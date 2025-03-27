Caley Thistle administrators provide major update as deal agreed with shareholders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle administrators provide major update as deal agreed with shareholders

The League One club are fighting to stay in League One - but moves off the park have been crucial this week.

By Paul Chalk
The Caledonian Stadium, Inverness.
Are brighter days ahead for Caley Thistle? Image: SNS.

Caley Thistle’s administrators are resuming talks with “four or five” parties after a crunch deal was clinched to write off debt.

The League One club, who are fighting to retain their place in League One, have been in administration since October, due to debt spriraling towards the £4million mark.

Last week, the joint administrators warned the club, Scottish Cup winners in 2015, could be heading for liquidation as the deadline had passed for a buyer.

That sparked a crunch meeting set up by retired corporate lawyer and ex-Inverness vice chairman Allan Mackenzie to get key shareholders to meet and try to reach an agreement to save the Caley Jags.

Shareholders David Cameron, Ross Morrison, Allan Munro, David Sutherland, Graham Rae, Roddy Ross, Alan Savage, Graeme Bennett and George Moodie (also representing the ICT Supporters’ Trust) gathered at the Caledonian Stadium last Wednesday.

Three hurdles had been stated by administrators when it came to putting off potential buyers.

Former ICT vice chairman Allan Mackenzie, who set up last week’s shareholders’ meeting.

The first was the scale of the loans from shareholders and former directors and need to get a formal CVA (company voluntary arrangement) agreement in place.

The other two were a buyer/buyers being unable to easily gain control of ICT due to the club’s “disparate shareholding”, and ongoing complications surrounding car park land beside the Caledonian Stadium.

With the current season ending in early May, time is running out for ICT to get their future sorted in order to gain the necessary licences from the Scottish FA and Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL).

Administrators ‘appreciative’ of loan creditors and major shareholders

The statement from the administrators on Thursday afternoon will offer real hope a CVA and a deal with a new buyer are realistic targets.

It said: “The joint administrators of Inverness Caledonian Thistle can confirm that a positive meeting with loan creditors, major shareholders and a former director of the club has taken place, resulting in heads of terms being agreed to facilitate the writing off of loans and the return of shares to the club.

“This is conditional upon achieving a successful exit from administration and the club continuing to operate.

“The BDO administrators have spent time re-engaging with a number of interested parties and are pleased to advise that discussions are ongoing with four-five parties regarding an offer for the club. This process will continue throughout April.

“The administrators are delighted with these developments and are appreciative of the position taken by the loan creditors and major shareholders.”

For more Caley Thistle news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our Facebook group.

Conversation