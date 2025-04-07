Scott Kellacher wants more Caley Thistle ‘character’ in ‘huge’ Kelty Hearts clash – after Aberdeen loanee Alfie Stewart bags THREE assists at Cove

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Scott Kellacher wants more Caley Thistle ‘character’ in ‘huge’ Kelty Hearts clash – after Aberdeen loanee Alfie Stewart bags THREE assists at Cove

Inverness won with ease at Cove Rangers in a big step towards safety, and could overhaul seventh-placed visitors Kelty next time out.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Scott Kellacher after his team beat Dumbarton away on March 5, 2025 in SPFL League One.
Caley Thitle head coach Scott Kellacher is chasing more wins to secure the team's place in League One next season. Image: Dave Johnston.
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

Scott Kellacher insists his Caley Thistle side have bags of character – and their sweeping 3-0 victory at Cove Rangers proved it.

The Inverness boss was thrilled as Keith Bray’s hat-trick earned the administration-hit Highlanders a comfortable victory against a Cove side who are second in League One and had not lost at the Balmoral Stadium in four months.

With ninth-placed Annan Athletic losing 2-0 in their derby against Queen of the South, ICT, in eighth, are now three points clear of the relegation play-off spot with just four fixtures left.

The impressive win for Inverness in Aberdeen came just seven days after their own 4-1 thumping by Queens at Palmerston.

Caley Jags are also now just one point adrift of Kelty Hearts above them after the Fifers were sensationally crushed 6-0 by relegated Dumbarton at the weekend.

Caley Thistle have ‘huge cup final’ against Kelty Hearts

Charlie Mulgrew’s Kelty visit Inverness this Saturday, and Kellacher stressed his players must repeat the same level of display which saw off Cove to secure another vital victory in their bid to avoid the relegation play-off. 

He told The Press and Journal: “League One is so topsy-turvy.

“That’s why it’s vital now that we just focus on what we do. That’s what we’ve been doing since we came in.

“It’s a huge cup final at home to Kelty Hearts on Saturday. I really encourage the fans to turn out in force and get right behind the boys.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle head coach Scott Kellacher at Balmoral Stadium, Aberdeen, on April 5, 2025.
Inverness head coach Scott Kellacher. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“Our fans played a massive part again for us at Cove, coming along in their numbers to back us just a week after being at Dumfries. Believe me, that rubs off on the boys.

“It’s a massive game. There’s no question of that.

“We will be positive – like we have been in every single game.

“We all need to stick together to take us to where we need to get to.

“We need to put in the same performance as we put in against Cove for these last four games.

“I was asked a question last week about whether these boys have character. I think you could see our character on Saturday.

“This is a young group of boys. There will be upsets and results will go against them along the way, but I see their character and their excellent work-rate every single day.

“We have a brilliant bunch of boys and I can’t praise them highly enough.

“We’re on a journey and we have been on that journey especially over the last six months (during administration).

“We need to get over the line and we will be positive going into these final four games.”

Stewart provided three assists

Kellacher praised on-loan Aberdeen midfielder Alfie Stewart, who provided three assists for Bray, while the team overall kept Cove at bay.

He said: “Alfie has been a breath of fresh air. He’s a really good footballer.

“He has certainly added something to this squad. He’s come in and taken his opportunity and that’s what we ask from young boys, to take their chances.

“We’re a young side and we need to help them grow and, with more confidence and experience, that will come.

On-loan Aberdeen FC midfielder Alfie Stewart speaks to the media at an Inverness Caledonian Thistle press conference on January 30, 2025.
Alfie Stewart has impressed for Inverness while on loan from Aberdeen. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“I was also delighted to get a clean sheet on Saturday.

“We defended from the front, to the middle and the back.”

After hosting Kelty this Saturday, Inverness are away to Stenhousemuir on April 19, home to champions-elect Arbroath on April 26 before rounding off the campaign at Montrose on May 3.

