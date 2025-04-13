Caley Thistle’s Adam Mackinnon in ‘change it up’ vow after below-par defeat against Kelty Hearts

Midfielder Adam Mackinnon insists Caley Thistle will work to rediscover a winning formula after crashing to a 2-0 defeat against Kelty Hearts.

Inverness, who thumped Cove Rangers 3-0 the week before, lacked spark and bite as their managerless visitors earned the win thanks to second half goals from Luke McCarvel and Robert Cole on Saturday.

It was a surprise result as Kelty, whose boss Charlie Mulgrew resigned last week, won for only the second time in 2025 to move four points clear of ICT and into sixth spot.

Scott Kellacher’s young side, who were docked 15 points when administration kicked in last October, remain in eighth position – just three points ahead of Annan Athletic, who lost 1-0 at Alloa Athletic.

There are now just three fixtures remaining and Inverness travel to third-placed Stenhousemuir on Saturday, with the Warriors looking to bounce back from a 4-0 defeat at Arbroath, which crowned the Angus club league champions.

While Inverness seek to win at Ochilview, Annan will welcome Arbroath to Galabank.

‘Maybe we have to change it up or do something different because we need to score goals.’

Having won just once in their last five matches, Mackinnon, 21, says the squad will pick the bones out of what went wrong and aim to put it right against Stenny.

He said: “We were not happy with our performance on Saturday.

“We kept the ball well enough, but I don’t think we did anything with it.

“Maybe we have to change it up or do something different because we need to score goals. We will watch it back and see what we can improve on.

“Maybe Kelty had a wee lift from their (managerial) change, but we spoke about it during the week and it was up to us to go out and perform. We’re disappointed that we couldn’t take advantage.

“We had a good performance last week against Cove Rangers and it was up to us to carry that on, but it didn’t quite happen. I’m sure the boys will be ready for Saturday.

“Stenhousemuir have had a good season, given they were just promoted to League One last year.

“They have done well, but we will just focus on ourselves and try to win the game.”

Players focused on keeping ICT in League One after Savage bid boost

Former Ross County starlet Mackinnon, who joined ICT last summer, knows the club are close to exiting administration under the ownership of Alan Savage.

The ex-Inverness chairman is the preferred bidder to buy the 2015 Scottish Cup winners and a healthy crowd of more than 1,800 turned up in fine voice, expecting a win against their off-form opponents.

Mackinnon stressed it’s up to the players to ensure they have the fans on board as they bid to avoid late relegation drama.

He added: “There was a good crowd here on Saturday, which was good to see, but it was not ideal we couldn’t get a goal to have them cheer us on.

“It looks as if it’s all going on a good direction for the club off the park, so we need to focus on the pitch to ensure we stay on this league next season.”

After playing at Stenhousemuir on Saturday, ICT will host title-winners Arbroath on April 26 before rounding off their campaign at Montrose on May 3.

