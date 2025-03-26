Caley Thistle potentially weeks away from being debt-free and ready for sale, says top administrator Bryan Jackson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle potentially weeks away from being debt-free and ready for sale, says top administrator Bryan Jackson

Leading administrator Jackson says of ICT's battle to survive administration: "I would expect creditors to support a CVA".

The Caledonian Stadium, Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

Top Scottish football administrator Bryan Jackson reckons Caley Thistle could be out of financial trouble within weeks – if shareholders can compromise on stakes.

The former administrator of Hearts, who is months away from retiring, lined administrators up BDO with the task of saving the Highland club last October after speaking to ICT consultant Alan Savage when administration became the only realistic option due to almost £4million of debt.

A “very positive” meeting of 10 major shareholders took place at the Caledonian Stadium last week, just two days after it was confirmed liquidation was a possibility – after the deadline for potential buyers for the League One club passed on March 6 due to a range of issues.

The first was the scale of the loans from shareholders/former directors and the need to get a formal CVA (company voluntary arrangement) agreement in place, with regards how these will be paid back.

There was also concerns from interested parties over buyers being unable to easily gain control of ICT due to the club’s “disparate shareholding” and complications over land issues.

Club won’t survive if shareholders cannot agree to strike key deals

As fans wait for more developments, Jackson – restructuring consultant at Johnston Carmichael – spoke to fans’ podcast The Wyness Shuffle about what stage the process is at.

Jackson, who also led Clyde, Clydebank, Dundee, Dunfermline Athletic and Motherwell through administration, said: “Doing a deal with the shareholders to get the share that are required to sell the club and give someone a controlling interest – that’s the biggest job for the administrator at the moment.

Administrator Bryan Jackson. Image: SNS.

“When it gets to whatever is offered, whatever the highest offer is, it may give 1p in the pound, or 30p, whatever it is, it would be unlikely for creditors of the club, who are mostly local people and supporters of the club, to say no, because whether they get 1p or zero, if they say no the club doesn’t survive.

“Why would you say no? It would be unusual to say no.

“The administrator will only offer what he’s offered. Whether that is a decent dividend or not a decent dividend, I would expect creditors to support a CVA.

“The shareholders’ resolution is the most important thing I can see at the moment.”

‘Timescale should not be a problem’

And when asked how soon that could advance, he added: “In terms of timescale, if you can sort all the shares out, you can quickly call a CVA – it doesn’t take long. Once the CVA is approved, you are more or less over the line.

“That could all be achieved in a matter of weeks rather than months and months.

“With willingness on all parties, the timescale should not be a problem in terms of looking to be ready for next season.

“It can be done quickly, but it does need to be done quickly now. I’m hoping the momentum from the last meeting where shareholders and creditors realised there needs to be some compromise, and people take that on board, it can be moved on quickly.

“We’re beginning to run out of time – but there is time.”

‘Frankly, a lot were not interested in the appointment’ of ICTFC

Jackson revealed he was pleased BDO took on the Caley Thistle task – because other firms felt it was too high risk.

He said: “I had been talking to Alan Savage and one or two other people at the club.

“When it got to the stage that it looked like administration could not be avoided, which is always a last resort, as any insolvency event is, then I looked to see if I could help get somebody appointed.

“Quite frankly, a lot were not interested in the appointment as they see it has high risk and reputational risk and very difficult.

“I’m glad BDO took it on – I was even a wee bit surprised because the more you see of these jobs, and the more you do, the less you want to take it on.

Bryan Jackson spoke to ICT consultant Alan Savage, pictured, to get the administration process started. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“A lot of people thought, with Hearts being my seventh club, I would be willing to take it on.

“But because I knew how difficult it was, I personally was not for taking it without doing any due diligence.

‘You need a little bit of luck’ with admin process

“For various reasons, my firm decided we would take a chance and take it on. But the more you do it, the more you see this is just do difficult – you need to stick your neck out taking it. You are taking a risk.

“You can do the best possible, but you need a bit of luck. I think I have been lucky. If there is no buyer there, or the parties involved will not compromise no matter what you personally do, then you can be unlucky.

“You take my last club – if Ann Budge hadn’t come along to finance it for the short-term finance required, I’m not sure I would have got that one over the line.

“We need a wee bit of luck at Inverness. People will compromise or someone will step forward with money to buy the shares to preserve the club.

“I’m sure the administrator will do everything possible. The objective is to get it over the line.”

