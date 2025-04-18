John Hughes: ‘Caley Thistle had LUCK to beat Celtic in 2015 Scottish Cup semi-final, but we deserved to win’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

John Hughes: ‘Caley Thistle had LUCK to beat Celtic in 2015 Scottish Cup semi-final, but we deserved to win’

Josh Meekings' handball and Craig Gordon's red card were MAJOR flashpoints - but ICT had the killer touch to sink the Hoops at Hampden.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager John Hughes and his players celebrate after Edward Ofere's goal had put Inverness 2-1 ahead during their 3-2 extra-time win over Celtic in the 2015 Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden Park, Glasgow, on April 19, 2015.
Inverness manager John Hughes and his players celebrate after Edward Ofere's goal had put Inverness 2-1 ahead during their 3-2 extra-time win over Celtic in the 2015 Scottish Cup semi-final. Image: SNS.
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

Scottish Cup-winning boss John Hughes says it took more than two slices of luck for Caley Thistle to stun Celtic 3-2 a decade ago to reach the final.

Inverness, who went on to lift the famous old trophy against Falkirk, beat 10-man treble-chasing Celtic in a five-goal semi-final thriller at Hampden on April 19, 2015.

Virgil van Dijk’s free-kick put Ronny Deila’s Hoops ahead and a major flashpoint could have led to a second Celtic goal and an Inverness red card before the break.

Referee Steven McLean and his assistants waved play on when Caley Jags defender Josh Meekings stopped Leigh Griffiths’ net-bound header thanks to an outstretched hand stopping the ball on the goal-line.

Inverness got away with it as Meekings stayed on the park and no penalty was awarded.

But Celtic were reduced to 10 men on 55 minutes when goalkeeper Craig Gordon brought down the inrushing Marley Watkins in the box.

The Scotland goalkeeper was sent off and an ice-cool Greg Tansey scored his penalty past Gordon’s replacement, Lukasz Zaluska.

The tie went to extra-time and a fine low Edward Ofere strike put Caley Thistle ahead before John Guidetti’s free-kick put the match in the balance at 2-2.

With a penalty shoot-out looming, full-back David Raven dashed into the box to round off a counter-attack by firing the Highlanders into the Scottish Cup final. 

Raven’s last-gasp winner was ‘many months in the making’ – John Hughes

Hughes admits ICT got lucky with two big decisions, but he explained that two of their three goals stemmed from their regular approach of having livewire Watkins always ready to attack opponents.

He told The Press and Journal: “It was absolutely unbelievable.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle defender Josh Meekings stops Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths' header with his outstretched arm on the goal-line during the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden Park, Glasgow, on April 19, 2015. Inverness won 3-2 after extra-time.
Caley Jags defender Josh Meekings stops Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths’ header with his outstretched arm on the goal-line during the 2015 Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden Park, Image: SNS.

“We got the luck, of course, with Josh’s handball on the goal-line which would certainly have been a penalty today and a sending off. That would have been game over (as Celtic led 1-0 at the time).

“We then had more luck when Craig Gordon was sent off.

“Having said that, we worked on the breakaway move which led to his red card. We left players up the pitch, especially Marley with his pace.

“If we hit on the counter, Marley was the one to get it to.

Inverness CT's David Raven (second from left) celebrates his 2015 Scottish Cup semi-final winning goal over Celtic with his team-mates Graeme Shinnie, left, and Ryan Christie.
Inverness CT’s David Raven (second from left) celebrates his 2015 Scottish Cup semi-final winning goal over Celtic with his team-mates Graeme Shinnie, left, and Ryan Christie. Image: SNS.

“That’s, of course, worked for us in the final when Marley broke away. When we conceded a corner, we’d leave two or three up the pitch. It was a game of bluff.

“I also liked my full-backs to play as wingers. Now, for the winner, Graeme Shinnie cut it across and David Raven was at the back post to put it away.

“That was many months in the making.

“It all came to a head in that Scottish Cup run. Sometimes you know your name is on the trophy.

“I was delighted for David Raven to score the winner that day, because of the way he was so professional in everything he did.

“He was a huge part of our team. He gave everything to the club, and he was an ideal example for anyone.”

Belief was there to cause shock

Although Caley Thistle’s win over Celtic was an upset, unlike their previous two victories over the Glasgow giants in the Scottish Cup, they were a Premiership side.

A narrow home victory over the Scottish champions earlier that term had given Hughes reason to be confident, saying the semi was far from mission impossible for his side.

The former Parkhead defender said: “We beat Celtic 1-0 earlier in the season, so we had great belief we could do the business.

Celtic's Jason Denayer can't stop Caley Thistle winger Marley Watkins during the 2015 Scottish Cup semi-final.
Celtic’s Jason Denayer can’t stop Caley Thistle winger Marley Watkins during the 2015 Scottish Cup semi-final. Image: SNS.

“When you look at the great characters in the team, we always had a chance.

“Look at what the careers some of the guys have had, such as Ryan Christie and Graeme Shinnie. We were not a bad team.

“I didn’t have to manage them – they policed themselves. Guys like Ross Draper, Gary Warren, Greg Tansey, Carl Tremarco, Graeme Shinnie, David Raven.

“The way they all encouraged Ryan when he came into the team was unbelievable.

“Everyone played their part. Look at Danny Devine. He was not always in the team, yet he popped up with the winner in the quarter-final against Raith Rovers.

“The players enjoyed our style of football and, when we started to rack up wins, they wanted more of it. When you put it together, you get the success we had.”

Falkirk had form over Hibs

The day before ICT defeated Celtic, two of Hughes’ other former sides met at the National Stadium, with a Craig Sibbald goal securing a 1-0 Falkirk victory over Hibs in the first semi-final.

Hughes explained, although Hibs were favourites to win that tie, the signs were there that the Bairns could make it.

He added: “With no disrespect to Falkirk, you were expecting Hibs to win that semi.

Former Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager John Hughes.
Former Inverness manager John Hughes. Image: SNS.

“Both teams were down in the Championship, but Falkirk had already beaten Hibs twice that season, so they maybe had their number.

“It was funny though that, me being the Inverness manager, had three of my old clubs also in the semi-finals.”

Conversation