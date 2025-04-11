Alan Savage determined to make Caley Thistle the pride of Inverness

Caley Thistle’s owner-in-waiting Alan Savage is determined to give Inverness a football club they can be proud of.

The Inverness chairman from 2006-2008 was confirmed as the preferred bidder by administrators in a press conference on Thursday, which came 13 days after his £800,000 offer.

Savage has performed the role of financial consultant throughout the most challenging of seasons after relegation from last year’s Championship – as well as ploughing in around £1million to date.

Plans in place for promising future

The chief of oil and gas recruitment specialists The Orion Group explained that hard work is on the brink of paying off as administrators progress towards a company voluntary arrangement (CVA).

He said: “We looked at crowdfunding and lots of different ways to open doors for investment and the last door that people need to look at.

“When we’re out of administration there’s no reason that people can’t get involved with the football club.

“We’ve just done a big deal on signage with tens of thousands of pounds for when we come out of administration.

“I spoke to HIE (Highlands and Islands Enterprise) and they will help us when we’re out of administration.

“We’re out of administration – almost – with ‘i’s to be dotted, ‘t’s to be crossed so there’s no reason that all stakeholders can’t get back involved with the club.

“Everybody is welcome, back into the football club. Let’s demonstrate that the fifth biggest city in Scotland has got a football club in the middle of it that people are proud of and that kids attend.

“We’re bringing (Lionel) Nessie back as the mascot and trying to be proactive.

“I can do my bit as a businessman and I have great faith in (interim CEO) Charlie Christie, (head coach) Scott Kellacher and (director) Graeme Bennett that they can do their part – and put a good football team together, that plays good football.”

‘People can start to trust club again’

Savage doesn’t expect any last-minute hitches with the administrators due to meet creditors before shares are transferred.

He said: “It is virtually a done deal. We don’t see any issues like people being bloody-minded and saying they are not going to give shares up.

“The club is going to be looked after properly and the people in the room can come to the party.

“I am delighted (former ICT chairman and boss of the largest crawler crane hire company in the UK, Weldex) Dougie McGilvray attended today – the first time he had been in the stadium apart from once in 20 years.

“There is a community feel to the club again and people can start to trust the club again – so let’s move on.”

Administrator: ‘It has been a difficult ride, but a worthwhile ride.’

James Stephen, from administrators BDO, has been leading the club through the process since last October.

Reflecting on how tough a job it has been to take ICT to the edge of administration exit, he said: “Every situation has different characteristics, but it has been difficult.

“There have been the well-documented issues of property and loan creditors, but I am appreciative of the efforts made over the last couple of months to co-operate with us and get us to this point.

“It has been a difficult ride, but a worthwhile ride.

“It’s nice to see the team getting to a point where – touch wood – League One safety is not too far away, which would be great to see.”

From ‘significant risk’ to closing in on safety in less than one month

On March 17, the joint administrators issued a chilling warning over the club’s future.

With £3.5million of loan agreements far from agreed the deadline passing for a takeover offer, it said Inverness were at “significant risk”.

Asked about the remarkable change in fortunes in under a month, Stephen said: “Sometimes you have to effectively say things as they are, and we were potentially facing a very grim outcome.

“We can now put that behind us. We’ve got a great guy to take it forward with some good ideas, and a great team around him.

“I just look forward to working next week to get the timetable in place to get this in front of the creditors, and the quicker we get that done and the CVA approved then we can allow Alan and the guys to take it forward.”

Stephen looks out for ICTFC scores

On a lighter note, Stephen explained that being so immersed in the daily dealings of a club in such trouble had almost turned him into a Caley Jags fan.

He added: “I’m absolutely thrilled by the way the people here have rallied round, from Alan to Charlie Christie, the management team and staff.

“They have always been first-class and it has always been a pleasure coming up here.

“You’re greeted with a big smile and a nice good morning, cups of tea and the like.

“Although it is not my team, it is now a result I look for on a Saturday afternoon and my wife wonders why I’m shouting in the kitchen when my team isn’t playing.

“It is because Inverness have scored or (relegation play-off rivals) Annan are getting beat. That’s now part of my life.”

