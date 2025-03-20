Caley Thistle secure Celtic goalkeeper in emergency loan deal after Musa Dibaga’s Gambian call-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle secure Celtic goalkeeper in emergency loan deal after Musa Dibaga’s Gambian call-up

League One side Inverness were in need of goalkeeper in time for Saturday's key home fixture against Alloa Athletic.

By Paul Chalk
Goalkeeper Aidan Rice during a Celtic training session at the Lennoxtown Training Centre
Goalkeeper Aidan Rice during a Celtic training session at the Lennoxtown Training Centre. Image: SNS.

Caley Thistle have signed young Celtic goalkeeper Aidan Rice on an emergency loan after Musa Dibaga’s Gambian call-up.

The Inverness number one is on international duty as Gambia face World Cup qualifiers against Kenya and Ivory Coast.

The call-up meant boss Scott Kellacher had only 17-year-old Millburn Academy pupil Szymon Rebilas on the books for Saturday’s home League One match against Alloa Athletic.

Rice is ‘highly thought of’ at Celtic

Kellacher, who was a youth player for Celtic, dipped into his contacts with the Scottish champions and they helped the Highlanders by allowing 18-year-old Rice to head north for the one required game.

He said: “Chris McCart (head of Celtic’s academy) has been brilliant in helping us out along with Colin Meldrum (Celtic B team goalkeeping coach).

“A lot of clubs were actually trying to help us, which was great. That’s you want.

“The young kid came in today and trained and did ever so well.

“It’s a big gap to fill because Musa Dibaga has been brilliant for us, but we’re delighted for him being away with Gambia.

“Aidan is here and hopefully he does well for us on Saturday.

Michael Fraser, our goalkeeping coach, worked a bit with him today. We were winding Michael up saying he might be involved on Saturday!

“He said he wasn’t available!

“We have young Szymon, who has been brilliant for us as well. Hopefully Aidan will do well in his one match for us.

“He is highly thought of at Celtic and has been involved in their European (UEFA Youth League) campaign. They have a few decent keepers down there.

“They were eager to help, and we can’t thank them enough.”

