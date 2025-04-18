Caley Thistle secure a second Celtic B goalkeeper on emergency loan, as boss Scott Kellacher assesses ‘massive’ match at Stenhousemuir

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle secure a second Celtic B goalkeeper on emergency loan, as boss Scott Kellacher assesses ‘massive’ match at Stenhousemuir

Inverness can all but secure their position in League One for next season if they defeat Stenny and champions Arbroath beat ninth-placed Annan Athletic.

By Paul Chalk
Celtic B goalkeeper Marcus Gill ahead of the Scottish Youth Cup final against Rangers at Hampden Park, Glasgow, on May 3, 2023.
Celtic B goalkeeper Marcus Gill is in the Inverness squad for Stenhousemuir this weekend. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group.

Caley Thistle have secured a second Celtic goalkeeper this season on an emergency one-week loan.

With number one pick Musa Dibaga suffering a hamstring injury in Saturday’s 2-0 League One defeat by Kelty Hearts, the Scottish champions have supplied a keeper to help out the Highlanders – for the second time this year.

When Dibaga was called up for Gambian duty, Celtic loaned Aidan Rice, 18, who impressed in the 1-1 league draw against Alloa Athletic last month.

Marcus Gill, 17, joins the Inverness squad this week ahead of this Saturday’s trip to Stenhousemuir, a match which could all but secure their place in the division by full-time.

Celtic have ‘high hopes’ for Gill

Inverness head coach Scott Kellacher confirmed that Rice’s Celtic B team-mate Gill will be in the ICT squad for Ochilview this weekend.

He said: “Musa will get his scan today (Thursday), so we will have a clearer idea of where he’s at for the coming weeks.

“We’ve got back-up for Saturday. Celtic have been really kind to help us out again with a goalkeeper.

“Musa will definitely be out for Saturday, there’s no question of that.

“It’s just a case of whether he will be out for the rest of the season, so it depends on the scan results.

“Aidan Rice, who we had here for a week from Celtic, has now become more involved in the Celtic first-team squad.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle head coach Scott Kellacher during his team's 1-0 SPFL League One win at Dumbarton on March 8, 2025.
Caley Jags manager Scott Kellacher. Image: Dave Johnston.

“Marcus Gill comes in and both those keepers have done really well for Celtic’s B team.

“They’ve been heavily involved, and Celtic have high hopes for both keepers. Marcus joins the squad today (Thursday).”

Back-up ICT keeper, 17-year-old Szymon Rebilas played the second half against Kelty, replacing Dibaga.

Although he conceded two goals, Kellacher said: “Szymon is a good goalkeeper and he’ll learn a lot from the experience. It was a big ask for him to come on in such a big game.

“I spoke to him and told him to go on and enjoy it.

“He has worked hard to get into the position he’s in. These are big games, and he knew that. Hopefully he kicks on.”

‘Massive incentive’ to beat Warriors

An Inverness victory against third-top Stenhousemuir this weekend combined with ninth-placed Annan Athletic losing at home to champions Arbroath would all but secure ICT’s place in the third tier.

Kellacher’s side, thumped with an 15-point deduction when administration started in October, are 29 goals better off than Annan, so with two games to go and what would be a six-point lead, Inverness could breathe a collective sigh of relief.

However, Kellacher insists facing the Warriors, who are in the promotion chase despite a six-game winless dip, is going to be a challenging task.

He added: “It’s a massive incentive, but we won’t get carried away with ourselves.

“We know it’s an important game, but we will be focusing on what we do.

“While we could have one eye on what happens elsewhere, we need to take care of our side of things.

Full-back Ben Brannan celebrates after scoring the first goal in Inverness Caledonian Thistle's 4-1 League One win over Stenhousemuir in SPFL League One at the Caledonian Stadium, Inverness, on March 11, 2025.
Ben Brannan, centre, celebrates his early goal in last month’s 4-1 League One win for ICT against Stenhousemuir. Image: Jasperimage

“It’s a massive game for Stenhousemuir too.

“They have worked so hard to get themselves into a brilliant position.

“After coming up as League Two champions, they will want to have a chance to go up, It’s a massive achievement for them to be right up there.

“(Stenny manager) Gary Naysmith has done a great job there.

“We played them down there earlier in the season and it was a really tough game. We will have to be at our best to get the win.”

On March 11, ICT put in their best display of the term, beating Stenny 4-1 at the Caledonian Stadium. 

ICT are home to Arbroath a week on Saturday before completing the season on May 3 at Montrose.

For more Caley Thistle news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our Facebook group.

Conversation