15 points.

A poor start under previous boss Duncan Ferguson didn’t help, but Scott Kellacher replaced him when administration kicked in and they’ve now won 11 of their last 16 games.

Tuesday’s impressive 4-1 rout of high-flying Stenhousemuir means they are seventh in the division.

This Saturday, a win over second-bottom visitors Annan Athletic would open up an eight-point gap between the two relegation rivals with seven fixtures remaining.

While administrators whittle down interested parties in the Highland side, the team have been doing what was asked, to bank points to at least stay in League One.

Inverness are a ‘big club, not in league we want to be in’ – Allan

Former Dunfermline midfielder Allan, who joined ICT last summer, hopes a winning team catches wider appeal.

He said: “Everything is going on behind the scenes and we don’t hear much in terms of what’s happening with administration.

“The players and the staff are totally focused on doing jobs at hand on the pitch.

“If we can do our best on the pitch and keep winning games, it will make this club look a more exciting prospect for buyers potentially.

“After losing 15 points, it was a big task to try and claw that back. We’ve managed to do that, so that shows we’re a big club which is not in the league it wants to be in.

“With how we’re going, it is exciting, and with eight games to go, we want to make it as exciting for the fans as possible, as well as those interested in the club.

“Hopefully we can push to the end and even get to fourth spot.”

‘There’s still a long way to go’ – Allan

As it stands, Inverness are eight points outside the top four, with chat of a last-gasp promotion push not impossible.

While not ruling it out, Allan stressed that reeling in sixth-placed Queen of the South is their immediate aim.

He said: “There’s still a long way to go between ourselves and the gap to fourth place.

“We are in good form, and we’ve won a lot of games recently.

“We just look at our next game and try to win as many as possible. Come the end of the season, we can see where it takes us.

“Hopefully it does give us the opportunity to get into the promotion play-offs, but at the minute the aim is to catch the teams above us.”

When asked whether beating Annan would all but end any relegation fears, Allan said: “It would play a big part, because we’d move eight points clear of Annan with seven games to go.

“The main thing is to keep it in our hands. Saturday is a big one for us.”

Goal return is best yet for midfielder

The 25-year-old is a key player for Kellacher and his goal against Stenny came during a man-of-the-match display.

He revealed that his four-goal tally is now his career-best.

He added: “This has been my best so far. I’ve scored four for Inverness and that’s more than I managed in previous seasons for Dunfermline.

“I am happy with how I’m playing. It helps when you are playing every week.

“The gaffer is putting a lot of trust in me, and I try to repay him when I play.”

