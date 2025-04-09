Caley Thistle cult hero: Davide Xausa on his regrets over potential move to Aberdeen and why he would love to see his son playing for ICT one day

Former Caley Thistle star Davide Xausa admits he regrets not taking the chance to try and win a move to Aberdeen.

The former Canada international forward says his two years in Inverness, under Steve Paterson from 1999 until 2001, was a period of his footballing career he will forever cherish.

Xausa, who scored 20 goals in 48 appearances, was popular with ICT fans during the club’s rise under Steve “Pele” Paterson.

Before leaving Inverness to sign for Livingston in 2001, Aberdeen were keen to sign Xausa.

‘I was in the prime of my career’

Almost 25 years on, he still wonders what may have happened if he had opted to go on trial with the Dons.

He told The Press and Journal: “Kilmarnock put an offer in for me at that time and Livingston and Aberdeen wanted to sign me as well.

“Aberdeen’s manager Ebbe Skovdahl wanted me to go there for, not quite a trial, but wanted me to spend some time with the team.

“I felt it was a bit strange at the time, given I played for Inverness, less than two hours away and was still dedicated to Steve and the team at Inverness.

“I was scoring goals, playing for Canada and in the prime of my career.

“With hindsight, having the chance to join such an historic club like Aberdeen, it probably wouldn’t have been remiss to go up for a few days.

“But at the time, I wanted to be near Edinburgh because my partner wanted to pursue her career as well and it made sense for us to be there.

“I scored a hat-trick the week before Livingston bought me, so it was kind of fortuitous.

“Barry Wilson and Mark McCulloch had just joined Livi from Inverness, so there was a nice movement there.

“They had just signed David Fernandez and Javier Sanchez Broto, so we had a great group of players and had three great years finishing third twice and playing in the UEFA Cup and even scoring against Strum Graz.”

After leaving Livingston, he joined Falkirk in August 2003, before returning home to Canada to play for Vancouver Whitecaps.

Cup triumph v Celtic ‘meant to be’

The year 2000 was memorable for Xausa and his international and Inverness team-mate Richard Hastings.

Not only did Steve Paterson’s First Division upstarts Caley Thistle “go ballistic” and stun Celtic 3-1 at Parkhead in the Scottish Cup, but Canada caused a sensation by winning the Gold Cup against the odds.

Xausa was already with Canada when his club team-mates were dishing out one of Scottish football’s biggest cup upsets in a game rescheduled 10 days after the original game which was postponed due to storm damage.

He said: “I think we were in Bermuda for an international game.

“I remember coming down after training and someone told me my boys beat Celtic.

“Listen, I knew we had a good squad and a good team. It was 11 v 11, so you never know what can happen, but no one would ever have thought, given Celtic’s strengths, we could get a result like that.

“As much as you want to be a part of something like that, you can’t help but be so happy for everybody at the club and for Steve (Paterson).

“I was part of the squad for the first game at Celtic Park, which was postponed due to storm damaging a stand.

“They say everything happens for a reason. It was maybe meant to be, the way it played out.

“You always want to be a part of a night like February 8, 2000, but I was happy for the boys.”

Year 2000 was good for upsets

Hastings did play in that Celtic sensation before flying back to join Canada in their quest for Gold Cup glory.

The coming months will see the celebrations of that milestone play out, which will mean a lot within the Xausa household too.

He said: “In Canada, we were on to something great too with our national team.

“It’s now 25 years since we won the Gold Cup, which is the only major international tournament Canada has ever won. It was definitely a good year for upsets!

“Richie Hastings scored one of the biggest goals for Canada with the winner against Mexico in the quarter-finals (with a golden goal). He had a great tournament and was even named young player of the tournament.

“The whole team came together. I think we only had 18 players in the squad. It was a surreal experience.

“I am on the board of directors Canada Soccer now and it give me a sense of pride to know I was part of that Gold Cup winning team.

“Canada Soccer, I believe, will be doing something to honour the 25th anniversary of the team this year. It has come around full circle.

“I have two sons called Hudson, 15, and Grayson, who is just turning 13, and Hudson is a full-time apprentice with the Vancouver Whitecaps and he’s on a similar journey (to me) I would say.

