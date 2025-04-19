Stenhousemuir 1-1 Caley Thistle: Scott Kellacher reaction as late leveller keeps ICT in eighth spot

Caley Thistle boss Scott Kellacher was left stunned after a last-gasp Stenhousemuir goal in a 1-1 draw kept them in League One’s relegation scrap.

The result was a blow for ICT who are going to be without first-choice goalkeeper Musa Dibaga for the rest of the season.

Billy Mckay’s second half strike had ICT on course for a vital victory, but they were denied by a deflected Sam Fisher goal at the death.

With two games to go – at home to champions Arbroath and away to Montrose – Inverness are just one point clear of ninth-placed Annan Athletic, who thumped Arbroath 5-1.

ICT are three points behind Kelty and Montrose, but their focus is on ensuring they don’t dip into the relegation play-off position.

‘Still in our own hands’ – Kellacher

Stenny dropped one place into fourth as Queen of the South overtook them, but last year’s League Two winners still hold a two-point advantage over Alloa Athletic.

Kellacher, whose side have won just one of their last six fixtures, said: “It was a real sickener to drop two points like that.

“I didn’t think there was too much between the teams in the first half. Both gave as good as they got. There were no real efforts at goal.

“In the second half, we were the better team for maybe 30-35 minutes. We got our goal, which was a fantastic finish from Billy, with a great ball in behind by Alfie Stewart.

“We continued to play well, but we knew there would be a spell where Stenhousemuir would have a go at us. There are the home side and we expected that.

“We gave away a free-kick on the wide area and, from that, the ball into the box, which could always cause problems, they scored. I’ll have to look back at it and see if we could defend that better.

“It was a really sore one because I felt we did enough to win the game. Overall, we edged it. I’m gutted but we have two games to go and it is still in our own hands.

“We will remain positive as we look to get a win against Arbroath next week. It’s a massive game.”

Seven goalkeepers used this season

Kellacher confirmed that a hamstring tear has ended Dibaga’s season. The Spaniard, who is out of contract this summer, may well have played his last ICT game after being injured last week.

Against Stenny, 17-year-old Celtic goalkeeper Marcus Gill played as part of a one-week loan move.

Kellacher added: “Musa has torn his hamstring and will be out for two to three months. We will now see if he has to go for surgery.

“This season, we have gone through seven goalkeepers including loanees helping us out.

“It’s a sore one for Musa, who has had a great season. We’ve had a lot of injuries at the wrong time.

“We will consider our options for next week and whether Marcus can come back. Celtic, who loaned Aidan Rice to us this year, have been a great help.”

Chances at a premium in first half

Last weekend’s 2-0 home defeat by Kelty Hearts left ICT in a tight spot, but the sole change to the starting XI was Gill in for Dibaga.

The return to the bench for Luis Longstaff following his groin operation was a welcome sight for Caley Jags fans, who were in good numbers and strong voice.

Home boss Gary Naysmith made six changes to the team which lost 4-0 to champions Arbroath.

Stenny kicked off in third spot, but a run of six winless games had left promotion chasers Queen of the South and Alloa Athletic hot on their heels at this critical point of the campaign.

With plenty riding on this game for both teams, the opening 25 minutes had few chances but no lack of effort from the players.

A couple of Stenny breakaways, which were mopped up, and a Keith Bray header were the only minor noted points.

Inverness midfielder Adam Mackinnon flashed a low shot wide of goal as they sought the advantage against their well-drilled opponents.

At the other end, Matt Yates drove goalwards from the edge of the box, but it was easily held by Gill.

Mckay goal cancelled out late on

At the start of the second half, and with Annan leading Arbroath 2-1, Longstaff replaced Mackinnon, who was struggling with a knock.

The breakthrough arrived on 55 minutes. On-loan Aberdeen midfielder Alfie Stewart picked our Mckay and the assistant boss lashed a lethal shot past goalkeeper Darren Jamieson.

Mckay’s third goal of the season was almost followed by another, but a block with Jamieson’s feet kept him out.

Ten minutes later, a fine diving save from Gill pushed away an angled volley from Matthew Aitken to keep Inverness in front.

Full-back Ross Meechan was next to go close for the Warriors as he headed just off target.

The same player drew a save from Gill when he advanced towards the box and hit a swerving shot on target, but the Celtic stopper held it.

In the final moments, and with Stenny pressing, Fisher reacted quickest from a free-kick to see his shot deflect off Charlie Gilmour and beat Gill to seal a share of the spoils.

Stenhousemuir v ICTFC ratings

STENHOUSEMUIR (4-1-3-2): Jamieson 6, Banner 6 (McLuckie 76), Fisher 6, Buchanan 6, Meechan 6, Wedderburn 6 (O’Reilly 76), Ewen 6, Jacobs 6 (McGill 86), Anderson 6, Yates 7 (O’Donnell 86), Aitken 6 (Alston 86).

Subs not used: Morrison (GK), Tomlinson, Bilham.

CALEY THISTLE (4-3-2-1): Gill 6, Strachan 6, Devine 6, Savage 6, Brannan 6, Mackinnon 5 (Longstaff 46), Gilmour 7, Allan 6, Stewart 7 (Nolan 82), Bray 6, Mckay 7.

Subs not used: Rebilas (GK), MacLeod, Walker, Thompson, Gardiner, Ewan.

Referee: Grant Irvine.

Attendance: 764.

Man of the match: Alfie Stewart.

