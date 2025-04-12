Caley Thistle 0-2 Kelty Hearts: Scott Kellacher reaction as the heat remains on to avoid relegation play-off spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle 0-2 Kelty Hearts: Scott Kellacher reaction as the heat remains on to avoid relegation play-off spot

Inverness fall to a home defeat, meaning the task of securing League One safety continues with three fixtures remaining this term.

By Paul Chalk
Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Scott Kellacher during his team's 2-0 defeat by Kelty Hearts on April 12, 2025.
Inverness head coach Scott Kellacher. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson,

Scott Kellacher felt Caley Thistle lacked in work-rate and quality as their 2-0 defeat at home to Kelty Hearts keeps the relegation pressure on.

It’s a result which retains ICT in eighth spot in League One, but they’re still three points in front of Annan Athletic with three games to go this season.

Second half strikes from Luke McCarvel and Robert Cole sealed managerless Kelty’s second victory of 2025.

The Fifers nudged up one place to sixth and they are on the brink of securing their place in the third tier for 2025-2026.

‘When you have 10 men behind the ball, it is really hard at times.’

With one win from their last five games overall, ICT head coach Kellacher admits this performance fell well short of what he expects from his young side.

He said: “It was really disappointing. I expected more from us today.

“We didn’t start well, and we didn’t work anywhere near hard enough like we did when we won at Cove last weekend.

“This is really frustrating – there are no excuses for that.

“We might not play well, or some things don’t come off in play, but we need to work much harder.

Inverness CT head coach Scott Kellacher checks his watch as time ran out for his side againsf Kelty Hearts. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Inverness CT head coach Scott Kellacher checks his watch as time ran out for his side againsf Kelty Hearts. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“Kelty sat in and tried to hit us on the counter. We tried to break them down.

“It can be a frustrating game when teams sit in like that.

“We tried to find a wee ball in behind, but we have to be patient.

“I wanted to get the ball wide and get crosses into the box and shots at goal.

“But when you have 10 men behind the ball, it is really hard at times.

“That’s not me looking for excuses. They hit us on the counter and scored two goals for the win. That’s really disappointing.

“It is in our hands, and this was another chance to move up, but we will be up and down.

“It was a really disappointing day.”

‘We can’t be relying on other results’

Annan’s 1-0 loss at Alloa kept them out of reach, but that was cold comfort to Kellacher, who said: “I know Annan lost, but we can’t keep looking over our shoulders.

“We can’t be relying on other results.

“It is still in our hands, and we need to take control of that.

Caley Thistle defender Danny Devine puts pressure on Kelty Hearts goalkeeper Ruairidh Adams.
Caley Thistle defender Danny Devine puts pressure on Kelty Hearts goalkeeper Ruairidh Adams. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“We need to win our home games, there is no getting away from it.

“We were really poor, even though we had chances in the first half.

“Had we taken the lead, we would have had something to hold on to.

“But we never took our chances or do the basics right.”

Dibaga in form, Gilmour hits post

The week had been going so well for ICT, with ex-chairman Alan Savage declared the preferred bidder for the club as exiting administration is now imminent and a strong crowd here of 1812 was a sign of that.

ICT remained unchanged from the side which won 3-0 at Cove Rangers last week. 

Kelty headed north on the back of boss Charlie Mulgrew resigning after just one victory in 11 games, which left the Maroon Machine plummeting down the division.

Kelty captain Craig Johnston almost gave his side an early breakthrough when he angled a drive on target, but ICT skipper Danny Devine was there to block it.

Johnston was denied again on 17 minutes when he cut inside and swerved a shot, but Musa Dibaga pushed the ball wide.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle's owner-in-waiting Alan Savage, centre, speaks to fans before kick-off.
Caley Thistle’s owner-in-waiting Alan Savage, centre, speaks to fans before kick-off against Kelty Hearts. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

On the half hour mark, it took a smart save from Kelty keeper Ruairidh Adams to beat clear a drive from Keith Bray, who spotted the opportunity in the box.

Dibaga was called into action again before the break when he saved a low 20-yarder from Jacob McIntyre to keep it blank.

The Inverness number one needed treatment when he stretched to boot the ball clear to prevent a corner kick.

The final chance of the first half came from ICT midfielder Charlie Gilmour, whose long-ranger bounced off the right post and Adams gathered gratefully.

Two late strikes sink Inverness CT

Dibaga didn’t appear for the second half, with that earlier injury ruling him out. That meant 17-year-old Szymon Rebilas was pitched in for his competitive debut.

The only moment of note for Inverness in the second half came the way of Caley Thistle as Billy Mckay showed power to win the ball and lined up Alfie Stewart, who swerved a shot around the right post.

Kelty grabbed the opener 11 minutes from time when McCarvel raced on to a long through ball from Murray Thomas before guiding his shot beyond young Rebilas.

Young Caley Thistle keeper Szymon Rebilas came on to replace Musa Dibaga at half-time against Kelty Hearts.
Young Caley Thistle keeper Szymon Rebilas came on to replace Musa Dibaga at half-time against Kelty Hearts. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

And the victory was capped for Kelty when Cole lashed a low shot into the left corner of the net after getting the better of defender Remi Savage.

ICT’s quest to avoid the play-off relegation position moves on to their trip to promotion contenders Stenhousemuir next weekend.

Speaking about Dibaga’s injury, boss Kellacher added afterwards: “Musa has pulled his hamstring – there is no way he could have carried on.

“We had to put young Szymon in goals and it was a big ask for the kid.

“We will see what the physio says about Musa.”

Caley Thistle v Kelty Hearts ratings

CALEY THISTLE (4-4-2): Dibaga 6 (Rebilas 46), Strachan 6, Devine 6, Savage 6, Brannan 6, Mackinnon 6 (MacLeod 60), Stewart 6 (Gardiner 83), Gilmour 7, Allan 6 (Thompson 71), Mckay 7, Bray 7.

Subs not used: Nolan, Walker, Ewan.

KELTY HEARTS (4-4-2): Adams 6, Paterson 6, Mercer 7 (Thomas 72). O’Ware 6, Flatman 6, Moore 6 (Cole 61), Allan 6 (Lyon 78), Owens 6 (McClure 61), MacIntyre 7, Johnston 7 (Fellows 90), McCarvel 6.

Subs not used: Adamson (GK), Brown, Hobbs.

Referee: Daniel Graves.

Attendance: 1812.

Man of the match: Charlie Gilmour.

 

Conversation