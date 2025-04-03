Caley Thistle manager Scott Kellacher seeks killer touch after topping one stat in League One

Boss Scott Kellacher is calling on his Caley Thistle players to better-capitalise on their League One-leading stat to avoid the relegation play-off spot.

Inverness were docked 15 points when the club went into administration last October and Kellacher stepped into Duncan Ferguson’s boots as the head coach.

They have since hauled themselves from 10th place to eighth with five games remaining.

But Saturday’s crushing 4-1 defeat at Queen of the South came amid a growing injury list, with nine players now sidelined, including on-loan Aberdeen attacker Alfie Bavidge.

The 18-year-old Dons starlet’s six goals since switching to ICT in January have been crucial in helping the Highlanders ease their peril, but a hamstring injury rules him out of these closing weeks of the season.

Inverness, who head to second-placed Cove Rangers this Saturday, have the highest tally of shots on target (143) in the division, ahead of leaders Arbroath (139) and Alloa (136).

Kellacher is desperate for more of those efforts to count.

He said: “We need the players to take their chances and believe in themselves.

“Against Stenhousemuir, Alfie Bavidge didn’t score (as he was injured early on) and we had four different scorers (in a 4-1 win last month).

“We tried to get the boys to have shots at goal and get balls into the box – it would be nice to take more chances.

“We get ourselves into positions and don’t always take them and that is the frustrating part.

“When we are on top, I want us to get that second goal. We have good players, but we need to take chances.

“It’s great that (another Aberdeen loanee) Alfie Stewart has popped up with a couple of goals (in their last two games).

“We need players to step up and take chances. We have not been shy in trying to score.”

‘Won’t ever question our character’

Since Kellacher took over, assistant by striker Billy Mckay and backed up by coaches Ross Jack and Gordy Nicolson, ICT have won 11 games and lost eight.

However, a three-match winless run means they now only lead ninth-placed Annan Athletic on goal difference ahead of the Galabankies’ derby with Queen of the South this weekend.

The ICT gaffer is confident, despite a largely young group, Caley Jags have enough belief and willpower to take the club to automatic safety.

He said: “We have enough characters in this squad, and our players will give everything they’ve got.

“We’ve a great bunch of boys, who have learned so much this season.

“Even though they’re young, you see them grow up and show maturity in such a short space of time.

“I won’t ever question their character.

“I was disappointed last week. It was a sore one to take, especially with the way we started the game.

“They let themselves down, we all did in terms of losing the game, but these lads have big hearts, and they will give everything they’ve got.

“They hopefully know what it means to get over the line.”

ICTFC ‘capable of winning anywhere’

Cove’s 1-0 loss at leaders Arbroath last week places them eight points off the top spot.

However, they are eight points in front of fifth-placed Alloa, so a promotion play-off is on the cards at the very least for Paul Hartley’s men.

Cove ran out impressive 4-1 winners at Inverness in December.

Cove beat ICT 2-0 in the Scottish Cup at the Balmoral Stadium in November – just a few weeks after Caley Thistle left Aberdeen with three points in a 2-1 victory.

Kellacher insists the need for maximum points for both teams is high going into the weekend’s clash at Cove, but is backing his team to have a go.

He added: “We have gone to places like Cove and Stenhousemuir and won games.

“This team are capable of winning anywhere. We need to make sure we have the mindset and mentality right and the hard work is there.

“We’ve had a lot of possession in a lot of the games, but we really need to start being clinical in both boxes.

“We have to stop crosses, and we must pick up second balls – all the basics, the fundamentals, the dark arts.

“You must be in the right place and anticipate play. Do that to make sure you get the win.

‘We need wins to get away from the League One battle zone’ – Kellacher

“Cove are a very good side and Paul Hartley has done a great job there.

“They are still trying to win promotion to the Championship. We know how hard a game it will be for both teams.

“Cove are similar to us – they have targets they want to meet.

“They lost at Arbroath last week, but they will be determined to go again on Saturday.

“They know three points can take them closer to Arbroath. We’re the same at the bottom end, so it’s a meaningful game with a lot at stake for both teams.

“I will be saying the same as Paul Hartley, but we need to win to try to get away from the battle zone we’re in.”

