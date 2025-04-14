Caley Thistle boss Scott Kellacher reveals plan if goalkeeper Musa Dibaga is ruled out by injury

Caley Thistle are poised to call in an emergency keeper once more as they await news on whether Musa Dibaga will be sidelined with injury.

Spanish-born Dibaga, who gained a Gambian international call-up last month, has been ICT’s number one this season as the club have fought to stay in League One following a 15-point administration punishment.

On Saturday, the 24-year-old suffered a hamstring injury when he cleared the ball to prevent a corner against Kelty Hearts.

After receiving treatment late in the first half, he was replaced after the break by 17-year-old Szymon Rebilias for his debut.

Kelty scored twice to depart the Highlands with a 2-0 win, which locks ICT in eighth spot going into this weekend’s trip to third-placed Stenhousemuir.

When former Whitehill Welfare keeper Dibaga was called up for Gambia, Caley Thistle secured the emergency services of Celtic B keeper Aidan Rice, who played in the 1-1 draw with Alloa Athletic on March 22.

Manager Scott Kellacher says the club will consider their options should Dibaga’s hamstring injury sideline him for the crucial Stenny fixture.

With just three games to go this term, ICT could require more points to ensure they finish above Annan Athletic, who are three points behind and in the relegation play-off position.

‘We can’t just go with one goalkeeper’

Kellacher said: “We’ll probably look to get in another keeper on an emergency loan, because we can’t just go with one goalkeeper.

“We’ll see how Musa is, he’ll get assessed, and then we’ll take it from there – hopefully he’s alright, but it was a real sore one (in terns of the performance and result) on Saturday.

“I expected better after last week when it was really positive, and we got everything we wanted.”

Although he conceded two goals, school student Rebilas has been back to better for gaining his first taste of senior action.

Kellacher said: “It’s a massive thing for Szymon to come on for his first real bit of action.

“Coming on in a big game like that is a tough ask, but he will learn from the experience.

“That’s why he trains with us every day, so I won’t be looking to point the blame on him. We’ll try to protect him as much as possible.”

‘We have to do our part on the park’ after Alan Savage’s bid is processed

Last week, former Inverness chairman Alan Savage was confirmed as the preferred bidder to buy the troubled club with his £800,000 offer likely to take ICT out of administration before May.

With the fans lifted by the news, Kellacher admits the team’s below-par show was a disappointing ending to a positive week.

He said: “That might be the most disappointing part – everything has really gone so well for the club this week, and it looks as if it’s going in the right direction with Alan being the preferred bidder.

“Everyone wanted to see a big performance on the pitch on Saturday, and we have to make sure we do our bit on the park to help.

“We didn’t, which is really frustrating all round.

“We need to get the fans back, and they came in their numbers on Saturday – we just didn’t perform as well as we should do.”

‘I don’t care how we do it, we just need to be in this league next year.’

Weekend hosts Stenhousemuir were soundly beaten 4-0 at Gayfield on Saturday as Arbroath wrapped up the League One title.

It means the Warriors, promoted as League Two champions last year, have Queen of the South and Alloa Athletic breathing down their necks in a bid to secure a play-off berth.

Kellacher stressed they must raise the levels after posting just one victory in their last five matches.

He added: “I’ve said it right from the start, we just need to get over the line.

“I don’t care how we do it, we just need to be in this league next year.

“On Saturday, Kelty came here with a game-plan and hit us on the counter, and they got two goals.

“We’re better than that.

“We need to show we’re better than that, so we need to work harder to be better.”

