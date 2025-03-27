Caley Thistle give three trialists the chance to impress

Three players have spent time on trial with Caley Thistle, although the club are currently unable to sign new players.

Cumbernauld Colts goalkeeper Yan Gromov, right-back Diste Camara Sylla from Civil Service Strollers, and forward Malick Diakite from North West Counties League side Squires Gate have spent time training with the Caley Jags.

Agent Mark Agg-Jones shared a picture of the trio in ICT kits, writing: “Sometimes you have to find an opportunity; put yourself in the firing line and be tested: exactly what these three athletes have done.

“None of this would be possible without bigger clubs opening chances and, importantly, the players’ present clubs being supportive.”

A range of players were assessed by head coach Scott Kellacher and his staff last week at Highland Rugby Club, but they are not free to recruit anyone until post-administration.

Tense wait for Bavidge scan outcome

Inverness, meanwhile, have been focusing on upping their goal rate as the League One side awaits news on injured striker Alfie Bavidge.

The 18-year-old, who joined Inverness on loan from Aberdeen, had a scan for a hamstring injury he suffered early in the 4-1 victory over Stenhousemuir on March 11.

Until that point, the forward had netted six goals in just nine games, including the winner at Dumbarton this month, as the side moved out of the relegation zone with a string of strong results throughout winter.

Two back-to-back attacking home performances have counted for little, with ninth-placed Annan Athletic winning 1-0 at ICT and then Alloa Athletic drawing 1-1 in the Highlands last week.

Inverness created plenty of opportunities in both games, but with six fixtures left, they are just three points ahead of Annan, the same margin Montrose hold over them.

‘Other players must provide goals’

Bavidge required a second scan with Aberdeen and news on the outcome is imminent, but ICT head coach Scott Kellacher wants to see the rest of his team show a killer touch when they travel to mid-table Queen of the South on Saturday.

He said: “We’re waiting for Alfie’s scan to come back today, and we should hopefully be clearer.

“Remi Savage is suspended, and we have one or two others who are carrying knocks.

“We’re trying to use the squad as best we can at the minute. Everyone will be getting used.

“We are getting down to the bare bones. Other clubs are having those problems as well. We won’t feel sorry for ourselves. Other boys need to step in and do the business when called upon.

“We’re looking for boys to chip in with goals all over the pitch.

“I just hope we didn’t use all our goals up against Stenhousemuir, but we’ve been working a fair bit on other players chipping in.”

Dibaga urged to chase more call-ups

Inverness will be boosted by the return of goalkeeper Musa Dibaga from his first international call-up with Gambia in two World Cup qualifiers in the Ivory Coast.

Although he didn’t play in the 3-3 draw with Kenya or in the 1-0 loss to Ivory Coast, the former Lowland League keeper will have valued the experience, according to his boss.

In last week’s match against Alloa, ICT played 18-year-old Aidan Rice, who came in on an emergency loan from champions Celtic.

Kellacher said: “Big Musa’s back with a big smile on his face. He’s a massive player for us, and he’s been brilliant since he came in.

“It’s good to have Musa back.

“You can’t beat the experience of being away with his national side. He deserved it.

“He’s got a spring in his step and loved every minute of it.

“It’s been a great experience for him to be around different players.

“The carrot for him moving forward is to try and get into the Gambia squad all the time.

“It’s not easy for us when players go on international duty, but it is great for the club to get recognition.”

‘Two teams having a real go’ – boss

Caley Thistle have beaten Queen of the South 1-0 at the Caledonian Stadium twice this season, but lost 3-2 at Palmerston in January in an action-packed contest.

Kellacher said: “It’s two teams who want to have a go and hopefully that makes for another good game.

“Hopefully we can come out on top this time.

“It was refreshing last time down there to have two teams having a right go. We came off second best that night, so hopefully we can come out on top on Saturday.

“Queens are a good side, with a lot of top players, so it will be a really tough game.”

