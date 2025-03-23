Celtic keeper Aidan Rice grateful for chance to help Caley Thistle in emergency loan game against Alloa Athletic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Celtic keeper Aidan Rice grateful for chance to help Caley Thistle in emergency loan game against Alloa Athletic

The 18-year-old Hoops B keeper answered a request to cover for Gambian call-up goalkeeper Musa Dibaga - and helped ICT to a share of the spoils.

Celtic B goalkeeper Aidan Rice played for Caley Thistle in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Alloa Athletic. Image: SNS.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

Celtic B goalkeeper Aidan Rice was more than happy to help Caley Thistle earn another point in League One on Saturday.

The 18-year-old plays for the Scottish champions’ reserves in the Lowland League and he answered a call from ICT to head north on an emergency loan to face Alloa Athletic.

Caley Jags number one Musa Dibaga is on international World Cup qualifying duty with Gambia, leaving 17-year-old Szymon Rebilas as the only keeper on the books.

That’s when head coach Scott Kellacher made the call to Glasgow to ask for assistance and the one-game Rice deal was approved. 

Although Inverness were held to a 1-1 draw, they had the better of the chances, hitting the woodwork twice while a Billy Mckay spot-kick was saved by Peter Morrison.

The result keeps Kellacher’s young side eighth in the division, but three points in front of Annan Athletic, who lost 3-1 at Montrose.

Rice was beaten by Scott Taggart’s header early in the second half, which cancelled out Alfie Stewart’s opening goal for ICT.

However, he also pulled off decent stops from Taggart and Luke Rankin in the first half and Cameron O’Donnell late on to help the Highlanders earn a point.

Rice enjoyed Highland atmosphere

Celtic goalkeeper coach Colin Meldrum spoke to Rice last week about the call from Caley Jags gaffer Scott Kellacher, and the keeper was happy to grab the chance.

Rice said: “It was a quick turnaround, but it was good to get the opportunity to play men’s football in front of the fans and it was up to me to take it. It was a good atmosphere, so I enjoyed it.

“I was pleased with my performance. It was a case of turning up on the day and making the saves – that’s what you need to do.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle head coach Scott Kellacher on the sidelines during an SPFL League One match between Inverness and Cove Rangers on Saturday, December 28, 2024 at the Caledonian Stadium, Inverness.
Inverness boss Scott Kellacher. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“I thought the boys deserved to get the win, we played well, but it was up to us to go and take our chances.”

Rice was only with the ICT squad for a few days, but he could see they have talent.

He said: “As soon as I came in, I could see it was a really good young group here.

“I came up on Wednesday and I was staying with Remi Savage. I trained on Thursday and Friday and then into the game at the weekend.”

And Rice returns to Lowland League action with Celtic B on Saturday when they take on Caledonian Braves in Airdrie in a second v third showdown.

Kellacher was delighted with Rice’s contributions for ICT at the weekend.

He said: Aidan was brilliant for us, and I was delighted for him. This was his first game at this level.”

Dibaga set for Doonhamers’ return

Dibaga, meanwhile, was on the bench for Gambia in their 3-3 draw with Kenya on Thursday night.

The Scorpions, who are fifth in Group F, face section leaders Ivory Coast on Monday.

Dibaga will be back in the nets in Dumfries this weekend as ICT travel to mid-table Queen of the South.

Conversation