Caley Thistle’s Remi Savage keen to forget first red – and help ICT to FIVE wins from five, starting at Cove

Caley Thistle defender Remi Savage is determined to learn from being sent off for the first time as he targets a perfect League One finish for the Highlanders.

Inverness head to second-top hosts Cove Rangers on Saturday, with Caley Thistle sitting eighth – ahead of ninth-placed Annan Athletic and the relegation play-off spot on goal difference.

Centre-half Savage had started every game this season for ICT, but suspension ruled him out of last weekend’s punishing 4-1 defeat at Queen of the South.

The former Liverpool and Newcastle United youth player saw red for two bookable offences in the previous week’s 1-1 draw with Alloa Athletic.

The 23-year-old could only watch rather than help as Inverness crashed in Dumfries.

‘Frustration’ after first pro red card

He’ll be back alongside captain Danny Devine at the Balmoral Stadium as they hunt down three precious points.

Savage said: “It was frustrating. It was my first red card of my professional career, so it was a tough one to take.

“I want to play every game and play my very best for this team.

“Not to be available was tough and I was annoyed with myself for getting sent off.

“I apologised to the boys and the staff – hopefully I will be back in against Cove and try to give 100%.”

‘We want to win our last five games’

Cove’s 1-0 defeat at Arbroath last week means they trail the League One leaders from Angus by eight points, so a title shot looks slim – though Paul Hartley’s men believe they’ve still got a chance.

At worst, Cove are ideally placed to probably finish at least runners-up and be strong contenders within the promotion play-offs.

The need for maximum points is important for both north sides for different reasons – but Savage reckons ICT should be aiming for wins from ALL FIVE remaining matches.

He said: “There is pressure in every game – but pressure is a privilege, and you’ve got to embrace it.

“Cove are fighting for promotion and we’re fighting our own battle. We can only focus on what we can control.

“We want to win all five of these last five games.

“We’re confident with the players we’ve got. We’ve a lot of players who can score goals and make a difference, so we’re confident we can beat teams in this league.”

‘We’ve got a quality group here’

Inverness will be without striker Alfie Bavidge, who had been in fine scoring form since arriving on loan from Aberdeen in January, as a hamstring injury has ended his season.

Others on the injured list are Luis Longstaff (groin), Jake Davidson (knee), Shae Keogh (calf) and Ethan Cairns (appendix).

Savage insists those remaining have enough quality to get the victory at Cove before hosting Kelty Hearts next weekend.

He added: “Injuries happen, but you have to keep looking forward.

“We will work with what we’ve got, we’re confident, and we’ve got a quality group here.

“As a team, we’re ready, and looking forward to these last five games.

“Every game is massive and we’re looking to win every game until the end of the season.”

