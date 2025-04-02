Caley Thistle chief Charlie Christie details SFA and SPFL stance over club licensing

Caley Thistle interim chief executive Charlie Christie described Scottish football’s authorities as “supportive” as the administration-hit club aim to kick off in League One next season.

A new buyer for the club is being sought – with former chairman, and current consultant, Alan Savage tabling an £800,000 offer for a 100% stake last week.

Shareholders have until April 11 to respond, or a new buyer could show an interest and confirm their intentions with the administrators.

Former ICT player and manager Christie, who took over the CEO position earlier this season, has been in regular contact with the Scottish Professional Football Association (SPFL) and the Scottish FA to keep them fully briefed on ICT’s plans to exit administration when a buyer is secured.

He detailed the ongoing dialogue with both governing bodies over retaining their licences as the Highlanders fight for their future on and off the park.

He told The Press and Journal: “You have to be bronze level or above (to be an SPFL member). Our youth academy is silver level and we’re bronze or above at every level of the club audit. That stands you in good stead.

“The SPFL and SFA have seen other clubs go into administration, which of course isn’t good, but you can apply for a waiver as long as the rest of your football club is still functioning to a correct degree.

“They have accepted that and it’s now a case of them getting back to us.

Scottish FA and SPFL want Caley Thistle to survive – Christie

“From the discussions I’ve had, I don’t see any issue.

“Sadly, this situation is not new in Scottish football. It’s also currently happening at Dumbarton – but it’s happened at Dundee, Hearts and Livingston, for example.

“We don’t expect playing in the league next year to be a problem.

“I have updated Calum Beattie, the director of operations at the SPFL, with the latest developments at the club. I explained the major shareholders had a very positive meeting that bodes well for the club. And I will continue to keep Calum updated.

“Thereafter, I spoke to Gary Booth, who is the chief governance officer at the Scottish FA, and he too was very supportive.

“Both organisations also want Caley Thistle to survive. They have seen how successful, and what a good addition we are to the leagues.

“Gary has also sent me documentation about what’s required if a new purchaser if found, and the criteria they would have to meet, which, of course, includes being fit and proper to run a club in this country.

“It is over to us now.

‘Eighth place was always our target’

“I have been at Alan Savage’s recent press conferences, and we know, failing all else, he will keep the club going.

“That was great, because the week beforehand, the statement from administrators BDO was far more concerning when they said no buyers had come in before the deadline.

“On the football front, we’re trying to make things as normal as possible to hopefully maintain our place in League One. – eighth place was always the target once we went into administration.”

With five League One games to go this season, Inverness are in eighth place – which would secure automatic safety from relegation.

They sit above Annan Athletic on goal difference before this weekend’s trip to second-top Cove Rangers.

Christie supports 16-club top league – and a larger Championship

Christie, meanwhile, who has managed ICT in the top-flight, believes the newly-opened debate about league reconstruction should open the door to a larger Premiership.

There are talks the Premiership could alter its make-up from a 12-club to a 10, 14 or 16- side division in order to give Scottish European entrants a better chance in European football.

Christie, who sees no reason why Caley Thistle , who dropped out of the top-flight in 2017, can’t aim for a return there in the medium future.

And he believes there is scope to consider bolstering the top TWO divisions in Scotland.

He added: “I have always been an advocate of a bigger top league.

“It’s so repetitive and it has been mainly one team, Celtic winning 12 or the last 13 titles.

“They have dominated and we all know it’s going to be one of two teams becoming champions.

“But, for the benefit of full-time clubs, we need a bigger league – clubs like Partick Thistle and Dunfermline Athletic, for example, who could thrive in the top league.

“And, dare I say it, Caley Thistle can aim to get back there within four years once we get our house in order.

“Of course, a bigger Premiership would make that easier, but that’s not why I’m saying it – I’ve held this view even when I was the manager many years ago.

“We want our clubs to thrive in Europe.

“I would also have a larger Championship – I’ve always been of the opinion the more clubs in Scottish football that are able to stay full-time, the better it is for the game in this country.”

