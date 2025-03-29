Queen of the South 4-1 Caley Thistle: Scott Kellacher pulls no punches in post-match assessment

Boss Scott Kellacher criticised Caley Thistle’s “criminal” defending as his side crashed to a 4-1 League One loss at Queen of the South.

On-loan Aberdeen starlet Alfie Stewart fired ICT in front midway through the first half, but Jack Hannah restored parity soon after.

Jordan Allan shot Queens ahead in the second period and ex-Caley Jags striker Adam Brooks lashed home a third under the driving rain before adding a fourth late on.

It means eighth-placed Caley Thistle, who remain in administration, are only ahead of Annan Athletic in goal difference after the Galabankies came from a goal down to beat Kelty Hearts.

It was a big result for Queen of the South, who moved into fourth spot at the expense of Alloa Athletic, who lost 3-2 against relegated Dumbarton.

The Inverness manager pulled no punches when he spoke to The Press and Journal at full-time in Dumfries.

He said: “I have told the boys that was nowhere near good enough.

“We have set standards at this club. I can handle getting beat, but they way we lost goals…

“Listen, for the first half an hour, I thought we were really good. We controlled the game, got our goal and then we seemed to think the job was done. It was far from done.

‘It was a really poor goal to lose’

“They wanted to get back in the game and their first goal came from us not stopping a cross into the box.

“If we stop a cross into the box, we don’t then have to defend it. There was a mix-up between Musa (Dibaga) and James (Nolan) in the box and they scored – it was a really poor goal to lose.

“After that, Queens did what we were telling our boys to do – go and get the second goal.

“In the second half, Queens were hungrier and they won more second balls. We can’t lose the kind of goals we lost today – it’s criminal.

“We’ve been far better than that. We’ve taken the plaudits, but let’s not get away from it – we’re in a dog-fight. We must get the sleeves rolled up and try and win as many of these last five games.

With ICT heading for second-placed Cove Rangers on Saturday, Kellacher added: “We’re know how hard it is to win games. We’re picking up injuries and suspensions and the job becomes a lot tougher.

“For the last hour of that game, it was nowhere near acceptable – we’re better than that.”

Defender Ewan replaces banned Savage as keeper Dibaga returns

Inverness welcomed back goalkeeper Dibaga after his international call-up with Gambia, which led to an emergency loan for Celtic’s Aidan Rice for last week’s 1-1 home draw with Alloa Athletic.

Kellacher also brought Ross County loanee defender Connall Ewan for the suspended Remi Savage for the 19-year-old’s third league start of the campaign.

Again, a hamstring injury kept Aberdeen loanee, six-goal striker Alfie Bavidge from the line-up

The heat was on Queens too for this Palmerston clash, with just two wins in eight in the lead-up leaving them chasing Alloa from outside the top four places.

Ex-ICT chairman Alan Savage’s £800,000 bid to buy the administration-hit club took a back seat, with the focus on Kellacher’s side aiming to add to their 33 points.

Caley Jags goal swiftly cancelled out

The first moment of note came when on-loan Kilmarnock right-back was picked out at the edge of the area and his low drive skidded wide of the left-hand post as the rain continued to pour.

On-loan Aberdeen midfielder Alfie Stewart was next to have a go for the Caley Jags, this time from long range, as he fired a 25 yarder a couple of feet off the mark.

Inverness got the opener and it came out of the blue. A free-kick won by Keith Bray was swiftly taken and the ball was played into the box by Adam Mackinnon and Stewart guided a left-footed shot past Ross Stewart into the net.

Queens, however, were level five minutes later when Hannah got in ahead of Nolan and Dibaga after Kai Kennedy set up him and guided the ball home to make it 1-1.

It was a sloppy goal and looked like a gift for the scorer, with Nolan also hurt in the challenge.

Bray had the ball in the net when he connected with an inch-perfect Brannan cross, but the offside flag cut short the celebrations to prevent ICT regaining the lead.

Queens grab control to net victory

Just moments after Harry Cochrane had gone close for the Doonhamers, the hosts found the net on 54 minutes.

A long ball over the top found fleet-footed Allan and he slid the ball past Dibaga to get the home fans on their feet.

The on-loan Falkirk forward hit the winner when these sides met here in January and he repeated the feat here with only his second goal for the Dumfries team.

Only a smart stop by Dibaga then prevented a third from Taylor Charters.

However, the big keeper could do nothing on 68 minutes when Brooks, released by ICT when administration began in October, got on the end of Allan’s whipped-in cross to crash a shot into the net from a tight angle.

And Brooks had time for one more goal when he sent a guided a powerful shot past Dibaga, with ICT unable to stop his final opportunity.

This was ICT joints heaviest league loss this season, with Cove Rangers winning 4-1 in the Highland capital in December.

With three winless games on the spin, Caley Thistle must go all out for full points at Cove this coming weekend as fixtures fast run out in their fight to avoid the relegation play-off spot. Annan will face Queen of the South in their derby clash.

Queen of the South v ICTFC ratings

QUEEN OF THE SOUTH (4-4-2): Stewart 6, Charters 6, Hannah 7, Lyon 6, MacIntyre 7, Smith 7 (Walker 90), Luissint 6, Cochrane 6, Kennedy 7 (O’Donnell 88), Brooks 7, Allan 6 (Bryden 89).

Subs not used: Johnson (GK), Thomson, Harkness, Douglas.

CALEY THISTLE (4-3-2-1): Dibaga 6, Nolan 6 (Strachan 59), Ewan 6, Devine 6, Brannan 7, Mackinnon 7 (MacLeod 74), Gilmour 6, Allan 6 (Gardiner 74), Stewart 7, Bray 7, Mckay 6 (Thompson 74).

Sub not used: Rebilias (GK).

Referee: Duncan Williams.

Man of the match: Adam Brooks.

For more Caley Thistle news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our Facebook group.nbsp;