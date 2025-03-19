Caley Thistle coach Michael Fraser reveals qualities of Gambian call-up keeper Musa Dibaga

Caley Thistle goalkeeping coach Michael Fraser has given an insight into why Musa Dibaga has been called up to the Gambia national team.

The 24-year-old, who was born in Spain, is with the Gambian squad as they host Kenya on Thursday in a World Cup qualifier before taking on Ivory Coast four days later, with both ties at the Alassane Ouattara Ebimpé Olympic Stadium in Abidjan on the Ivory Coast.

Dibaga is the first player from ICT to be called up for senior international selection since Estonian striker Henri Anier in 2017.

Ex-Inverness number one Fraser has pitched in to offer his coaching services to boss Scott Kellacher as a help to the club as it battles to stay in League One.

Dibaga was snapped up by former ICT manager Duncan Ferguson last summer following relegation from the Championship when the keeper impressed on trial having left Lowland League side Whitehill Welfare.

It has been quite the rise for the shot-stopper, who has 11 clean sheets in 29 appearances in his debut season in professional football.

He’s also made three penalty saves, including one in last Tuesday’s 4-1 victory over Stenhousemuir.

His Gambian commitments mean he misses this Saturday’s home league match against Alloa Athletic, but Kellacher is lining up an emergency loan, with only 17-year-old Szymon Rebilias for cover.

Musa ‘has a really good calmness’

Fraser, who played for the Caley Jags in Scottish football’s top two leagues from 2002 to 2009, told The Press and Journal what catches the eye.

He said: “I have very rarely seen Musa make a mistake in games; maybe one and it didn’t result in anything.

“As a keeper, he has a really good calmness about him, which is a quality you don’t normally have when you are so inexperienced.

“He’s not young at 24, but this is his first year as a full-time professional.

“He plays like an experienced player because he’s composed and doesn’t make stupid decisions.

“That’s what I’ve been most impressed with.

“He’s quite easily the best keeper in League One, and he could easily play at a higher level than this.

“We can all make good saves, but he is calm and never seemed overawed – he just always plays the same, and that’s the sign of a good keeper.

“He’s consistent and is someone you can rely on.

“I don’t know what the other goalies are like within Gambia, but Musa deserves this chance.

“It has been a long, hard journey for him to get to this point.

“I hope it will be a great experience for him.”

‘Fantastic ability to cover his goals’

Fraser explained that he learns more about the goalkeepers when he sees them train than in the cut and thrust of League One action.

He said: “Playing games is only a tiny part of it.

“I love the way he trains. He’s a great example to Szymon and to the rest of the players.

“You learn more about a goalie in training than you do in matches.

“That’s when you can really judge someone – quite often for goalies, training can be harder than games, believe it or not, because you are facing more shots.

“I get a really good look at him. He uses his big frame really well.

“I have seen big guys look small in goals, while I’ve seen wee guys being able to cover the goals great.

“Musa has a fantastic ability to cover the goal, with great agility and his movement is amazing.

“It shows there is not just one way to play in that position.

“In general, you copy the senior goalie, which is as you’d expect as you’re learning. But you can’t always copy, because everyone is different.

“Szymon should pick up Musa’s good habits, but also it must be remembered Szymon is different.”

‘He uses his size and frame well’

While Digaba has impressed with penalty stops this term, Fraser says he’s shown all-round awareness to deal with danger from opponents.

He added: “Making penalty saves is great, but he’s just really consistent.

“You know he’s there when he’s needed. He’s so strong in his box and with crosses.

“He’s also a good puncher of the ball. These days, a lot of keepers are not able to catch.

“Even in League One, balls are being whipped into the box, but Musa uses his size and his frame so well.

“He’s got good distribution and a good presence, and he can move well around the goal.

“I know what it’s like. You can have a great game, then take your eye off the ball and you struggle.

“He was a great signing for the club. Whoever was responsible for getting him in deserves a medal.

“He had been playing in the Lowland League and came up here to push for his opportunity.

“Musa has the talent, no doubt about it, but he also has the desire to do well, and that shines through.

“He has seen the other side of football in Scotland already.”

