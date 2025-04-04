Caley Thistle’s Remi Savage keen to forget first red – and help ICT to FIVE wins from five, starting at Cove

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle’s Remi Savage keen to forget first red – and help ICT to FIVE wins from five, starting at Cove

The Inverness defender is chasing a victory at Cove Rangers to help keep his team out of the relegation zone in League One.

By Paul Chalk
Inverness Caledonian Thistle defender Remi Savage,
Inverness defender Remi Savage returns to the fold for the Cove Rangers match. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Caley Thistle defender Remi Savage is determined to learn from being sent off for the first time as he targets a perfect League One finish for the Highlanders.

Inverness head to second-top hosts Cove Rangers on Saturday, with Caley Thistle sitting eighth – ahead of ninth-placed Annan Athletic and the relegation play-off spot on goal difference.

Centre-half Savage had started every game this season for ICT, but suspension ruled him out of last weekend’s punishing 4-1 defeat at Queen of the South.

The former Liverpool and Newcastle United youth player saw red for two bookable offences in the previous week’s 1-1 draw with Alloa Athletic.

The 23-year-old could only watch rather than help as Inverness crashed in Dumfries.

‘Frustration’ after first pro red card

He’ll be back alongside captain Danny Devine at the Balmoral Stadium as they hunt down three precious points.

Savage said: “It was frustrating. It was my first red card of my professional career, so it was a tough one to take.

“I want to play every game and play my very best for this team.

“Not to be available was tough and I was annoyed with myself for getting sent off.

“I apologised to the boys and the staff – hopefully I will be back in against Cove and try to give 100%.”

‘We want to win our last five games’

Cove’s 1-0 defeat at Arbroath last week means they trail the League One leaders from Angus by eight points, so a title shot looks slim – though Paul Hartley’s men believe they’ve still got a chance.

At worst, Cove are ideally placed to probably finish at least runners-up and be strong contenders within the promotion play-offs.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle defender Remi Savage against Dumbarton in SPFL League One.
Caley Thistle defender Remi Savage. Image: SNS Group.

The need for maximum points is important for both north sides for different reasons – but Savage reckons ICT should be aiming for wins from ALL FIVE remaining matches.

He said: “There is pressure in every game – but pressure is a privilege, and you’ve got to embrace it.

“Cove are fighting for promotion and we’re fighting our own battle. We can only focus on what we can control.

“We want to win all five of these last five games.

“We’re confident with the players we’ve got. We’ve a lot of players who can score goals and make a difference, so we’re confident we can beat teams in this league.”

‘We’ve got a quality group here’

Inverness will be without striker Alfie Bavidge, who had been in fine scoring form since arriving on loan from Aberdeen in January, as a hamstring injury has ended his season.

Others on the injured list are Luis Longstaff (groin), Jake Davidson (knee), Shae Keogh (calf) and Ethan Cairns (appendix).

Savage insists those remaining have enough quality to get the victory at Cove before hosting Kelty Hearts next weekend.

He added: “Injuries happen, but you have to keep looking forward.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle forward Ethan Cairns with the ball against Clachnacuddin at Grant Street Park, Inverness.
Ethan Cairns is out this weekend due to an appendix operation. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

“We will work with what we’ve got, we’re confident, and we’ve got a quality group here.

“As a team, we’re ready, and looking forward to these last five games.

“Every game is massive and we’re looking to win every game until the end of the season.”

