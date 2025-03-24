Caley Thistle hero Billy Mckay will ‘come up trumps’ after penalty mishap – and ‘nobody wants to score more’

Boss Scott Kellacher insists Caley Thistle record-scorer Billy Mckay will bounce back strongly after his penalty was saved in the 1-1 draw with Alloa Athletic.

When the League One club dipped into administration last October, Mckay became new head coach Kellacher’s assistant when manager Duncan Ferguson was sacked.

The 36-year-old has also continued to play an important role on the park, with his experience of 330 appearances being valuable within the largely young side battling to stay in the division.

Mckay has scored 114 goals for the Highlanders – that’s 11 more than previous record-holder Dennis Wyness.

However, this season, veteran forward Mckay has just two goals, and was denied the chance of another on Saturday when his second half penalty was saved by Alloa goalkeeper Peter Morrison with the scores level at 1-1.

Mckay scored last penalty v Annan

Kellacher is in no doubt his right-hand man will respond on the park at the next opportunity.

He said: “Billy was gutted and understandably so.

“He gives us everything every day – in both roles, as assistant manager and on the pitch.

“Nobody wants to score more than Billy Mckay does. And he has scored goals all his days.

“He’s frustrated and gutted, but Billy will come good. He will keep working away.

“He will come up trumps when we need him.

“The previous penalty we had was at Annan, and Billy took it and scored.

“I didn’t see Saturday’s penalty. I looked away. But, by all accounts, Alloa keeper Peter Morrison pulled off two great saves (including the follow-up shot).

“We’ve seen penalties missed before and I won’t dwell too much on that.”

Mckay awareness led to ICT’s opener

Earlier in the game, Mckay’s awareness led to him lining up on-loan Aberdeen midfielder Alfie Stewart for the opener.

Kellacher said: “That’s what happens when you put balls in the box.

“Billy set up Alfie for his goal and it was a great finish.

“Billy has all the experience in the world – he’s not this club’s top goalscorer for nothing!

“He will come good and I’ve no problems with that. He’s been great and he’ll keep working as hard as he can.”

Alfie Stewart ‘has got so much to offer’ – ICTFC gaffer Kellacher

Kellacher was also full of praise for Dons starlet Stewart, whose goal was vital in the absence of injured fellow Aberdeen loan youngster Alfie Bavidge.

The boss added: “Alfie took his goal really well, and that’s what he can do.

“We’re just trying to push him on, because he has all the ability in the world.

“The wee man has got so much to offer – and he also hit the post with a chance.

“He’s a really nice footballer.

“We just need to push him on because he has a lot more to come.”

That was Stewart’s second goal for ICT, with his other strike coming in a 2-1 win at Alloa in January.

With six games to go, eighth-placed Inverness are three points in front of Annan Athletic and three behind Montrose, who beat Annan 3-1 at the weekend.

On Saturday, ICT travel to mid-table – yet promotion-contenders – Queen of the South.

