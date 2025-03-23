Celtic keeper Aidan Rice grateful for chance to help Caley Thistle in emergency loan game against Alloa Athletic

Celtic B goalkeeper Aidan Rice was more than happy to help Caley Thistle earn another point in League One on Saturday.

The 18-year-old plays for the Scottish champions’ reserves in the Lowland League and he answered a call from ICT to head north on an emergency loan to face Alloa Athletic.

Caley Jags number one Musa Dibaga is on international World Cup qualifying duty with Gambia, leaving 17-year-old Szymon Rebilas as the only keeper on the books.

That’s when head coach Scott Kellacher made the call to Glasgow to ask for assistance and the one-game Rice deal was approved.

Although Inverness were held to a 1-1 draw, they had the better of the chances, hitting the woodwork twice while a Billy Mckay spot-kick was saved by Peter Morrison.

The result keeps Kellacher’s young side eighth in the division, but three points in front of Annan Athletic, who lost 3-1 at Montrose.

Rice was beaten by Scott Taggart’s header early in the second half, which cancelled out Alfie Stewart’s opening goal for ICT.

However, he also pulled off decent stops from Taggart and Luke Rankin in the first half and Cameron O’Donnell late on to help the Highlanders earn a point.

Rice enjoyed Highland atmosphere

Celtic goalkeeper coach Colin Meldrum spoke to Rice last week about the call from Caley Jags gaffer Scott Kellacher, and the keeper was happy to grab the chance.

Rice said: “It was a quick turnaround, but it was good to get the opportunity to play men’s football in front of the fans and it was up to me to take it. It was a good atmosphere, so I enjoyed it.

“I was pleased with my performance. It was a case of turning up on the day and making the saves – that’s what you need to do.

“I thought the boys deserved to get the win, we played well, but it was up to us to go and take our chances.”

Rice was only with the ICT squad for a few days, but he could see they have talent.

He said: “As soon as I came in, I could see it was a really good young group here.

“I came up on Wednesday and I was staying with Remi Savage. I trained on Thursday and Friday and then into the game at the weekend.”

And Rice returns to Lowland League action with Celtic B on Saturday when they take on Caledonian Braves in Airdrie in a second v third showdown.

Kellacher was delighted with Rice’s contributions for ICT at the weekend.

He said: Aidan was brilliant for us, and I was delighted for him. This was his first game at this level.”

Dibaga set for Doonhamers’ return

Dibaga, meanwhile, was on the bench for Gambia in their 3-3 draw with Kenya on Thursday night.

The Scorpions, who are fifth in Group F, face section leaders Ivory Coast on Monday.

Dibaga will be back in the nets in Dumfries this weekend as ICT travel to mid-table Queen of the South.

