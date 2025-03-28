Caley Thistle’s Musa Dibaga lifts lid on first Gambia international camp – ‘too hot compared to Inverness’

Caley Thistle goalkeeper Musa Dibaga is happy to go from his first international camp in the searing African heat to the chase for League One survival points in Dumfries on Saturday.

The Spanish-born shot-stopper’s family links led him to clinch a maiden call-up for Gambia, for World Cup qualifiers against Kenya and Ivory Coast over the past couple of weeks, with the latter nation hosting both ties.

Former Bo’ness United and Whitehill Welfare keeper Dibaga, who signed for ICT last summer, has been a revelation and his international call-up was further evidence of his rising stock.

Gambia training was at night – but still so hot

Although he was an unused sub for the Scorpions’ 3-3 draw with Kenya and the 1-0 loss to hosts Ivory Coast, the 24-year-old was thrilled to have been part of a talented group.

Dibaga said: “The hardest challenge over there was the weather.

“We didn’t go below 30 degrees, but it was good.

“We were training at 8.30pm, but it was still really hot.

“It was a struggle after the first couple of days. It was too hot compared to Inverness, but it was good.

“There is so much quality – players play in top divisions across the world.

“They seem to do those little details perfectly.

“It was class to be there for a whole week and learn from them, everything they do on a daily basis. I take that away with me.

“The players welcomed me from the first day.

“As soon as I arrived, the environment was very good. They treated me like I was one of their own for many years.”

Lapping up great atmosphere

The Alassane Ouattara Ebimpe Olympic Stadium in Abidjan, in the Ivory Coast, was the venue for both Gambia games.

It was the venue for the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations final, which the hosts won 2-1 against Nigeria.

Dibaga departed with good memories for his first Gambia camp, despite watching their matches from the bench.

He said: “In the first game, against Kenya, it was a bit empty because none of us were local.

“It was a big stadium, and it was used for the AFCON final.

“It was good surroundings, and I had never been in a situation like that. I loved it – the environment was amazing.

“In the second game, there were maybe 20,000 people, and even well before the game the fans were there singing and it was a great atmosphere.

“It was not hostile at all – even when we walked out for the first time, there was some cheering, and it was friendly. People were just celebrating for their national team.”

‘Even a couple of minutes’ would do

Dibaga hopes continued strong form for Caley Thistle, which has included three penalty saves and 12 shut-outs, can lead to future game-time for Gambia.

He added: “The first time, you go there for the experience.

“The other goalkeepers have been going for the past couple of years, so you would expect them to play because it was World Cup qualifiers.

“Hopefully for the next camp, I could even get a couple of minutes.”

Two wins over Queens, one defeat

Eighth-placed Inverness are away to Queen of the South on Saturday, looking for three points to stay out of League One’s relegation play-off spot – which Annan, three points behind them, currently occupy.

ICT have beaten their fifth-placed opponents Queens 1-0 twice in the Highlands this term, but lost a January midweek thriller at Palmerston 3-2.

Dibaga is confident this time the visitors can have the edge.

He said: “That was a night-time game against them last time, and it was a long journey inside a week with three games and just a few days after being away to Annan.

“There was a lot of travelling, so the boys will have felt it a lot.

“We still put in a good performance. They were lucky to score one more goal than us, but we played well.

“I believe this time, with the boys having more rest, we can go there and put in a good performance and get three points.

“The season has been good so far. We just need to concentrate on getting away from the relegation play-off place and then we can look forward.

“We are just looking at each game one at a time. We’re aiming for three points every time.”

