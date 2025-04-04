STARTING XI: Ex-Caley Thistle full-back Richard Hastings on facing Luis Figo and vital golden goal on way to Canada’s Gold Cup glory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
STARTING XI: Ex-Caley Thistle full-back Richard Hastings on facing Luis Figo and vital golden goal on way to Canada’s Gold Cup glory

Former Inverness defender Hastings also reveals his best team-mate and toughest opponent - and which player in the dressing room had the worst attire.

Former Caley Thistle and Ross County defender Richard Hastings.
Former Caley Thistle and Ross County defender Richard Hastings. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

Richard Hastings, who starred for Caley Thistle and Ross County, is the latest former footballer to answer The Press and Journal’s quickfire Starting XI questions.

The classy ex-full-back was part of the Inverness side who stunned Celtic in a 3-1 Scottish Cup triumph at Parkhead in 2000, just before playing a central role in Canada winning the prestigious Gold Cup.

Hastings, now 47, who is in Canada Soccer’s Hall of Fame, has also managed Highland League clubs Inverurie Locos and Rothes.

What do you remember about your senior debut?

I must admit I don’t have a clear memory of my senior debut in club football, but I certainly remember my senior debut for the Canada men’s national team as it was played on my 21st birthday.

We played against Macedonia in Toronto and won 1-0 –  and I provided the assist from a corner, so it was a very special and unforgettable day for me.

What is your career highlight?

My career highlights bizarrely ALL came in the month of February 2000 as it started with being part of the famous ICT team that beat Celtic 3-1 at Parkhead in the Scottish Cup and then flying immediately out to Los Angeles to compete for Canada in the CONCACAF Gold Cup .

There, against all odds, we went on to win the whole tournament, beating Colombia 2-0 in the final.

Another personal highlight along the way was scoring the golden goal in the quarter-final against Mexico to help us progress, and also I was named young player of the tournament, so it an unbelievable month for me.

Who is the best player you played with?

I have played with many great players for club and country, but I am picking a player who made such an impression and impact for ICT… and that player is Paul Sheerin.

From his very first training session when he came on trial, it was clear that we needed to sign him before someone else did.

I loved the way Paul played the game, always looking to play forward and hurt the opposition. He was a very clever footballer. A pleasure to play with!

And who was your toughest opponent?

Having played both left-back and left centre-back, I came up against some unbelievable wingers and strikers throughout my career – Brian Laudrup, Karel Poborsky, Carlos Tevez and Sergio Aguero are some of the best – but I would have to say that ahead of them is Luis Figo.

Luis Figo in action during a charity game between Spanish national team legends and Goldstandard World Stars played in Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, in Madrid, in December 2019.
Portugal icon Luis Figo in action during a charity game between Spanish national team legends and Goldstandard World Stars played in Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, in Madrid, in December 2019. Image: Mariscal/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock.

He was so graceful as well as being unbelievably talented.

Just a pleasure to compete against some of the game’s greatest.

Dressing room threads – who had the worst fashion sense in the dressing room?

Hard one to say, or remember, but Ian Black at Caley Thistle was always into his designer gear, so sometimes would appear in some questionable attire.

It was all kids’ sizes, so he probably got it half-price!

How would your team-mates describe you?

I think they would say I was very professional, hard working and dedicated to my profession.

What is the best advice you have been given?

It was during my time at Hamilton under Billy Reid (now a first-team coach at West Ham United).

I was having a bad game where nothing was going right for me, and I was rightly subbed off at half-time.

Richard Hastings, arm in the air, celebrating a goal for Canada.
Richard Hastings, facing, was a CONCACAF Gold Cup winner with Canada in 2020, scoring the winner in the last-eight tie against Mexico.

Naturally, I was feeling down with my head in my hands in the dugout, and whilst the game was going on Billy turned to me, and said: “Hey, you had a bad game… but you’re not a bad player”.

It made me feel better and actually put things into perspective – and I really appreciated him saying it in that moment when really he didn’t have to.

What is your favourite away ground and why?

I always got an extra buzz playing at Ibrox as both teams would walk out to Simply The Best, the atmosphere was electric and it just fired me up for the game.

What is your favourite goal scored by you or a team-mate?

It would definitely be the golden goal I scored for Canada against Mexico, as it meant so much and it was such a unique feeling as the goal effectively finished the game and we had won in that moment.

 

If you were stranded on a desert island and had to bring one former team-mate for help, who would it be and why?

It would have to be my Canadian team-mate and former Heart of Midlothian defender Kevin McKenna as he’s such a laugh to be around. I roomed with him enough over the years to know.

How did you relax away from football?

I love a game of golf if I get the time.

Former Inverness Caledonian Thistle defender Richard Hastings.
Richard Hastings during his playing days with Inverness Caley Thistle.

