STARTING XI: Caley Thistle legend Aaron Doran on spinning Liverpool’s Xabi Alonso, David Raven’s ‘terrible’ fashion and ‘Darren’ night-out alter-ego

Scottish Cup-winning star Aaron Doran enjoyed many remarkable high times for Caley Thistle over almost 14 years – and the ex-Blackburn Rovers youth delved into them and much more as our latest Starting XI participant.

The 34-year-old – now player/assistant manager to ex-ICT team-mate Ryan Esson at Highland League club Strathspey Thistle – played for Inverness in Scotland’s top two leagues from 2011 until he left the Caledonian Stadium last summer.

The Dubliner’s assist for Marley Watkins’ opening goal in the 2015 Scottish Cup final win against Falkirk was of monumental significance, while there were also some big derby goals against Ross County.

Here are Doran’s answers to our quickfire questions:

What do you remember about your debut?

I was at Blackburn Rovers.

I remember waking up to a phone call from Sam Allardyce’s assistant manager telling me I was late for the team talk, so that was a bad start and a big fine when your with the first-team.

I was 17 and had impressed earlier on in the week against Liverpool reserves with the manager watching in the stand.

It was a really hot day in April (2009 away to Liverpool in the Premier League). I was on the bench and we were 2-0 down at half-time.

I was told to get warm as I was coming on.

It was live on Sky Sports, so all my family got to watch it, too.

I done pretty well and had some nice touches – I beat Xabi Alonso with a nice turn on the halfway line and got him booked. My team-mates over the years will tell you I’ve told them that a few times!

It was a great experience to make my Premier League debut against such a massive club and in an iconic stadium, so it’s still something I’m really proud to have done.

What was your career highlight?

It has to be winning the Scottish Cup with Inverness 10 years ago.

It’s what you dream of when you’re a kid – winning major trophies, no matter what league.

It’s also even better personally when you contribute on the pitch, and I think I did that with the assist for Marley Watkins’ goal. So that’s a day that will always live in the memory.

Who is the best player you played with?

I’m going to say Billy Mckay at Inverness because we played a lot of games together over the years.

He basically has everything you want in a striker – even though he’s only five-foot-two!

I especially enjoyed playing with him his first time round at Inverness when we played really good attacking football and we linked really well.

His touch, movement, awareness and, of course, his finishing gets him the nod.

And who was your toughest opponent?

Chelsea’s Ashley Cole.

Just a few games after my debut (for Blackburn), I came on just before half-time (v Chelsea) and had to chase him all over the park – he was non-stop.

I managed to beat him in a couple of one v ones, but he was a really tough opponent.

He gave me his top after the game, so that was a bonus.

Dressing room threads – who had the worst fashion sense in the dressing room?

David Raven at Caley Thistle, definitely. The guy looked homeless.

But like he said a couple of times on nights out, he “doesn’t buy clothes, he buys houses” – so I think he was smart with his money!

People said he looked older than he was on the pitch, but his clothes off it made him look even older. Terrible.

How would your team-mates describe you?

I think they would describe me as quiet until they got to know me.

A few have said I am socially awkward, but I don’t agree with that one.

I’ve also been told I’ve a split personality on nights out, so they gave me the nickname “Darren”.

I’m a lightweight and a loose cannon when alcohol is involved, but thankfully I’ve settled down now and it’s only on the odd occasion!

What is the best advice you have been given?

Stephen Warnock, my team-mate at Blackburn, told me not to just stand out on the wing all game.

He advised me that, as a young winger, you should come inside and get involved – don’t let the game pass you by as an out-and-out winger.

I took that with me for the rest of my career, and it helped me I picked up a lot pockets (of space) and I scored most of my goals from central positions.

What is your favourite away ground and why?

Celtic Park.

As someone who grew up in Ireland, it’s a stadium you want to play in and I liked playing in front of big crowds and good atmospheres.

It actually made me want to perform and impress more, and the surface would usually be top class as well.

I’m lucky enough to have scored a couple of goals there, too.

What is your favourite goal scored by you or a team-mate?

My favourite goal would be the strike in a 3-1 win against Ross County on the Friday night game in October 2012 (the first-ever top-flight Highland derby).

Greg Tansey hit a great free-kick, which the keeper (Michael Fraser) parried away. Billy Mckay knocked the ball to me and I volleyed it into the corner.

I liked goals against County – and that was my favourite.

My favourite goal by a team-mate goal would be David Raven’s extra-time winner against Celtic in the semi-final of 2015 Scottish Cup at Hampden.

To have the legs to still get up the pitch at that stage of the game to tap in at the back post and get us to the final was unforgettable. It was brilliant.

If you were stranded on a desert island and had to bring one current or former team-mate for help, who would it be and why?

Definitely not Marley Watkins – we wouldn’t survive a day!

I’d take Ryan Esson. I think he would be handy at all the survival stuff.

But he’s an angry man, so I don’t know how long I would last around him!

How do you relax away from football?

I’d have to say golf I’ve just started playing again because of my knee injury, so I’m enjoying that at the moment.

I also like taking my three young girls to the park – that’s not so relaxing, but they love it, so that’s all that matters.

