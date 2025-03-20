Caley Thistle boss Scott Kellacher provides injury update on striker Alfie Bavidge

Caley Thistle will be without in-form striker Alfie Bavidge for this weekend’s visit of Alloa Athletic.

The 18-year-old has scored six goals in nine appearances since joining the administration-hit League One club on loan from Aberdeen in January.

Bavidge goals have helped ICT move out of the relegation zone into eighth position with seven games to go – despite a 15-point punishment in October.

The striker limped off just 13 minutes into last Tuesday’s 4-1 rout of Stenhousemuir with a hamstring injury and missed the weekend’s 1-0 loss at home to relegation rivals Annan Athletic.

Boss Scott Kellacher confirmed Bavidge won’t be available for Saturday’s home match against fourth-placed Alloa.

He said: “Alfie won’t be involved at the weekend. The scan came back a wee bit unclear so he is waiting to do another scan.

“He has to rest for probably the next 10 days to see if it settles down, and then they will try to get another image of it. Then we’ll know where we go from there.

“We also have two or three wee niggles, but hopefully we’ll be clear after tomorrow.”

‘Touch wood, good news will come’

It has been a week of rollercoaster news at the Caledonian Stadium.

On Monday, joint administrators BDO warned the club could be heading for liquidation after failure to secure a buyer before the March 6 deadline.

Then on Wednesday, a meeting between key shareholders was said to be “very positive”, with talks set to resume with potential interested parties.

Kellacher, who replaced axed manager Duncan Ferguson in the hot-seat when administration kicked in, has guided the largely young group to a strong set of results and out of the danger-zone.

Staying in the league remains the main aim for Kellacher and he hopes the positive vibes from the boardroom turn into tangible outcomes for all concerned with Inverness.

He added: “If there is any positive news coming out of the club, that’s great for the fans, the players, the staff – everyone.

“Touch wood, good news will come at the end of it.

“This is a special football club, which has done so much over the years for the city of Inverness.

It’s safety first for ICTFC manager

“We’ve put ourselves in a great position and it is about getting ourselves safe in this league.

“Then we can try and build in terms of the future and get ourselves back to being a strong club again.

“We’ve come a long way in a short space of time in terms of trying to get the fans back, the hospitality back, people back in the sports bar.

“You can clearly see we are making the right moves in and around the club and the city, trying to draw people back.

“If what we’re doing on the pitch is right in terms of trying to get people back, that’s really pleasing for me.

“I think that’s made a massive difference – it is what fans want to come and see.”

Great memories banked this season

Kellacher hopes the front-foot style of play he asks of his team will generate a more attractive club for firms to pitch cash into amid their survival scrap.

He said: “I’ve tried my best, along with the coaching staff, to try and put a product on the pitch that’s going to be exciting.

“In a short space of time, we’ve had some unbelievable games – Dumbarton, Montrose, Stenhousemuir.

“I think the fans have bought into it. We want it to be exciting for them and they’ve seen that, seen us scoring goals in the last minutes.

“In this season alone, some of the memories they will have will be terrific.

“If you are winning games and playing good football, people want to be part of that and want to get involved with what’s going on around the club.

“It is great local businesses want to get back involved and be a part of what we do going forward.”

ICT are just two points ahead of Annan Athletic going into this weekend, with Montrose one place and one point ahead of the Caley Jags.

