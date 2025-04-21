Caley Thistle manager Scott Kellacher pleads with fans to pack out stadium for critical Arbroath visit

Caley Thistle boss Scott Kellacher has made a plea for the Caledonian Stadium to be packed out on Saturday to help push his side closer to League One safety.

Home to league champions Arbroath in their penultimate match of the campaign, eight-placed ICT are just one point in front of Annan Athletic, who are in the relegation play-off position below them.

Annan took advantage of a much-changed Arbroath side at the weekend to dish out a shock 5-1 win at Galabank, while a late deflected Sam Fisher goal for Stenhousemuir denied ICT a win in a 1-1 draw at Ochilview.

With Annan sensing they have a chance of pulling off the great escape as they visit already relegated, but improving, Dumbarton, ICT gaffer Kellacher wants an electric atmosphere at their own home game to drive his young team to victory over the league champions this weekend.

He said: “I’m frustrated and gutted for the boys after Saturday, but the destiny is still in our own hands. We will keep being positive going into Saturday’s game.

“Arbroath at home is a massive game now. Let’s get everyone ready to go.

“Our fans at Ochilview, once again, were brilliant. I keep saying that, but I can’t thank them enough for getting behind the boys.

“I was gutted for them, because they backed us the whole way through.

“My message now is let’s get the stadium packed out on Saturday – let’s get as many people down and give us the best chance to get three points against Arbroath.”

Inverness trail Kelty Hearts and Montrose above them by three points, but have the best goal difference out of those seeking to avoid ninth spot, so a victory would give the Highlanders a strong chance of staying up going into the final weekend.

On May 3, ICT travel to Montrose, in a match which still could matter to both clubs – depending on results this Saturday – while Annan will host second-placed Cove Rangers.

Mckay deserved his goal at Stenny

It is just one victory in their last six games, but Kellacher insists there is no need for Inverness to hit the panic button.

He said: “We’ve not had the results of late, apart from winning at Cove, but overall I’ve been really happy with our performances. We’ve been great – we maybe just need to be a bit more ruthless in the final third.

“When we go 1-0 up, like we did at Stenhousemuir, can we get the second goal to give ourselves a bit of a breather?

“At the weekend, we were 1-0 and we just needed to see it out, but we conceded the late one, which was a sore one.

“But we are taking the positives.

“It was an excellent goal from Billy Mckay after a nice wee slotted ball through from Alfie Stewart. Billy has been working so hard – he deserved that goal.

“A lot of people maybe don’t see what he does off the ball, so I was delighted he got his goal on Saturday.”

Club record scorer Mckay has netted 115 goals for the Caley Jags, but only three this season, as he combines playing with being Kellacher’s assistant.

ICTFC seeking another loan deal

Caley Thistle were rocked with the news number one goalkeeper Musa Dibaga’s season is over after tearing his hamstring in the 1-0 defeat by Kelty Hearts this month.

At the weekend, ICT had 17-year-old Celtic B keeper Marcus Gill in the nets against Stenny, and Kellacher will discuss with Gill and the Hoops about the chances of getting him back for the weekend’s crunch clash.

If that is not a possibility, they will have to loan in another keeper, as the only keeper they have on their books is Szymon Rebilas, also aged 17.

ICT have had SEVEN keepers on board throughout the course of the season.

Other than Dibaga, Rebilias and Gill, they have had Jack Newman (loan from Dundee United), Corey Patterson, Martin MacKinnon (loan from Clachnacuddin) and Aidan Rice (loan from Celtic).

Spanish-born Dibaga, 24, who was called up for Gambia last month, has been a revelation and is one of three ICT players in the League One team of the season.

The former Bo’ness United and Whitehill Welfare keeper is highly rated by Kellacher and will be a key player they’ll want to offer a deal to if the club exit administration in the coming weeks as his form will have captured attention higher up the levels.

For more Caley Thistle news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our Facebook group.