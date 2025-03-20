Caley Thistle boss Scott Kellacher provides injury update on striker Alfie Bavidge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle boss Scott Kellacher provides injury update on striker Alfie Bavidge

Bavidge has scored six goals in nine appearances since joining the administration-hit League One club on loan from Aberdeen.

By Paul Chalk
Alfie Bavidge celebrates his recent late winner for ICT at Dumbarton. Image: Dave Johnston
Caley Thistle will be without in-form striker Alfie Bavidge for this weekend’s visit of Alloa Athletic.

The 18-year-old has scored six goals in nine appearances since joining the administration-hit League One club on loan from Aberdeen in January.

Bavidge goals have helped ICT move out of the relegation zone into eighth position with seven games to go – despite a 15-point punishment in October.

The striker limped off just 13 minutes into last Tuesday’s 4-1 rout of Stenhousemuir with a hamstring injury and missed the weekend’s 1-0 loss at home to relegation rivals Annan Athletic.

Boss Scott Kellacher confirmed Bavidge won’t be available for Saturday’s home match against fourth-placed Alloa.

He said: “Alfie won’t be involved at the weekend. The scan came back a wee bit unclear so he is waiting to do another scan.

“He has to rest for probably the next 10 days to see if it settles down, and then they will try to get another image of it. Then we’ll know where we go from there.

“We also have two or three wee niggles, but hopefully we’ll be clear after tomorrow.”

‘Touch wood, good news will come’

It has been a week of rollercoaster news at the Caledonian Stadium.

On Monday, joint administrators BDO warned the club could be heading for liquidation after failure to secure a buyer before the March 6 deadline.

Then on Wednesday, a meeting between key shareholders was said to be “very positive”, with talks set to resume with potential interested parties.

Kellacher, who replaced axed manager Duncan Ferguson in the hot-seat when administration kicked in, has guided the largely young group to a strong set of results and out of the danger-zone.

Staying in the league remains the main aim for Kellacher and he hopes the positive vibes from the boardroom turn into tangible outcomes for all concerned with Inverness.

He added: “If there is any positive news coming out of the club, that’s great for the fans, the players, the staff – everyone.

“Touch wood, good news will come at the end of it.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Scott Kellacher speaks to the media at a pre-match press conference at the Caledonian Stadium, Inverness, on Thursday, January 30.
Inverness head coach Scott Kellacher. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“This is a special football club, which has done so much over the years for the city of Inverness.

It’s safety first for ICTFC manager

“We’ve put ourselves in a great position and it is about getting ourselves safe in this league.

“Then we can try and build in terms of the future and get ourselves back to being a strong club again.

“We’ve come a long way in a short space of time in terms of trying to get the fans back, the hospitality back, people back in the sports bar.

“You can clearly see we are making the right moves in and around the club and the city, trying to draw people back.

“If what we’re doing on the pitch is right in terms of trying to get people back, that’s really pleasing for me.

“I think that’s made a massive difference – it is what fans want to come and see.”

Great memories banked this season

Kellacher hopes the front-foot style of play he asks of his team will generate a more attractive club for firms to pitch cash into amid their survival scrap.

He said: “I’ve tried my best, along with the coaching staff, to try and put a product on the pitch that’s going to be exciting.

“In a short space of time, we’ve had some unbelievable games – Dumbarton, Montrose, Stenhousemuir.

“I think the fans have bought into it. We want it to be exciting for them and they’ve seen that, seen us scoring goals in the last minutes.

“In this season alone, some of the memories they will have will be terrific.

“If you are winning games and playing good football, people want to be part of that and want to get involved with what’s going on around the club.

“It is great local businesses want to get back involved and be a part of what we do going forward.”

ICT are just two points ahead of Annan Athletic going into this weekend, with Montrose one place and one point ahead of the Caley Jags.

