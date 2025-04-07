Scott Kellacher wants more Caley Thistle ‘character’ in ‘huge’ Kelty Hearts clash – after Aberdeen loanee Alfie Stewart bags THREE assists at Cove

Scott Kellacher insists his Caley Thistle side have bags of character – and their sweeping 3-0 victory at Cove Rangers proved it.

The Inverness boss was thrilled as Keith Bray’s hat-trick earned the administration-hit Highlanders a comfortable victory against a Cove side who are second in League One and had not lost at the Balmoral Stadium in four months.

With ninth-placed Annan Athletic losing 2-0 in their derby against Queen of the South, ICT, in eighth, are now three points clear of the relegation play-off spot with just four fixtures left.

The impressive win for Inverness in Aberdeen came just seven days after their own 4-1 thumping by Queens at Palmerston.

Caley Jags are also now just one point adrift of Kelty Hearts above them after the Fifers were sensationally crushed 6-0 by relegated Dumbarton at the weekend.

Caley Thistle have ‘huge cup final’ against Kelty Hearts

Charlie Mulgrew’s Kelty visit Inverness this Saturday, and Kellacher stressed his players must repeat the same level of display which saw off Cove to secure another vital victory in their bid to avoid the relegation play-off.

He told The Press and Journal: “League One is so topsy-turvy.

“That’s why it’s vital now that we just focus on what we do. That’s what we’ve been doing since we came in.

“It’s a huge cup final at home to Kelty Hearts on Saturday. I really encourage the fans to turn out in force and get right behind the boys.

“Our fans played a massive part again for us at Cove, coming along in their numbers to back us just a week after being at Dumfries. Believe me, that rubs off on the boys.

“It’s a massive game. There’s no question of that.

“We will be positive – like we have been in every single game.

“We all need to stick together to take us to where we need to get to.

“We need to put in the same performance as we put in against Cove for these last four games.

“I was asked a question last week about whether these boys have character. I think you could see our character on Saturday.

“This is a young group of boys. There will be upsets and results will go against them along the way, but I see their character and their excellent work-rate every single day.

“We have a brilliant bunch of boys and I can’t praise them highly enough.

“We’re on a journey and we have been on that journey especially over the last six months (during administration).

“We need to get over the line and we will be positive going into these final four games.”

Stewart provided three assists

Kellacher praised on-loan Aberdeen midfielder Alfie Stewart, who provided three assists for Bray, while the team overall kept Cove at bay.

He said: “Alfie has been a breath of fresh air. He’s a really good footballer.

“He has certainly added something to this squad. He’s come in and taken his opportunity and that’s what we ask from young boys, to take their chances.

“We’re a young side and we need to help them grow and, with more confidence and experience, that will come.

“I was also delighted to get a clean sheet on Saturday.

“We defended from the front, to the middle and the back.”

After hosting Kelty this Saturday, Inverness are away to Stenhousemuir on April 19, home to champions-elect Arbroath on April 26 before rounding off the campaign at Montrose on May 3.

