Caley Thistle’s Adam Mackinnon in ‘change it up’ vow after below-par defeat against Kelty Hearts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle’s Adam Mackinnon in ‘change it up’ vow after below-par defeat against Kelty Hearts

Inverness now head to Stenhousemuir looking for the win which could all but keep them up if Annan Athletic lose to champions Arbroath.

Caley Thistle midfielder Adam Mackinnon feels the team must show more attacking bite when they go to Stenhousemuir on Saturday. Image: Jasperimage.
Caley Thistle midfielder Adam Mackinnon feels the team must show more attacking bite when they go to Stenhousemuir on Saturday. Image: Jasperimage.
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

Midfielder Adam Mackinnon insists Caley Thistle will work to rediscover a winning formula after crashing to a 2-0 defeat against Kelty Hearts.

Inverness, who thumped Cove Rangers 3-0 the week before, lacked spark and bite as their managerless visitors earned the win thanks to second half goals from Luke McCarvel and Robert Cole on Saturday.

It was a surprise result as Kelty, whose boss Charlie Mulgrew resigned last week, won for only the second time in 2025 to move four points clear of ICT and into sixth spot.

Scott Kellacher’s young side, who were docked 15 points when administration kicked in last October, remain in eighth position – just three points ahead of Annan Athletic, who lost 1-0 at Alloa Athletic.

There are now just three fixtures remaining and Inverness travel to third-placed Stenhousemuir on Saturday, with the Warriors looking to bounce back from a 4-0 defeat at Arbroath, which crowned the Angus club league champions.

While Inverness seek to win at Ochilview, Annan will welcome Arbroath to Galabank.

‘Maybe we have to change it up or do something different because we need to score goals.’

Having won just once in their last five matches, Mackinnon, 21, says the squad will pick the bones out of what went wrong and aim to put it right against Stenny.

He said: “We were not happy with our performance on Saturday.

“We kept the ball well enough, but I don’t think we did anything with it.

“Maybe we have to change it up or do something different because we need to score goals. We will watch it back and see what we can improve on.

Charlie Gilmour pointing to team-mates while in action for Inverness Caledonian Thistle.
Charlie Gilmour came closest to scoring for ICT against Kelty with a shot off the post. Image: Peter Paul.

“Maybe Kelty had a wee lift from their (managerial) change, but we spoke about it during the week and it was up to us to go out and perform. We’re disappointed that we couldn’t take advantage.

“We had a good performance last week against Cove Rangers and it was up to us to carry that on, but it didn’t quite happen. I’m sure the boys will be ready for Saturday.

“Stenhousemuir have had a good season, given they were just promoted to League One last year.

“They have done well, but we will just focus on ourselves and try to win the game.”

Players focused on keeping ICT in League One after Savage bid boost

Former Ross County starlet Mackinnon, who joined ICT last summer, knows the club are close to exiting administration under the ownership of Alan Savage.

The ex-Inverness chairman is the preferred bidder to buy the 2015 Scottish Cup winners and a healthy crowd of more than 1,800 turned up in fine voice, expecting a win against their off-form opponents.

Mackinnon stressed it’s up to the players to ensure they have the fans on board as they bid to avoid late relegation drama.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle midfielder Adam Mackinnon in action against Montrose in SPFL League One on August 17, 2024.
Caley Jags midfielder Adam Mackinnon. Image: Jasperimage.

He added: “There was a good crowd here on Saturday, which was good to see, but it was not ideal we couldn’t get a goal to have them cheer us on.

“It looks as if it’s all going on a good direction for the club off the park, so we need to focus on the pitch to ensure we stay on this league next season.”

After playing at Stenhousemuir on Saturday, ICT will host title-winners Arbroath on April 26 before rounding off their campaign at Montrose on May 3.

For more Caley Thistle news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our Facebook group.

Conversation