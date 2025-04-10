Caley Thistle boss Scott Kellacher seeks positive ownership news – and vital victory over Kelty Hearts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle boss Scott Kellacher seeks positive ownership news – and vital victory over Kelty Hearts

Inverness fans await outcome of Alan Savage's £800,000 bid for the club, while manager Kellacher eyes maximum points to boost their League One safety bid.

By Paul Chalk
Inverness Caledonian Thistle head coach Scott Kellacher on the sidelines during his team's SPFL League One 4-1 win against Stenhousemuir on March 11, 2025, at the Caledonian Stadium, Inverness.
Caley Jags manager Scott Kellacher. Image: Jasperimage.

Manager Scott Kellacher hopes Caley Thistle fans have a weekend of good news on and off the park.

The Inverness head coach is getting his players ready for Saturday’s crunch League One eighth v seventh match against Kelty Hearts.

With a three-point advantage over ninth-placed Annan Athletic, a home win for Inverness would see them move above the managerless Fifers, whose boss Charlie Mulgrew resigned this week after just one win in 11 games in charge.

The deadline for shareholders to accept consultant and former chairman Alan Savage’s £800,000 offer to buy the club is this Friday.

With no other offers believed to be lodged with administrators BDO, the plea for 100% ownership by Savage has plenty riding on it. 

Kellacher, who replaced Duncan Ferguson in the ICT hot-seat in October when administration kicked in, would love fans to have two reasons to celebrate over the next 72 hours.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle consultant and former chairman Alan Savage
Caley Thistle consultant and former chairman Alan Savage. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

When asked about the imminent ownership news, he said: “As a football club, we want to try and look forward as much as we can, so I have everything crossed that things go according to plan.

“Hopefully there is positive news to come, because we are trying our best to get it right on the football side of things, and that would be some really good news.”

Contract talks on hold until administration is over – manager

Caley Thistle’s under-16s and under-18s have trained with the first-team at their Fort George base this week, with interim CEO Charlie Christie keen to see any future stars considered for a step-up in 2025-2026. 

Kellacher knows he and his players must keep their eyes fixed on beating Kelty, given that even relegated Dumbarton have shown bite in the past fortnight – winning 3-2 at Alloa then thumping Kelty 6-0 at New Central Park.

On Saturday, Caley Thistle responded to a 4-1 loss at Queen of the South with a sweeping 3-0 victory at Cove Rangers – thanks to a treble from Keith Bray, who has been loaned back to ICT after joining Dunfermline Athletic in January. 

Kellacher was asked in his weekly media conference about whether being in administration has completely changed what the club can do in terms of looking towards next term.

The gaffer said: “In other years, we have maybe been in positions where we know we’re safe, and then we can start talking to players about contracts and coming in.

Keith Bray’s hat-trick for Caley Thistle at Cove Rangers last week took his tally to 10 goals for this season. Image: SNS

“With everything that has gone on out with the football side of the club, we can’t make those plans.

“I have to give massive credit to the players, because they could easily have been distracted, but their focus has been second to none in terms of making sure we do our part on the pitch.

“That’s the same with me and the staff at the club, everyone has played their part. We’re all pulling in the same direction, which is ideal.

“I don’t get carried away, as much as I would love to. I keep my feet firmly on the ground because I know what lies ahead.

“We just need to make sure we get the job done on the pitch, and it won’t be easy because these teams around us all want to win games as well.

“Just look at Dumbarton – the last few weeks they have been absolutely superb – which shows that on their day any team can beat any team. We have to remain focused on our objective of staying in this league.”

Strong bond with the ICT fans

The Caley Thistle players have been meeting fans at a pop-up shop within the city’s Eastgate Centre this week, to further strengthen links with the club.

Kellacher added: “The fans have been meeting the players in the town and, after home games, we have the players meeting the fans in the sports bar at the stadium to thank them for their support.

“I think the fans appreciate that. We have tried to build up relationships as soon as we came in the door.

“I have seen what this club can do. It’s a very, very special club. Look at what we have achieved in such a short space of time.

Inverness fans are urged to come out and back Scott Kellacher’s team against Kelty Hearts. Image: SNS Group.

“It’s important that we can get back to the good times. We want people to go about with smiles on their faces.

“I want fans to really enjoy coming to games again.

“I watched the PSG game on Wednesday night (a 3-1 Champions League win over Aston Villa), and it was a joy to watch. They had that freedom to go and play.

“That’s the way football should be played. Fans should come to games to get excited. That’s what we’re trying to create on the pitch here.”

After facing Kelty, ICT round off their tense term away to Stenhousemuir, home to current champions-elect Arbroath, then finish with a trip to Montrose.

