John Hughes: ‘Caley Thistle had LUCK to beat Celtic in 2015 Scottish Cup semi-final, but we deserved to win’

Scottish Cup-winning boss John Hughes says it took more than two slices of luck for Caley Thistle to stun Celtic 3-2 a decade ago to reach the final.

Inverness, who went on to lift the famous old trophy against Falkirk, beat 10-man treble-chasing Celtic in a five-goal semi-final thriller at Hampden on April 19, 2015.

Virgil van Dijk’s free-kick put Ronny Deila’s Hoops ahead and a major flashpoint could have led to a second Celtic goal and an Inverness red card before the break.

Referee Steven McLean and his assistants waved play on when Caley Jags defender Josh Meekings stopped Leigh Griffiths’ net-bound header thanks to an outstretched hand stopping the ball on the goal-line.

Inverness got away with it as Meekings stayed on the park and no penalty was awarded.

But Celtic were reduced to 10 men on 55 minutes when goalkeeper Craig Gordon brought down the inrushing Marley Watkins in the box.

The Scotland goalkeeper was sent off and an ice-cool Greg Tansey scored his penalty past Gordon’s replacement, Lukasz Zaluska.

The tie went to extra-time and a fine low Edward Ofere strike put Caley Thistle ahead before John Guidetti’s free-kick put the match in the balance at 2-2.

With a penalty shoot-out looming, full-back David Raven dashed into the box to round off a counter-attack by firing the Highlanders into the Scottish Cup final.

Raven’s last-gasp winner was ‘many months in the making’ – John Hughes

Hughes admits ICT got lucky with two big decisions, but he explained that two of their three goals stemmed from their regular approach of having livewire Watkins always ready to attack opponents.

He told The Press and Journal: “It was absolutely unbelievable.

“We got the luck, of course, with Josh’s handball on the goal-line which would certainly have been a penalty today and a sending off. That would have been game over (as Celtic led 1-0 at the time).

“We then had more luck when Craig Gordon was sent off.

“Having said that, we worked on the breakaway move which led to his red card. We left players up the pitch, especially Marley with his pace.

“If we hit on the counter, Marley was the one to get it to.

“That’s, of course, worked for us in the final when Marley broke away. When we conceded a corner, we’d leave two or three up the pitch. It was a game of bluff.

“I also liked my full-backs to play as wingers. Now, for the winner, Graeme Shinnie cut it across and David Raven was at the back post to put it away.

“That was many months in the making.

“It all came to a head in that Scottish Cup run. Sometimes you know your name is on the trophy.

“I was delighted for David Raven to score the winner that day, because of the way he was so professional in everything he did.

“He was a huge part of our team. He gave everything to the club, and he was an ideal example for anyone.”

Belief was there to cause shock

Although Caley Thistle’s win over Celtic was an upset, unlike their previous two victories over the Glasgow giants in the Scottish Cup, they were a Premiership side.

A narrow home victory over the Scottish champions earlier that term had given Hughes reason to be confident, saying the semi was far from mission impossible for his side.

The former Parkhead defender said: “We beat Celtic 1-0 earlier in the season, so we had great belief we could do the business.

“When you look at the great characters in the team, we always had a chance.

“Look at what the careers some of the guys have had, such as Ryan Christie and Graeme Shinnie. We were not a bad team.

“I didn’t have to manage them – they policed themselves. Guys like Ross Draper, Gary Warren, Greg Tansey, Carl Tremarco, Graeme Shinnie, David Raven.

“The way they all encouraged Ryan when he came into the team was unbelievable.

“Everyone played their part. Look at Danny Devine. He was not always in the team, yet he popped up with the winner in the quarter-final against Raith Rovers.

“The players enjoyed our style of football and, when we started to rack up wins, they wanted more of it. When you put it together, you get the success we had.”

Falkirk had form over Hibs

The day before ICT defeated Celtic, two of Hughes’ other former sides met at the National Stadium, with a Craig Sibbald goal securing a 1-0 Falkirk victory over Hibs in the first semi-final.

Hughes explained, although Hibs were favourites to win that tie, the signs were there that the Bairns could make it.

He added: “With no disrespect to Falkirk, you were expecting Hibs to win that semi.

“Both teams were down in the Championship, but Falkirk had already beaten Hibs twice that season, so they maybe had their number.

“It was funny though that, me being the Inverness manager, had three of my old clubs also in the semi-finals.”

