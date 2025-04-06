Keith Bray’s Caley Thistle hat-trick was a dream come true – with Dunfermline thoughts shelved to keep Inverness in League One

Caley Thistle’s Keith Bray admits it was a dream come true to score his first professional hat-trick in Saturday’s 3-0 win at Cove Rangers.

The 19-year-old, who comes from the village of Tong on the Isle of Lewis, signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with Championship side Dunfermline Athletic in January.

However, as part of the agreement, he was instantly loaned back to ICT and his treble against second-top hosts Cove took his goal tally to 10 for the season, making him the club’s top scorer this term.

A superb header from the full-back-turned-midfielder put Inverness in front before a low drive doubled the lead for the administration-hit Highlanders.

And he supplied a close-range finish in the second half before racing towards the visiting supporters to celebrate.

It was a result which kicked eighth-placed Inverness three points clear of relegation play-off rivals Annan Athletic, who lost 2-0 against local foes Queen of the South.

Speaking to The Press and Journal as the dust settled at the Balmoral Stadium, Bray says he’ll treasure his first professional treble, and the prize of keeping the match ball for scoring three times, after a result which meant plenty to ICT.

He said: “Last time I scored a hat-trick, I was probably 14 back in Stornoway – so you won’t see that often from me.

“I’m very happy on a personal level to score a hat-trick – it’s what you always dream of. You do think in every game how nice it would be to hold that match ball at full-time.

“So, I am really happy about that, but the main thing was for the team to get three points. It was a huge three points which puts us three points closer to safety – all that matters is to stay in League One.

“We showed on Saturday how good we are as a footballing team. We’ve shown that on numerous occasions this season. We scored good goals and had some very good play.

“The back four were also tremendous. They made no errors at all and, without them, we could have conceded a couple of goals.

“We kept it solid at the back and the midfield were neat on the ball. Thankfully we were able to score goals and keep Cove out at the other end.”

Stewart delivered from all three assists after half-time chat

On-loan Aberdeen midfielder Alfie Stewart was the supplier of all three goals for Bray.

And Bray revealed the light-hearted challenge for Stewart to achieve just that was set in the dressing room at the interval.

He said: “We were joking about it in the changing room, would Alfie be able to set me up for one more goal? It actually happened, so all credit to Alfie.

“The balls he put in were brilliant. It was a superb ball in from a corner for the first.

“I’d say the second ball was the best of the three – it was a lovely disguised pass through, which took all their players out of the game.

“And the third one was not dissimilar. Alfie’s doing really well for our team.”

Bray’s full focus is on Inverness – as he thanks fans for being ’12th man’

Much has changed at Bray’s new club Dunfermline since he signed, with former Celtic and Hibernian manager Neil Lennon now at the helm at East End Park.

The Pars, who lost 1-0 to Hamilton on Saturday, are second bottom of the Championship with four games to go.

Bray added: “Until the end of this season, my full focus is on Caley Thistle. That’s the goal for me. Anything further ahead is not important right now.

“Our supporters have been brilliant for us too. They always turn up in their numbers and sing for the full 90 minutes.

“That’s what we need – they are like our 12th man. We would not have been able to get the three points without them. A big thank you to them.

“We’re looking to do another professional job against Kelty Hearts on Saturday. We’ll have another good week of training, like we did last week, and go all out for three points, like we do in every single game.”

Charlie Mulgrew’s Kelty are now only one point in front of Inverness after suffering a shocking 6-0 home defeat against relegated basement side Dumbarton.

