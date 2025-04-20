Caley Thistle captain Danny Devine delighted to see Billy Mckay back on scoresheet

Caley Thistle captain Danny Devine was thrilled to see club record scorer Billy Mckay show he’s still a goal threat to League One rivals.

Mckay, who doubles as assistant boss to Scott Kellacher, crashed a wonderful shot into the net to give ICT the lead at Stenhousemuir on Saturday after on-loan Aberdeen midfielder Alfie Stewart sent him clear.

However, a late Stenny goal for a 1-1 draw kept the Warriors just within the promotion play-off spots and keeps the heat on Inverness at the other end.

The Highlanders remain eighth in the league and Annan Athletic are just one point behind after their shock 5-1 win against newly crowned champions Arbroath.

ICT host Arbroath this Saturday before finishing the campaign at Montrose one week later. Montrose and Kelty are three points in front of Inverness.

Devine took over the captain’s role from Mckay when the forward took on the number two management role when administration kicked in last October.

‘Billy is always a threat’ – Devine

Mckay’s fine strike at Ochilview was his first since mid-January and third this season, but Devine stressed Mckay, who has netted 115 times for ICT, is playing a varied role on the park this term amid the battle to stay up.

He said: “We scored a great goal on Saturday and it was great to see Billy hit the back of the net again.

“A lot of his play this season has deserved more goals. Billy’s had to do different parts of the game for us in terms of his link-up play, so he’s not spending as much time close to the goals.

“You can see when he gets there he is always a threat. I was delighted when that goal went in for him.”

Stenny’s goal ‘wasn’t even a chance’

Devine was gutted ICT leaked a last-gasp leveller to Stenny after Mckay’s goal had them seemingly on course for a big result.

Bobby McLuckie’s free-kick into the box was not cleared and Sam Fisher’s deflected shot came off Charlie Gilmour to beat Celtic B keeper Marcus Gill, who replaced injured number one Musa Dibaga on an emergency loan move.

He added: “I honestly can’t remember Stenhousemuir having a real chance in the game – and I wouldn’t even call their goal a chance.

“It was just an in-swinging free-kick and it was just unlucky on our side, and a bit of luck or them, but it was devastating because we controlled the game.

“Marcus came in and, not that he had a lot to deal with, but he stood up to what came his way. We’re grateful he came in to help us out, because we’re down to the bare bones.

“The goal wasn’t his fault – we’re all in this together. The result didn’t go for us after we dominated the game. We done more than enough to win, but sometimes these things happen in football.

“It’s tough, not just physically, but mentally for the boys, with everything that’s going on behind the scenes at the club (being in administration).”

‘If we win the next two games, we will be fine and we stay in League One.’

Despite the disappointment of dropping two points in such dramatic fashion, Devine insists ICT can win their last two fixtures to ensure they stay up without the need of a play-off.

He said: “We can’t feel sorry for ourselves. We need to go again on Saturday. It’s still in our hands. We’re still above Annan.

“We know if we win the next two games, we will be fine and we stay in League One. We’re good enough to do that.

“I’m sure if we play the way we’ve been playing we’ll be alright if we add a little bit of a cutting edge.”

Personal recognition comes second to keeping team in League One

While Devine is pleased he, goalkeeper Musa Dibaga and Aberdeen loan striker Alfie Bavidge made it into League One’s team of the season on Friday, he admits it will only feel like a positive when the job of staying up is completed.

He said: “It’s good for personal reasons, but it won’t feel as good until we secure our League One status for next season – and that’s all I’m thinking about right now.”