“It is good that he’s going to hear about the Gold Cup win, not from dad, but from Canada Soccer and the media. It makes it real for my sons.”

‘In another time, in another day, I would have been keen to get involved’

Xausa may live more than 4,000 miles from Inverness in Vancouver – but has been keeping a close eye on his former club during their recent financial struggles.

With ICT in administration since last October, a new buyer is needed fast – with consultant and ex-chairman Alan Savage tabling a bid of £800,000 and setting a deadline of this Friday.

Xausa explains that, had the timing been more appropriate and his children a bit older, he might well have been able to physically join, or perhaps even financially lead, a rescue mission.

The 49-year-old said: “It’s hard to see Inverness now go through what’s happening.

“I have kept in touch with (interim CEO and former player and manager) Charlie Christie.

‘ICT gave me a home and an opportunity when I needed it most’

“Being on the board of Canada Soccer and my business experience still growing, there may be a time when marrying both my business and football backgrounds come together.

“If it was a little bit later in my life, I would be interested in seeing what I could do for the club and potentially get involved, but the time sadly is not now.

“I love the club and the story of the club. ICT gave me a home and an opportunity when I needed it most.

“When they started talking about potentially moving their training base to Kelty last year, I was appalled. The city, the people is what makes Caley Thistle really interesting. There is a lot of appeal.

“In another time, in another day, I would have been keen to get involved. But I am hopeful the end result this year will be good outcome for the club in what could be a fresh start.

“With Charlie Christie and Scott Kellacher there, the club has two loyal servants and hopefully the club will have stable ownership soon.

“I do believe it should be led by someone with real roots in the area. There is risk in bringing some international groups in with no connection to the club.

“It would be easier if I had a project there to do. I will always at least come back and visit Inverness.

“It would be good for Alan Savage to perhaps bring some people into the fold that he could work with who bring fresh ideas to help get Inverness back where they belong.

“There has always been talent in the area. When I was at Inverness, most of the guys who really made an impact were from the Highlands and they were the glue that held the squad together.

“I remember playing against Highland League teams in pre-seasons and I was blown away by some of the natural talent from the area.

“There are many more Ryan Christies in the north of Scotland. They just need to be given the opportunity and the stage to perform at the higher levels.

“The club, under Scott Kellacher, are seeing that right now. Hopefully it all works out.”

My son, Hudson, is like Barry Robson

Xausa is delighted to see long-time coach Kellacher lead ICT through these choppy waters and he feels he’s following a similar style of his former Caley Jags gaffer.

He explained: “Scott was at Inverness when I was there.

“He has a lot of the same characteristics that Steve Paterson had when he was the manager.

“Scott was always smiling and happy and very much ‘glass half-full’. You can see that transmit to the way the team is playing right now and that the players want to do well for him and the club.

“They are largely getting results with a young crew. I see Martin Bavidge’s son, Alfie, was doing well for them while on loan from Aberdeen before news of his (hamstring) injury ending his season was confirmed.

“It’s too bad my son is not a few years older, as I’d send him over to Inverness.

“He’s a very exciting left-footed attacking player. Similar to how Barry Robson was in a lot of ways, maybe a little bit quicker and more direct.

“Who knows, in a couple of years, maybe him and Bav’s son could be playing up front together like their dads did so many years ago.”

‘I’ll be back for sure. Football never leaves you’

Xausa is not ruling out coming back in the future to sample more of what Scotland can offer.

He said: “I have always had an affinity for Scotland. We came over with my wife and sons in the last spring break and my eldest son had some training sessions at Livingston.

“I’ll be back for sure. The football never leaves you.

“The fishing, golf and the people are all there, so who knows what the future holds.

“I would like to look up some of the guys from my time there, such as Charlie Christie and Barry Wilson.”

Xausa on right road with business

Xausa now works as the CEO of Velofix, a mobile bike-repair company.

He said: “We have just over 120 locations now. We support at home services for bike, electric-bike, and we are also one of the largest support partners for Peloton in home service and warranty in North America.

“2024 was the best year we’ve had. We grew our topline sales by 40+% as customers are looking for ways to simply very hectic lives, so it’s been interesting to see the business grow and evolve.”

