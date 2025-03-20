Caley Thistle secure Celtic goalkeeper in emergency loan deal after Musa Dibaga’s Gambian call-up

Caley Thistle have signed young Celtic goalkeeper Aidan Rice on an emergency loan after Musa Dibaga’s Gambian call-up.

The Inverness number one is on international duty as Gambia face World Cup qualifiers against Kenya and Ivory Coast.

The call-up meant boss Scott Kellacher had only 17-year-old Millburn Academy pupil Szymon Rebilas on the books for Saturday’s home League One match against Alloa Athletic.

Rice is ‘highly thought of’ at Celtic

Kellacher, who was a youth player for Celtic, dipped into his contacts with the Scottish champions and they helped the Highlanders by allowing 18-year-old Rice to head north for the one required game.

He said: “Chris McCart (head of Celtic’s academy) has been brilliant in helping us out along with Colin Meldrum (Celtic B team goalkeeping coach).

“A lot of clubs were actually trying to help us, which was great. That’s you want.

“The young kid came in today and trained and did ever so well.

“It’s a big gap to fill because Musa Dibaga has been brilliant for us, but we’re delighted for him being away with Gambia.

“Aidan is here and hopefully he does well for us on Saturday.

“Michael Fraser, our goalkeeping coach, worked a bit with him today. We were winding Michael up saying he might be involved on Saturday!

“He said he wasn’t available!

“We have young Szymon, who has been brilliant for us as well. Hopefully Aidan will do well in his one match for us.

“He is highly thought of at Celtic and has been involved in their European (UEFA Youth League) campaign. They have a few decent keepers down there.

“They were eager to help, and we can’t thank them enough.”