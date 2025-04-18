Caley Thistle’s Remi Savage: ‘We can’t get ahead of ourselves’ warning as ICT target League One safety

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle’s Remi Savage: ‘We can’t get ahead of ourselves’ warning as ICT target League One safety

The Inverness defender remains grounded as the Highlanders have the chance to put relegation rivals Annan Athletic out of reach.

By Paul Chalk
Inverness Caledonian Thistle defender Remi Savage after his team's SPFL League One 1-0 win over Annan Athletic at the Caledonian Stadium, Inverness, on October 19, 2023.
Caley Jags defender Remi Savage. Image: SNS.

Caley Thistle defender Remi Savage says staying in League One would be a “massive achievement” after administration cost them 15 points.

However, the former Liverpool and Newcastle youth player warns they cannot lose their focus as they hunt down three vital points at Stenhousemuir this Saturday.

A win for eighth-placed ICT allied with champions Arbroath winning at ninth-placed Annan Athletic would as good as secure the Highland club’s position in the division for 2025-26.

Inverness are 29 goals better off than Annan, with just three games remaining overall.

The Caley Jags were docked 15 points last October when they went into administration.

However, under boss Scott Kellacher, who replaced Duncan Ferguson, they have gradually secured enough points to lift them out of the drop zone.

A 2-0 loss at home to Kelty Hearts last weekend was a sore one. Now they travel to a Stenny side they beat 4-1 last month, but are still in third place and firmly in the promotion chase. 

‘We can’t get ahead of ourselves’

Savage, 23, explained the gloom of uncertainty didn’t hamper their chances, but he wants a final push to make sure they secure their League One spot.

He said: “It would be a great achievement, but it’s not finished yet, and we can’t get ahead of ourselves.

“We’ve tried our best and done pretty well so far. It would be unreal to get it over the line.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle defender Remi Savage during his side's 3-1 SPFL League One defeat at Dumbarton on October 26, 2024.
Caley Jags defender says staying in League One would be a massive achievement. Image: Paul Byars/SNS Group.

“When we went into administration, everyone was gutted at the club, the fans, the staff, the players.

“We didn’t know what was going to happen, but what we’ve done is pretty good so far, but there are still three cup finals to go, starting at Stenhousemuir on Saturday.

“Hopefully we can get three points then look forward to our last two games against Arbroath and Montrose.”

Championship and League One are ‘physically demanding’ – Savage

Savage, who has made 39 appearances for ICT this season, joined the club last January when they were still in the Championship.

The centre-half said of the experience this season: “It’s actually quite similar to the Championship in that it’s quite physically demanding.

“It’s been a good challenge for me, and I’ve played a good number of games.

“I’ve just tried to help the team as best I could in the Championship and in League One.

“I’m happy to be playing every week, and I’ve enjoyed it so far.”

Focus fixed on final three fixtures

With former chairman Alan Savage’s £800,000 bid for the club now in front of shareholders, the hope is Caley Thistle will survive and thrive from this summer.

Savage said this means all thoughts of what happens in terms of his own future are on ice.

He added: “No one knows how it’s going to go.

“There is a lot of talk (about administration) in the media and things can change, but everything looks pretty positive at the moment.

“That is good for the staff, fans and players.

“We’re just concentrating on these last three weeks of the season and these last three games.  We will see what happens after that.”

Stenhousemuir are three points behind second-placed Cove Rangers, one point ahead of Queen of the South, and two points in front of Alloa Athletic, as the battle to follow Arbroath of the Championship looks like going the distance.

Conversation