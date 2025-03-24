Caley Thistle hero Billy Mckay will ‘come up trumps’ after penalty mishap – and ‘nobody wants to score more’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle hero Billy Mckay will ‘come up trumps’ after penalty mishap – and ‘nobody wants to score more’

Inverness manager Scott Kellacher has backed his assistant and the club record-scorer to respond well after Mckay's penalty was saved in the weekend's draw with Wasps.

By Paul Chalk
Inverness striker and assistant manager Billy Mckay. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Boss Scott Kellacher insists Caley Thistle record-scorer Billy Mckay will bounce back strongly after his penalty was saved in the 1-1 draw with Alloa Athletic.

When the League One club dipped into administration last October, Mckay became new head coach Kellacher’s assistant when manager Duncan Ferguson was sacked.

The 36-year-old has also continued to play an important role on the park, with his experience of 330 appearances being valuable within the largely young side battling to stay in the division.

Mckay has scored 114 goals for the Highlanders – that’s 11 more than previous record-holder Dennis Wyness.

However, this season, veteran forward Mckay has just two goals, and was denied the chance of another on Saturday when his second half penalty was saved by Alloa goalkeeper Peter Morrison with the scores level at 1-1.  

Mckay scored last penalty v Annan

Kellacher is in no doubt his right-hand man will respond on the park at the next opportunity.

He said: “Billy was gutted and understandably so.

“He gives us everything every day – in both roles, as assistant manager and on the pitch.

“Nobody wants to score more than Billy Mckay does. And he has scored goals all his days.

Inverness Caledodonian Thistle head coach Scott Kellacher putting out markers for the team before a SPFL Championship fixture against Dunfermline Athletic at East End Park on April 27, 2024.
Inverness manager Scott Kellacher. Image: SNS.

“He’s frustrated and gutted, but Billy will come good. He will keep working away.

“He will come up trumps when we need him.

“The previous penalty we had was at Annan, and Billy took it and scored.

“I didn’t see Saturday’s penalty. I looked away. But, by all accounts, Alloa keeper Peter Morrison pulled off two great saves (including the follow-up shot).

“We’ve seen penalties missed before and I won’t dwell too much on that.”

Mckay awareness led to ICT’s opener

Earlier in the game, Mckay’s awareness led to him lining up on-loan Aberdeen midfielder Alfie Stewart for the opener.

Kellacher said: “That’s what happens when you put balls in the box.

“Billy set up Alfie for his goal and it was a great finish.

“Billy has all the experience in the world – he’s not this club’s top goalscorer for nothing!

“He will come good and I’ve no problems with that. He’s been great and he’ll keep working as hard as he can.”

Alfie Stewart ‘has got so much to offer’ – ICTFC gaffer Kellacher

Kellacher was also full of praise for Dons starlet Stewart, whose goal was vital in the absence of injured fellow Aberdeen loan youngster Alfie Bavidge.

The boss added: “Alfie took his goal really well, and that’s what he can do.

“We’re just trying to push him on, because he has all the ability in the world.

“The wee man has got so much to offer – and he also hit the post with a chance.

On-loan Aberdeen FC midfielder Alfie Stewart speaks to the media at an Inverness Caledonian Thistle press conference on January 30, 2025.
Alfie Stewart is on loan from Aberdeen at ICT. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“He’s a really nice footballer.

“We just need to push him on because he has a lot more to come.”

That was Stewart’s second goal for ICT, with his other strike coming in a 2-1 win at Alloa in January. 

With six games to go, eighth-placed Inverness are three points in front of Annan Athletic and three behind Montrose, who beat Annan 3-1 at the weekend.

On Saturday, ICT travel to mid-table – yet promotion-contenders – Queen of the South.

